BOYLE HEIGHTS (CNS) - Firefighters knocked down a house fire in Boyle Heights Monday.

The blaze at 2706 E. Fourth St. was reported at 3:22 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

The department dispatched 26 firefighters to the scene. The fire was extinguished in 17 minutes, Stewart said.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remained under investigation.