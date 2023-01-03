ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Made in Tampa Bay: Just Lumpia

For the Barican's, weekend mornings are filled with food and a little bit of frenzied family time. The family runs "Just Lumpia," which sells Filipino eggs rolls and lumpia at local markets in the Tampa Bay area.
Family business brings popular Filipino food to Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. - For the Barican's, weekend mornings are filled with food and a little bit of frenzied family time. The family runs "Just Lumpia," which sells Filipino eggs rolls and lumpia at local markets in the Tampa Bay area. "Lumpia is the most popular food in the Philippines. Whenever...
Mark Stone

So You Want To See A Rocket Launch While You're In Florida? Here's What You Need To Know.

Seeing a live rocket launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida can be an awe-inspiring sight. There's nothing quite like watching one of the tallest, most complicated vehicles ever built ascending into the sky on a brilliant pillar of flame. You'll find yourself with a huge smile on your face while mumbling "Go baby, go" under your breath as you watch a rocket streaking from the launch pad high into the heavens.
Missing College Program Cast Member Found Safe, Jeremy Renner Shares First Update Following Accident, Reedy Creek Lawsuit Against Gov. DeSantis Could Move Forward, & More: Daily Recap (1/3/23)

We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, January 3, 2023.
Tampa Bay home sales drop between 32% to 44%

January 3, 2023 - According to a recent report by real estate platform Redfin, luxury home sales plummeted by 44% in the Tampa Bay metro area this year. Sales for non-luxury homes dropped by 32.3%. Both statistics topped the national average. The Redfin report stated that inflation, high-interest rates, a stock market downturn and recession fears were factors in home sales losing momentum this year.
Best Beaches on Florida’s Emerald Coast

The Emerald Coast is so named because of the beautiful, emerald green waters and white sand beaches. But which ones are the best beaches on Florida’s Emerald Coast?. Which Beaches on Florida’s Emerald Coast would be perfect for you?. The Florida Gulf of Mexico stretches from Pensacola in...
Fast-growing grocery store chain opens new location in Florida

An independent grocery store chain that is quickly opening new stores throughout the country recently opened a new location in Florida. Read on the learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing independent grocery store chain Plum Market will be hosting a grand opening event for their newest Florida grocery store in Aventura. However, the store recently opened to the public, so customers can stop in and shop now.
Here’s how to care for cold-damaged palms

FLORIDA — Cold damage is inevitable when growing tropical palms in North Florida. Early freezes around Christmas 2022 may have resulted in cold injury to our more cold-sensitive palms. Monica Elliott and Tim Broschat, retired UF/IFAS horticulture researchers who specialized in palms, provide the following tips on coping with cold-injured palms.
FAA: Computer issue that delayed Florida flights has been resolved

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Federal Aviation Administration said a computer issue with one of its air traffic systems – which prompted flight delays at several Florida airports – has been resolved, and that it was working to resume its normal flight schedules. Orlando International Airport, Tampa International Airport,...
The Latest UPDATE on the Dissolution of Disney World’s Reedy Creek District

Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District has essentially functioned as its own county government for decades — but that could all change soon. After Disney condemned Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill (which has since become law and dubbed “Don’t Say Gay” by critics), the Florida legislature passed another law — one that would dissolve Reedy Creek in June of this year. Now that the new year is here, what does that mean for the dissolution of the Reedy Creek Improvement District? Here are the latest updates.
5 Affordable Weekend Getaways In Florida

Florida is a popular vacation destination with its warm weather, beautiful beaches, and abundance of attractions. While some destinations in the state can be expensive, there are also many affordable options for a weekend getaway. Here are five budget-friendly weekend gateways in Florida:
