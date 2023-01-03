NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Saint John has announced its popular Bounce Brunch is back! Starting this Friday (Twelfth Night), Saint John will host Bounce Brunch every Friday and Saturday (11 a.m. – 3 p.m.), featuring upbeat bounce tunes, Saint John’s amazing brunch menu, bounce-inspired cocktails, specials and more! Bounce Brunch is a fun way to start the weekend – whether a birthday celebration, Mardi Gras Krewe brunch, Bachelorette party or a “just because it’s Friday” French Quarter brunch with friends or colleagues, Saint John’s Bounce Brunch will be a meal you won’t forget. Reservations can be made online via Resy (for parties more than 4, guests should call the restaurant for reservations at 504-581-8120).

