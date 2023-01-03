NFL Releases Statement on Bills vs. Bengals Suspension After Damar Hamlin Injury

The NFL released a statement on the situation surrounding the suspension of play following Bills safety Damar Hamlin's injury in Cincinnati

The NFL suspended the matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football due to the injury of safety Damar Hamlin.

Following the suspension of play, the NFL released an official statement detailing the situation.

Tonight's Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapsed, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced. Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition. Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available. The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game.

The injury occurred in the first quarter of the game when Hamlin attempted to make a tackle across the middle of the field on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

Hamlin initially got to his feet but collapsed shortly after. After being down on the field for more than nine minutes, the medical staff began to perform CPR on Hamlin before he was loaded into an ambulance and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Hamlin reportedly had a pulse but was not breathing independently.

He has been listed in critical condition at the hospital.

