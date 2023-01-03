ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Linda Rejent
2d ago

So hard to watch this young man fall back after taking a hit. Many Prayers going out to player Hamlin and his family.

Margaret Davis
2d ago

Praying 🙏 for a full recovery for this young man. Must say GOD is good as today's report states his vital are back to normal and he was sedated and interbated so they could do further testing to find out why this happened

Doing me
1d ago

So young .. Heart issues you are born with or there is other medical reason s for it. 48 percent of our black community suffers from heart issues. That is facts and extremely high. My heart goes out to his family. He is young and extremely healthy that is on his side. The recovery rate for him is much higher. It is heartbreaking to see what happened to him unfold on tv on a football field.

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

