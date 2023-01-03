Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
Heavy fog forces incoming cruise ships to wait 9 hours before docking at Port Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. - Fog has dampened vacations for thousands in the Tampa Bay area. The heavy fog Monday morning forced incoming cruise ships to wait for nine hours before docking at Port Tampa Bay. "It was really dense," said passenger Natalie Whitlock. "You could see a couple of ships out...
20 ways to embrace a Hygge life in Tampa Bay
This Danish trend emphasizes all things comfortable and cozy.
fox13news.com
fox13news.com
Family business brings popular Filipino food to Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. - For the Barican's, weekend mornings are filled with food and a little bit of frenzied family time. The family runs "Just Lumpia," which sells Filipino eggs rolls and lumpia at local markets in the Tampa Bay area. "Lumpia is the most popular food in the Philippines. Whenever...
fox13news.com
Eaglet pushes from inside egg in Southwest Florida nest
A Southwest Florida family of eagles is expecting two eaglets to hatch soon, with one egg showing significant signs one will emerge soon. Courtesy Dick Pritchett Real Estate.
So You Want To See A Rocket Launch While You're In Florida? Here's What You Need To Know.
Seeing a live rocket launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida can be an awe-inspiring sight. There's nothing quite like watching one of the tallest, most complicated vehicles ever built ascending into the sky on a brilliant pillar of flame. You'll find yourself with a huge smile on your face while mumbling "Go baby, go" under your breath as you watch a rocket streaking from the launch pad high into the heavens.
WDW News Today
Missing College Program Cast Member Found Safe, Jeremy Renner Shares First Update Following Accident, Reedy Creek Lawsuit Against Gov. DeSantis Could Move Forward, & More: Daily Recap (1/3/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, January 3, 2023.
FAA issues ‘delay program’ for flights to Florida
Travelers planning to take to the skies Wednesday may encounter some delays, according to a notice on the Tampa International Airport's website.
Busch Gardens rolling out special offer for 2023 Fun Card
TAMPA, Fla. — Calling all amusement park lovers across Florida!. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced Tuesday the launch of a special offer for the park's 2023 Fun Card. For a limited time, guests can buy a Fun Card and get another one for free!. The purchase allows guests to...
The Best Places To Live In Florida For 2023 Were Ranked & Miami Didn't Make The Top 5
Six months ago it was almost impossible to find an apartment rental in Florida from the influx of New Yorkers and Californians. The state is in high demand for residency, so a study ranked the top 10 best places to live in Florida for 2023...Though, it might not be what you expect.
stpetecatalyst.com
Tampa Bay home sales drop between 32% to 44%
January 3, 2023 - According to a recent report by real estate platform Redfin, luxury home sales plummeted by 44% in the Tampa Bay metro area this year. Sales for non-luxury homes dropped by 32.3%. Both statistics topped the national average. The Redfin report stated that inflation, high-interest rates, a stock market downturn and recession fears were factors in home sales losing momentum this year.
denisesanger.com
Best Beaches on Florida’s Emerald Coast
The Emerald Coast is so named because of the beautiful, emerald green waters and white sand beaches. But which ones are the best beaches on Florida’s Emerald Coast?. Which Beaches on Florida’s Emerald Coast would be perfect for you?. The Florida Gulf of Mexico stretches from Pensacola in...
fox35orlando.com
This Central Florida community deemed new 'lightning capital' of U.S., according to report
Central Florida community deemed new 'lightning capital' of U.S. Last year brought not only hundreds of millions of lightning strikes across the U.S., but a violent volcanic eruption in January triggered the most extreme concentration of lightning ever detected, according to Vaisala's annual lightning report. The report tallies cloud-to-cloud, and...
Fast-growing grocery store chain opens new location in Florida
An independent grocery store chain that is quickly opening new stores throughout the country recently opened a new location in Florida. Read on the learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing independent grocery store chain Plum Market will be hosting a grand opening event for their newest Florida grocery store in Aventura. However, the store recently opened to the public, so customers can stop in and shop now.
niceville.com
Here’s how to care for cold-damaged palms
FLORIDA — Cold damage is inevitable when growing tropical palms in North Florida. Early freezes around Christmas 2022 may have resulted in cold injury to our more cold-sensitive palms. Monica Elliott and Tim Broschat, retired UF/IFAS horticulture researchers who specialized in palms, provide the following tips on coping with cold-injured palms.
fox13news.com
FAA: Computer issue that delayed Florida flights has been resolved
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Federal Aviation Administration said a computer issue with one of its air traffic systems – which prompted flight delays at several Florida airports – has been resolved, and that it was working to resume its normal flight schedules. Orlando International Airport, Tampa International Airport,...
disneyfoodblog.com
The Latest UPDATE on the Dissolution of Disney World’s Reedy Creek District
Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District has essentially functioned as its own county government for decades — but that could all change soon. After Disney condemned Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill (which has since become law and dubbed “Don’t Say Gay” by critics), the Florida legislature passed another law — one that would dissolve Reedy Creek in June of this year. Now that the new year is here, what does that mean for the dissolution of the Reedy Creek Improvement District? Here are the latest updates.
fox13news.com
Tampa, St. Pete, Clearwater mayors discuss affordable housing, Rays stadium plans in 'State of the Bay'
TAMPA, Fla. - The mayors of Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater met at the University of South Florida’s St. Pete campus Tuesday to talk about 2023 plans and how they think things across the Tampa Bay area are going. The nonpartisan group Suncoast Tiger Bay hosted the annual luncheon...
5 Affordable Weekend Getaways In Florida
Florida is a popular vacation destination with its warm weather, beautiful beaches, and abundance of attractions. While some destinations in the state can be expensive, there are also many affordable options for a weekend getaway. Here are five budget-friendly weekend gateways in Florida:
Tampa Bay community says wild hogs destroying property
Some Tampa Bay area families tell 8 On Your Side they're afraid to go into their own backyards.
