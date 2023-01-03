Read full article on original website
What channel is Canada vs. USA on today? Start time, live stream for 2023 World Juniors semifinal
One of the best rivalries in the game of hockey is set to take center stage in Halifax on Wednesday night, as Canada and the USA meet in the 2023 World Juniors semifinals. Connor Bedard was the hero for Canada in the quarterfinals. The 17-year-old continued his stellar 2023 tournament by scoring the overtime winner in Canada's 4-3 win over Slovakia to send his team to the semifinals.
Who is Thomas Milic? Details on Canada's undrafted goalie making waves at the 2023 World Juniors
When Canada entered the 2023 World Juniors, the team had no clear No. 1 goalie for the tournament. Oh, how quickly that has changed. Thomas Milic has taken over the Canadian crease and run away with it. The undrafted goaltender from the WHL has been stellar for the defending champs, and most recently posted a 43-save performance in the team's semifinal win over the USA.
World Juniors Directorate Awards: List of all the previous winners of Best Forward, Defenseman and Goalie
The World Juniors has seen a number of historical performances. From Peter Forsberg's historic run with Sweden in 1993 to Jordan Eberle's heroics in 2010, there has been no shortage of sensational showings. The IIHF rewards those who performed at the highest level at their tournament with the IIHF Directorate...
IIHF goalie interference, explained: Why USA had two goals called back in World Juniors semifinal loss
Goalie interference is a grey area in the game of hockey. That applies to international competitions as well. The United States had not just one, but two goals disallowed for goaltender interference during its 6-2 semifinal loss to Canada on Wednesday night. USA head coach Rand Pecknold expressed his frustration...
When was the last time Czechia won World Juniors gold? Medals and past results for country at tournament
For the first time in over 20 years, Czechia is playing for gold at the World Juniors. The Czechs punched their ticket to the 2023 championship game with a 2-1 overtime win over Sweden. After David Jiricek tied the game with just 38 seconds left in the third, Jiri Kulich found the back of the net in the extra frame to send Czechia to the final.
Canada beats US 6-2 in world junior hockey semifinals
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — Adam Fantilli scored the go-ahead goal in the second period, Thomas Milic made 43 saves and Canada overcame an early deficit to beat the United States 6-2 on Wednesday night to advance to the world junior hockey championship game. Seeking its 20th title, Canada...
WJC 2023 Semifinal Preview: Czechia vs Sweden
In the first Semifinal game of the day on Jan. 4, 2023, Czechia will seek revenge on Sweden for their only loss of the tournament. For Sweden, they will look to put an end to the gold medal hopes of the best team Czechia has sent to this tournament in 20 years. Let’s look at the matchup, the keys to victory, and what to expect.
World Juniors Quarterfinal: Canada, USA, Czechia and Sweden Move On
While two quarterfinal matchups were blowouts, two others were drama-filled, including Connor Bedard playing the hero in an instant classic against Slovakia.
USA vs. Germany final score, results: Americans dominate to advance to World Juniors semifinals
The United States punched its ticket to the World Juniors semifinals by crushing Germany 11-1 in the quarterfinals. Just months removed from exiting the 2022 World Juniors in the quarterfinals, the Americans left no doubt on Monday afternoon, building a 3-0 lead just minutes into the game and never looking back.
