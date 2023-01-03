Read full article on original website
pioneerpublishers.com
City offers help filling sandbags for Concord residents
CONCORD, CA (Jan. 3, 2023) — As another big storm sweeps into the Bay Area, the City of Concord has arranged for help residents who need sandbags but are unable to fill them yourself. Residents who are unable to fill their own, such as seniors and persons with disabilities,...
Here's a list of Bay Area schools closing due to severe weather from the Level 5 storm
Several schools throughout the Bay Area have announced closures due to extreme weather. Here's a list:
Richmond neighborhood being evacuated due to landslide threat
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — A neighborhood in Point Richmond is being evacuated due to a potential slide, city officials have confirmed to KRON4. The Seacliff neighborhood near Brickyard Cove in Point Richmond has been evacuated. Richmond Mayor Tom Butt described the threat as “the beginning of a landslide” and said that 15 homes had been […]
Here are flooding ‘hot spots' in Santa Clara County
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Water officials in Santa Clara County will be closely monitoring “hot spots” prone to flooding during Wednesday’s powerful storm. An atmospheric river will bring widespread, heavy rainfall to the region with a high risk of flooding. The National Weather Service issued Flood Watches for the entire Bay Area. Santa Clara […]
richmondstandard.com
15 homes evacuated in Richmond due to possible landslide
Concerns over a possible landslide prompted experts to recommend evacuating 15 homes within the Seacliff development in Richmond, according to Richmond Mayor Tom Butt. In his e-forum newsletter, the mayor reported receiving an email Tuesday afternoon from Tom Leader, an architect and former Richmond Design Review Board member, alerting him to the problem.
beyondthecreek.com
The Counter Closes at The Mercer in Downtown Walnut Creek
It’s always sad to see a beloved local business close its doors, and that’s exactly what has happened, after 14 years in business, with The Counter in downtown Walnut Creek. I remember living around the corner when they first opened and was thrilled with the burgers and toppings. According to a sign in the window, rising costs and prohibitive future occupancy costs have made it impractical for the burger restaurant to continue operating . If you’re a fan of The Counter and are looking for a nearby location, you can head to their Fremont location.
pioneerpublishers.com
East Bay Regional Parks Closed Through Thursday due to storms
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Jan. 4, 2023) — Due to expected storm conditions and high winds, all East Bay Regional Parks are closed Wednesday, January 4, 2023, through Thursday, January 5, 2023. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch and high wind warning for the San Francisco...
KTVU FOX 2
Mudslides block travel, cause headaches for East Bay residents
FREMONT, Calif. - Mudslides and flooding are wreaking havoc for residents in southern Alameda County. The California Highway Patrol closed CA-84, also known as Niles Canyon Road, Wednesday morning because of landslides and flooding. All lanes are closed between Mission Boulevard in Fremont to Pleasanton-Sunol Road in Sunol. Residents who...
pioneerpublishers.com
Current Road Closures in Unincorporated Contra Costa County
Contra Costa County, CA (January 2, 2023) – Due to flooding, mudslides, and other issues caused by the recent storms, Contra Costa County Public Works has closed the following roads until further notice:. Marsh Creek Road is closed between Deer Valley Road & Morgan Territory Road due to continued...
oaklandside.org
Stay off Oakland’s roads during the ‘bomb cyclone’ if you can
East Bay residents are being urged to stay home over the next few days in order to avoid the “bomb cyclone” storm that could cause tragedies on rain-soaked roads. In a public safety statement yesterday, the city of Oakland said residents should avoid “walking, riding or driving across standing water” as this can cause someone to become stranded or drown. “If possible, stay indoors and off the road. If you need to travel anywhere, be extra cautious: slow down, avoid hard braking or turning sharply and allow ample stopping distance between you and the cars and other vehicles in front of you.”
Bay Area storm live updates: Infant dies after falling tree hits Sonoma County home
An infant has died after a tree fell onto a home in Sonoma County Wednesday night, fire officials said.
SUV plunges into Daly City sinkhole: VIDEO
DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A Daly City neighborhood woke up Tuesday dealing with a water main break, a sinkhole and flooding. Video from the scene shows the moment an SUV drops into the sinkhole. The sinkhole is on the corner of Abbott Avenue and Castle Street. The entire sidewalk also caved in. This happened […]
SFGate
Bay Area city urges residents to be ready to evacuate ahead of storm
As the Bay Area faces multiple winter storms, the city of San Jose said that residents should be ready to evacuate if necessary by packing a bag with important documents, medicine and spare clothes. Homeowners can protect their property with sandbags and raise their ground floor furniture if flooding occurs...
When can I expect the heaviest rain to hit my area?
(KRON) — Have you been anxiously awaiting heavy rain from the major storm hitting the Bay Area? Well, it’s coming. As the storm comes into the area from the Pacific Ocean, the worst of the rain band will begin hitting Northern California with a possible rain rate of about .75 inches to 1 inch of […]
Wind gusts of up to 85 mph hit North Bay
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday’s major storm is beginning to hit parts of the Bay Area, with strong winds coming to the North Bay Wednesday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, gusts of wind up to 85 miles per hour were recorded in Marin County, just east of the Nicasio Reservoir. Much of […]
North Bay business closes Wednesday due to storm
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – In the North Bay, concerns about the impending storm prompted a business to shut down for the day, and the CHP issued a warning: If you don't have to go out, don't. One section of Highway 101 in Larkspur right before the turn-off for the San Rafael-Richmond Bridge is always […]
California parks close as atmospheric river sweeps through state
Some of the Bay Area's most well-known parks are closed.
California storm updates: What to expect overnight
Get the latest information on the bomb cyclone slamming California.
Atmospheric river storm: Check the current PG&E power outages
SAN FRANCISCO -- As another powerful atmospheric river storm roared through the Bay Area Wednesday, Pacific Gas and Electric was providing updates on the number of power outages across the region. Nearly 100,000 PG&E customers were without power Wednesday evening as wind and rain swept through the Bay Area. View PG&E's online outage map and search by a specific address, by city or by county. The utility said it was mobilizing hundreds of personnel to deal with the expected outages from the severe winds accompanying this latest storm. PG&E was also being supported by Southern California Edison and has requested mutual-aid assistance from additional...
Oakland apartment residents displaced by flooding, at least 20 cars under water
One resident shared a video she took as she tried to drive her car out of the flooded garage. "The water was filthy. It was brown. There was trash," she said.
