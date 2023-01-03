Read full article on original website
Solomon Northup “12 Years a Slave” Virtually Unveiled by Artist Marcus Brown’s Sculpture in the French Quarter
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Solomon Northup “12 Years a Slave” Augmented Reality (AR) sculpture unveiling will take place Jan. 4. WHERE: The neutral ground at the corner of Chartres Street and Esplanade Avenue and across the street from his inaugural Slavery Trails Sculptures. WHEN: January 4,...
Saint John Announces Bounce Brunch is Back
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Saint John has announced its popular Bounce Brunch is back! Starting this Friday (Twelfth Night), Saint John will host Bounce Brunch every Friday and Saturday (11 a.m. – 3 p.m.), featuring upbeat bounce tunes, Saint John’s amazing brunch menu, bounce-inspired cocktails, specials and more! Bounce Brunch is a fun way to start the weekend – whether a birthday celebration, Mardi Gras Krewe brunch, Bachelorette party or a “just because it’s Friday” French Quarter brunch with friends or colleagues, Saint John’s Bounce Brunch will be a meal you won’t forget. Reservations can be made online via Resy (for parties more than 4, guests should call the restaurant for reservations at 504-581-8120).
Wediquette Wednesday: Is a cash bar ever OK at a wedding reception?
Each Wednesday, we tackle wedding etiquette. At times, it’s a reader question or one from a colleague, friend or family member and other times we’ll cover a popular issue. (Note: Questions may be edited for clarity and brevity.) Question: A few years ago, I attended a family wedding...
