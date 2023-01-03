Doing Good: Supporting women through shopping at Beautiful Lives Boutique

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A little retail therapy can help women throughout the community.

Sifting through the racks at Beautiful Lives Boutique is a special experience.

“Our overall goal is to bring dignity to women, to lift women and mend community. We are all about helping women feel better after they’ve been here than before they came in,” interim executive director Daphne Smith said.

So a shopper can find something that looks good and then feel good about buying it.

“All of our profits go to organizations that actually help women in different seasons of life. We have a partner that helps women in sex trafficking, actually helps them get out of sex trafficking. We have an organization that we support that helps women that are just coming out of prison,” Beautiful Lives Boutique board member Diane Higgins said.

Beautiful Lives Boutique supports 10 different non-profits. Six of them are local, and all help lift up women.

“Families are divided. Women and children are in crisis because of the happenings in the world and so we are passionate about unity,” Smith said.

There are three stores united in that cause; one in Fayetteville, Siloam Springs, and Bentonville. All have specially curated items.

“It’s made to make you feel extra beautiful. That’s why we call it Beautiful Lives Boutique,” Higgins said.

If you want to help, the thrift stores run solely on volunteers. You can also show them support simply by shopping. Visit beautifullivesboutique.com to learn more.

