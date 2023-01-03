ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals Send Thoughts, Prayers and Love to Damar Hamlin After Bills-Bengals Injury

By Donnie Druin
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V0zjx_0k1TfB7600

Many within the Arizona Cardinals expressed their sincere thoughts and prayers for Buffalo Bills DB Damar Hamlin after collapsing on the field.

Arizona Cardinals

The NFL has released the following statement on Buffalo Bills DB Damar Hamlin:

"Tonight’s Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced.

"Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.

"Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

"The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game."

In what was a very scary scene for not only teammates and coaches, but fans in the stands and watching across the country, Hamlin collapsed on the field and needed immediate medical attention.

Prominent members of the Arizona Cardinals sent their thoughts and prayers.

All Cardinals would like to extend our deepest and best wishes to Hamlin, his family and teammates at this time.

