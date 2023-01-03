Read full article on original website
Tuesday to Thursday is the new office working week, data suggests
A typical week in the office now runs from Tuesday to Thursday, a study of mobile phone activity suggests. Analysts Placemake.io and Visitor Insights examined anonymised phone data from more than 500 UK high streets from 2019 to 2022. The study found increased activity in many suburban and small towns,...
Winter set to be worst ever for A&E waits as NHS ‘pressurised like never before’
This winter is likely to be the worst on record for A&E waiting times as hospitals struggle to cope with rocketing demand driven by flu and Strep A, health leaders have warned.The Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM) believes this month will be the worst December for hospital bed occupancy and A&E waiting times while the Society for Acute Medicine has said services are being “pressurised like never before”.Several NHS trusts have declared “critical incidents”, meaning they cannot function as usual due to extraordinary pressure.Over 90% of clinical leads last week reported that they had people waiting in their emergency...
Birmingham doctor saves man's life on London to India flight
A doctor has described battling for five hours as he saved the life of a passenger on a long-haul flight. Dr Vishwaraj Vemala, 48, a liver specialist at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital, was on his way to India with his mother when a fellow passenger went into cardiac arrest. Aided...
Winterwatch 2023 - Meet the presenters and find out more about this season's live cameras and pre-filmed stories
Winter can be the most magical of all the seasons and, when the bare trees expose themselves, there’s an unrestricted view of the wildlife that call our countryside and cities home. BBC Winterwatch returns to BBC Two from Tuesday 17 January at 8pm, and will deliver an extraordinary double...
Footfall slumped 27% on British high streets after Christmas, data shows
Footfall on Britain’s high streets and shopping centres plunged by more than a quarter in the week after Christmas compared with the week before, figures show. Shoppers opted to stay at home, as last week footfall was 27.7% lower than the week before and 19.7% down on the same week in 2019, retail data analysts Springboard said.
I’m an ex-Wimbledon & TV star – now I travel around the UK in my Mercedes Sprinter van
TENNIS star Annabel Croft and her husband Mel Coleman have transformed a bog-standard white van into their dream holiday home. The former Wimbledon player and TV presenter, 56, started the renovation project during the third lockdown in the UK. She told Sun Online Travel: "I never knew you could do...
