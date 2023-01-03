Read full article on original website
Lea Harbour
2d ago
Everyone is concerned and focused on this young man, prayers for him and his family. Fans as well as the teams all are praying for him. The decision to stop the game was the right one. It took awhile to make that decision, perhaps due to the shock of what happened. Maybe jumping to conclusions about NFL is premature.
Steve
2d ago
NFL did the right thing… they were getting the players situated before letting the public know… calm down.. worry about Hamlin
CMONMAN
2d ago
When a Player has to be broughtback to life, who cares about the Game anymore! I pray that you will be Ok.
