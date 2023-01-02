ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Report: UCLA signee QB Dante Moore says Notre Dame ‘was the school I was leaning toward’

By Michael Chen
 2 days ago
The courtship between Notre Dame and Michigan quarterback Dante Moore was very well documented. At one point it looked like Moore would ultimately end up in South Bend but then things changed for both parties.

Moore would eventually commit to Oregon before flipping very late in the process to UCLA, where he would sign. Tom Loy of Irish Illustrated caught up with Moore and in an in-depth interview (insider) about his recruitment with the Irish, he went into detail how it all played out.

Moore claimed that early in the process that Notre Dame “was probably my number one school really throughout the majority of the process.” A trip to Eugene changed his thinking and a verbal shortly after that.

He went on to tell Loy that he was never a silent commit, but was very open with the Irish staff about his status as a recruit. Another part of the interview that stood out was Moore’s conversations with other recruits about Notre Dame. Kenny Minchey (who signed with the Irish) went to him, as did avery johnson, Moore said nothing but good things about the Irish to both of them.

Moore was very complimentary towards offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, calling him a “genius” and always enjoying breaking down film with him. The interview was a great perspective on how Moore navigated the process and he seems like a very fine young man.

