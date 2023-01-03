Read full article on original website
Record-Courier
Storm recovery continues to snarl services
Recovering from the record New Year’s Eve storm will result in schools being closed for another day, along with county offices at Lake Tahoe. “While we made great progress again today in our snow removal efforts, there is still a lot of work to do and safety concerns to address both at our school sites and getting students to and from school safely,” Superintendent Keith Lewis said on Tuesday. “I know that whenever we decide to close our schools, it has a negative impact on many families.”
2news.com
Douglas County DART Public Transport Suspended for Tuesday
Due to road conditions and safety concerns, the county is also suspending all service of the Douglas Area Rural Transportation (DART) on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. The fixed route and dial-a-ride services will not run either. The county says they anticipate resuming service on Wednesday, January 4, if conditions allow.
KOLO TV Reno
Douglas County School District closed Tuesday to deal with snow
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County School District will be closed Tuesday to allow the district to remove snow from its facilities. Staff will work to clear what the district is calling a “massive amount of snow” from the sites and to “dig out our school buses.”
KOLO TV Reno
REMSA prepared to respond through the snow
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Shoveling snow just happens after storms here in Northern Nevada. An average snow shovel holds 5.7 pounds of snow. Sierra Cement--that which has been falling locally weighs more. An hour’s worth of work could certainly put a strain on the heart. A call for help...
KOLO TV Reno
‘It’s a pretty scary situation’: Many Nevadans still without power as second storm approaches
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wet, heavy snow still blankets western Nevada. While many are prepping for the next storm, some are still suffering the consequences of the first. “We had a tree branch come down and it landed right on our power line and it’s about a 12 foot branch,” said Steve Scriver, an NV Energy customer near Washoe Lake.
Record-Courier
Travel still a challenge across Douglas
The big berm down the middle of Highway 395 through Minden and Gardnerville posed one of the larger hazards to navigation as Douglas County dug out from Saturday’s storm. While road controls have been lifted for the highway, it remains slick in spots after temperatures dropped to 7 degrees early Monday morning.
2news.com
Douglas County Closes Warming Centers, Will Reopen if Needed
Douglas County has closed the warming centers at Douglas County Community & Senior Center and the East Fork Fire Protection District Station 4. The county will reopen the centers if they are needed. Douglas County says officials are actively monitoring the current winter storms and weather patterns, and will respond...
2news.com
Police Monitoring Truckee River, More Wintry Weather on the Way
Winter storms are affecting northern Nevada residents in many ways during the first month of 2023. The Sparks Police HOPE Team (Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement Team) recently posted warnings of potential flooding around the Truckee River and other flood prone areas of the city, in order to promote river safety before a storm hit on December 31, 2022.
KOLO TV Reno
Douglas County urges residents to prep for winter storm
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County is urging residents to prepare for the winter storm later this week. The U.S. National Weather Service in Reno says: “A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Wednesday morning through Thursday evening for the Lake Tahoe Area, Mono County, and Lassen-Plumas-E. Sierra Counties.”
KOLO TV Reno
What drivers do wrong in weather like this
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Even longtime northern Nevada residents find driving in this weather challenging. This much snow on local roadways isn’t unprecedented, but it is unusual. And local police officers say what they’re seeing indicates a lot of us have rusty winter driving skills and many are just learning on the job. They say they see a lot of common mistakes like driving too fast for the conditions and following too closely, but they say safe winter driving begins with being able to see what you’re doing.
2news.com
Dayton Warming Shelter Closed
The warming shelter in Dayton at the Dayton Senior Center located at 320 Old Dayton Valley Rd closed at 5 p.m. today, according to officials with Lyon County. The county says NV Energy has restored power to the majority of Dayton and Mound House residents and businesses. Lyon County says...
2news.com
Douglas County School District Closed Jan 3, 2023 Due To Weather
District staff will continue to work to clear the massive amount of snow at school sites. Wintry weather has prompted the Douglas County School District to close for Tuesday, January 3, 2023.
Record-Courier
The Jan. 3, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Power company workers made a big dent in the number of outages overnight, with 657 homes and businesses reported to be without power at 6:30 a.m. That’s down from 1,541 at 5 a.m. There are still 71 outages to repair, and estimates remain 4-7 p.m. today, but it’s progress.
2news.com
Free Radon Test Kits for Nevada Residents through February
January is National Radon Action Month, and University of Nevada, Reno Extension’s Radon Education Program is offering free short-term radon test kits to Nevadans in January and February, so that homeowners can identify whether their homes have high levels of the cancer-causing gas and can take steps to mitigate risks.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Keys named battalion chief, George fire marshal for South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe Fire Chief Jim Drennan has selected Captain Justin Keys as battalion chief and Cpt. Kim George as fire marshal, effective Dec. 10 and Jan. 9 respectively, the city announced on Wednesday. As battalion chief, a position vacated when Drennan was appointed...
Mesquite Local News
Kesem at the University of Nevada, Reno needs Through and Beyond Support to Send Local Kids in Need to Cam
Kesem is an incredible nonprofit organization that has been providing support and resources to children whose parents have cancer for almost 20 years. I enrolled at UNR nearly four years ago right when this chapter of Kesem had begun without a clue of what it was or what it would eventually mean to me. As I was looking to get involved after hearing about the organization from my partner, I found that the more people I talked to about their experiences at camp the more of their bizarre and heartwarming stories came to light.
Record-Courier
Douglas digging out after weekend snowstorm
As efforts continue to remove snow and restore power, Douglas County urges residents to prepare for the next round of winter storms. Douglas County is urging residents to prepare in advance for the upcoming storms. “Our community should avoid unnecessary travel and have emergency plans in place in case of...
KOLO TV Reno
Douglas County opens warming shelter, working to clear roads
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - An emergency warming shelter for people in Douglas County is now open. Residents who need a warm place to go can head to the Douglas County Community and Senior Center at 1329 Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville. The shelter will be on the senior side and will remain open until further notice.
2news.com
Douglas and Storey County asking area residents to prepare for next winter storm
Storey and Douglas County is asking residents to make plans for additional impacts due to the latest winter storm warnings starting Wednesday, Jan. 4. As efforts continue to remove snow and restore power, Douglas County urges residents to prepare for the next round of winter storms. According to the US...
