Sporting News

What channel is Canada vs. USA on today? Start time, live stream for 2023 World Juniors semifinal

One of the best rivalries in the game of hockey is set to take center stage in Halifax on Wednesday night, as Canada and the USA meet in the 2023 World Juniors semifinals. Connor Bedard was the hero for Canada in the quarterfinals. The 17-year-old continued his stellar 2023 tournament by scoring the overtime winner in Canada's 4-3 win over Slovakia to send his team to the semifinals.
Sporting News

Who is Thomas Milic? Details on Canada's undrafted goalie making waves at the 2023 World Juniors

When Canada entered the 2023 World Juniors, the team had no clear No. 1 goalie for the tournament. Oh, how quickly that has changed. Thomas Milic has taken over the Canadian crease and run away with it. The undrafted goaltender from the WHL has been stellar for the defending champs, and most recently posted a 43-save performance in the team's semifinal win over the USA.
FOX Sports

Canada beats US 6-2 in world junior hockey semifinals

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — Adam Fantilli scored the go-ahead goal in the second period, Thomas Milic made 43 saves and Canada overcame an early deficit to beat the United States 6-2 on Wednesday night to advance to the world junior hockey championship game. Seeking its 20th title, Canada...
The Hockey Writers

WJC 2023 Semifinal Preview: Czechia vs Sweden

In the first Semifinal game of the day on Jan. 4, 2023, Czechia will seek revenge on Sweden for their only loss of the tournament. For Sweden, they will look to put an end to the gold medal hopes of the best team Czechia has sent to this tournament in 20 years. Let’s look at the matchup, the keys to victory, and what to expect.

