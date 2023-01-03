Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Two Panhandle counties in flood advisory due to ice jam
OGALLALA, Neb. -- While the state is getting hit by snow storms and ice storms, there are two counties that are sitting in a flood advisory. The National Weather Service said that Keith and Garden County went into a flood advisory around 7:56 a.m. MT and will be in the advisory until further notice.
News Channel Nebraska
Storm leaves ice, snow, treacherous travel in Panhandle
SIDNEY -- Snow and ice covered roads and walkways January 2 as the latest of storms hit the Panhandle Region. Residents of the Sidney area woke up to a few inches of snow, compared to the expected snow and wind. Later in the day, The National Weather Service reported snow possibly mixed with freezing rain.
News Channel Nebraska
Power outages reported in the Panhandle
SIDNEY, Neb. -- Morning snowfall and freezing drizzle in the panhandle Monday caused hundreds of power outages. High West Energy is reporting that over 1,100 people are without power in the southwest panhandle. The bulk of the outage is affecting residents in Kimball and Cheyenne County, which had over 1,000...
1037theriver.com
Willard Colorado’s Abandoned Homes and Cemetery Raise Questions
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The small, country town of Willard, Colorado has been left abandoned for some time. However, in addition to the abandoned homes and buildings is a cemetery with graves that raise some questions.
News Channel Nebraska
Helping kids make their wishes come true
SIDNEY -- Five local officials took a pie in the face to benefit children facing their own battles. Customers of the Alta Convenience Store in Sidney recently had the opportunity to share a bowl of homemade chili, and contribute to their favorite first responder taking a pie in the face for a good cause.
