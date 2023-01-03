ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgnradio.com

Georgia surprises No. 22 Auburn 76-64 in White’s SEC opener

ATHENS, Ga (AP)No. 22 Auburn’s first SEC road game provided a somber reality check for coach Bruce Pearl, who said it’s time to get back to work on his backcourt. Terry Roberts overcame early foul trouble to match his career high with 26 points and Georgia made first-year coach Mike White’s Southeastern Conference debut with the Bulldogs memorable by beating Auburn 76-64 on Wednesday night.
ATHENS, GA
wgnradio.com

Clemson aims to stay unbeaten in ACC vs. Virginia Tech

Off to its hottest start in the Atlantic Coast Conference in five seasons, Clemson will face what figures to be its toughest league test so far when it travels to defending ACC champion Virginia Tech on Wednesday in Blacksburg, Va. While Clemson (11-3, 3-0 ACC) has won its three ACC...
CLEMSON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy