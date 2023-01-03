ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bad Bunny Responds After Throwing Fan’s Phone: ‘It’s a Disrespect’

Bad Bunny kicked off 2023 defending himself on Twitter after a mishap with a fan went viral on social media.

In a recent video that began circulating the Internet, the superstar Puerto Rican artist is seen walking with his group of friends and team when an excited fan approached him with her phone and began recording in selfie mode. Just seconds later, an annoyed Bunny grabbed the phone and threw it into the bushes. “You have to respect his space,” said someone from the crew.

The fan encounter occurred in the Dominican Republic, where the artist spent the holidays.  On Monday (Jan. 2), the “Tití Me Preguntó” singer took to Twitter to express his point of view.

“The person who comes up to me to say hello, to tell me something, or just to meet me, will always receive my attention and respect,” he wrote. “Those who come to put a freaking phone in my face I will consider it for what it is, a disrespect, and I will treat it as is.” He also used the hashtag #SinCojonesMeTiene, which loosely translates to “I don’t give a damn.”

Meanwhile, the Bad Bunny fandom has mixed feelings about his actions.

“Let’s normalize the fact that artists are human beings and deserve to be treated with respect always,” tweeted one fan . “You are the number one artist in the world and you hope people don’t want a picture with you? Get your feet on the ground,” said another .

The incident comes just days after the reggaeton artist was spotted handing out toys to children in Puerto Rico as part of his “Bonita Tradición” event held by his Good Bunny Foundation, and later offered an impromptu concert on top of a gas station alongside urbano veteran Arcangel and newcomer Yovngchimi.

See his tweet below:

