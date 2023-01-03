Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Doctors to determin if Hamlin suffered brain damage
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamilin remains in critical condition Tuesday night after his heart stopped beating during Monday night's game against the Bengals. The 24-year-old suddently collapsed after making a routine tackle. For a few moments, Hamlin got up after the hit, but then suddenly collapsed. "Now all of a sudden you have a heart that was pumping normally as you think of a heartbeat and now that is essentially quitting."Dr. Camilla Sasson of the American Heart Association in Denver explains after Hamlin's heart stopped beating all blood flow was cut off to his organs. Time is critical."Everything you do on...
Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
Centre Daily
Bills DB Damar Hamlin: Vitals Normal, But Placed on Breathing Tube in Critical Condition
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is in critical condition following a scary on-field injury against the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night, has normal vitals has but been put on a breathing tube, per a statement from Hamlin's marketing rep, Jordan Rooney. Rooney took to Twitter after Monday's game was postponed...
Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin In Critical Condition After Terrifying On-Field Injury
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during the first quarter of Monday night’s game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Cardiac arrest results from electrical disturbances that cause the heart to suddenly stop beating properly. Hamlin suffered a cardiac
750thegame.com
Buffalo Bills update on Damar Hamlin
A sign shows support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin outside Highmark Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) The Buffalo Bills issued a tweet Tuesday around 10:23 a.m. PT on safety Damar Hamlin. The NFL announced the suspended Bills-Bengals contest will not be...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest during NFL game
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition at a hospital after he collapsed after having made a hit in the first quarter of "Monday Night Football" against the Bengals in Cincinnati, officials said. Hamlin, 24, suffered cardiac arrest, the Bills said in a statement early Tuesday. "His heartbeat...
What they’re saying nationally after Bills’ Damar Hamlin critically injured in game against Bengals
—- “Bills Mafia is with you, @HamlinIsland.” — Buffalo Bills on Twitter. “Please pray for our brother.” — Bills quarterback Josh Allen on Twitter. “My prayers and thoughts go out to @HamlinIsland the Hamlin Family. I’m praying that you pull through bro. Love.” — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who was tackled by Hamlin on the play during which the Bills safety was injured.
Detroit Lions, Red Wings players make list of events that stopped games like Damar Hamlin’s injury
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was critically injured Monday night in the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin fell moments after being involved in the tackling of Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand, then fell backward, about two seconds later. His arms hit the ground at his sides.
newsnationnow.com
Bills-Bengals game will not resume this week; Hamlin in ICU
(NewsNation) — The NFL has announced the Bills-Bengals game that was interrupted when player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field will not resume this week. Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle during a game Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. CPR was performed on the field before he was taken to a hospital where he remained in critical condition Tuesday evening.
Snap counts, PFF grades: Jameson Williams flashes elite speed with larger role
DETROIT -- Jameson Williams saw more looks and opportunities as expected in Week 17. Williams played a career-high 18 snaps, while those three targets were the most of his young career. And while the speedy Lions rookie receiver didn’t secure any of those looks, he left his mark on Detroit’s 41-10 win over the Bears with a 40-yard run that set up a touchdown two snaps later.
Detroit Lions knew they had something in James Houston. Just not this fast.
ALLEN PARK -- James Houston has eight sacks through his first six games, a new NFL record. And now, the Detroit Lions say the breakout rookie pass rusher is getting more comfortable with the scheme. And that’s got to be a scary thought for opposing offensive lines.
Bills' Taron Johnson questionable to return vs. Bengals with head injury
The Buffalo Bills are down cornerback Taron Johnson against the Cincinnati Bengals… and early on. During the first drive of the game for the Bengals offense, the starting slot defender was injured. The Bills went on to announce via the broadcast of the contest on ESPN that Johnson is...
Lions’ Austin Bryant: NFL might not have stopped Bills-Bengals if not for prime time
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Austin Bryant is one of many in the NFL world taking to Twitter after last night’s scary scene with Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsing. Hamlin was on the field for an extended period, receiving CPR with his Buffalo Bills teammates and Cincinnati Bengals players looking on. The 24-year-old defensive back suffered a cardiac arrest on the field and remains in critical condition, per the last update.
