Read full article on original website
Related
hsusports.com
Women’s Basketball Faces OKBU on the Road Thursday
ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – Henderson State begins the new year with a road matchup in the Sooner State against current league leaders Oklahoma Baptist on Thursday, Jan. 5. The Reddies and Bison will tip off at 5:30 p.m. in the Noble Complex. REDDIES REPORT. Last time out, Henderson State suffered...
hsusports.com
Reddies Head to Oklahoma for Matchup Against Bison
ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – A rematch of the 2020 Great American Conference Championship Game will take place Thursday, Jan. 5 from Shawnee, Oklahoma when Henderson State battles the Oklahoma Baptist Bison. Tip-off from the Noble Complex is set for 7:30 p.m. REDDIES REPORT. Henderson opened 2023 with a bang, posting...
swarkansasnews.com
Winter utility assistance program starts Jan. 9
Central Arkansas Development Council (CADC) has announced that the 2023 Winter Utility Assistance program will begin the week of Jan. 9 and continue as long as funds are available. Applications will be accepted in 19 counties in the CADC service area: Calhoun, Clark, Columbia, Dallas, Hempstead, Hot Spring, Howard, Lafayette,...
Caught on video: Tornado rolls through Arkansas high school on students' return from winter break
The National Weather Service Office in Little Rock surveyed the damage and determined an EF-1 tornado impacted Jessieville High School in Garland County, Arkansas.
deltadailynews.com
Several homes in Arkansas damaged as tornado watches in effect throughout the South
(NEW YORK) — Multiple homes were damaged in Jessieville, Arkansas, on Monday after a possible tornado passed through the area, law enforcement officials told ABC News. Garland County Sherriff’s Office Deputy Courtney Kizer said 14 homes were damaged, with at least two homes so severely damaged that several families would not be able to live in them again.
Arkansas sawmill temporarily shutting down due to community concerns
MALVERN, Ark. — Anthony Timberland Incorporated is shutting down operations temporarily after neighbors in Malvern allege dangerous chemicals are hurting their land and their livestock. Residents who live in the neighborhood close to the sawmill are asking for answers and said they’ve been dealing with this for too long....
KATV
Arkansas town hit by powerful storms causing power outages and school damage
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As storms move through the state, severe weather and damage has been reported in areas of Arkansas. Our meteorologists Todd Yakoubian and James Bryant are tracking the storms that hit Jessieville Monday afternoon that could possibly have been a tornado. Many residents of the area...
mysaline.com
Obituaries from Saline County Arkansas January 3rd
No new obituaries were available for update today, January 3rd. Check back tomorrow for updates or for previous obituaries click the link below.
Benton family hitting the road to travel continental US
A central Arkansas family has been hitting the road – and will continue to do so until they complete their “MK and TJ - 50 States Tour”.
magnoliareporter.com
Interstate collision near Gurdon kills driver, injures passenger
A collision on Interstate 30 near a highway crossover north of Gurdon about 4:57 p.m. Tuesday took the life of a Washington man and injured a passenger. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, a 2005 Freightliner was on the inside westbound lane of I-30, and a 2020 International van was traveling beside it in the outside lane.
KATV
'No prior warning:' Jessieville School District, nearby area hit by confirmed tornado
JESSIEVILLE, Ark. (KATV) — Update 1:00 p.m.:. The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday that the storm that hit Jessieville Monday afternoon was a tornado. The town of Jessieville was one of two areas in the state that potentially were hit by a tornado. The Garland County Sheriff's Office said 14 homes, three commercial buildings, and seven other buildings at Jessieville School District were damaged.
Jessieville community hit Monday by severe weather
A series of storms passing through Arkansas Monday left major damage in the town of Jessieville.
Malvern sawmill closing for one month after 'chemical spill'
MALVERN, Ark. — The Anthony Timberlands, Inc (ATI) sawmill in Malvern announced that as of Saturday, January 7, they will pause operations for one month due to an "alleged petrochemical spill." Lumber inventory levels will also be drawn down at the facility’s planer mill, which will then pause operations. ...
arkadelphian.com
Camden man dies in U.S. 79 wreck
An accident this weekend on U.S. Highway 79 left a Ouachita County man dead. Charles William Beard Jr., 52, of Camden, was killed Sunday, Dec. 31, at 9:45 a.m. According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary, Beard was traveling northbound in a 2021 Chevrolet when he lost control in a curve near Airport Inn.
mysaline.com
Saline County Court Filings January 3rd
The Saline County Courts were closed on Monday, January 2nd in recognition of the New Years Holiday. Check back tomorrow for more Saline County Court Filings or click the link below for previous dates.
mysaline.com
Bistro style restaurant with firefighter theme coming to Bryant in 2023
Watch for a new restaurant to come in 2023 in the Midtown area of Bryant. Christopher and Mallory Santa Cruz, along with Tricia Clark are preparing to open Station 209, a restaurant with a firefighter theme. “Christopher has been a chef for 20+ years,” said Mallory. “He has always wanted...
KATV
Benton police seeking the identity of a Kroger beer thief
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department announced on Wednesday that they need some help getting the identity of a beer thief. Police said that the suspect entered the Kroger on Dec. 29 and stole several cases of beer. The Kroger that was stolen from is located at...
mysaline.com
Threats, Assault, and Mischief in Wednesday’s Saline County Mugshots on 01052023
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
mysaline.com
Man Shot to Death in Saline County on Dec 31st
A roofer was shot to death on the last day of the year, and his family is looking for answers. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to a call about 7:00 a.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022 on Narrows Road, where it was reported that there was a shooting death.
Sheriff's office investigating body found in Garland County
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — The Garland County Communications Center received a call on the evening of January 1 in reference to a deceased body found on a property at 9101 Highway 7 North. Deputies with the Garland County Sheriff’s Office Enforcement Division and the Garland County Corner responded to...
Comments / 0