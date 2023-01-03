ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Browns Share Well Wishes for Damar Hamlin After Collapse on Monday Night Football

By Brandon Little
BrownsDigest
BrownsDigest
 2 days ago

Myles Garrett and others tweeted well wishes for Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Following the tragedy on Monday Night Football when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed, Cleveland Browns players made well wishes for Hamlin.

Myles Garrett, Tony Fields, Tommy Togiai, and the Cleveland Browns official Twitter account shared Tweets.

Cleveland, OH
