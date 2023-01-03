ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

North Platte Telegraph

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (Red Balls: one, nine; White Balls: three, seventeen) (two, five, eleven, thirteen, forty; Lucky Ball: fifteen) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 940,000,000. MyDaY. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Former Nebraska volleyball player Kubik inks professional contract

Former Nebraska volleyball player Madi Kubik on Wednesday signed a professional contract with Cangrejeras de Santurce, a team based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Kubik recently wrapped a storied career as a four-year starter at Nebraska. Among her accolades are two All-Big Ten first-team selections, a third-team All-American selection in 2021 and a freshman of the year nod from VolleyballMag.com in 2019.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Alberts: NU looking to address long lines at Pinnacle Bank Arena concession stands

Connor Husen usually likes to get a hot dog or nachos at halftime of Husker men's basketball games at Pinnacle Bank Arena. But on Thursday night, Husen stayed in his seat. The season ticket holder from Fremont didn't want to bother with long lines at concession stands during Nebraska's game against Iowa, which forced many fans to miss significant stretches of the game.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Three-star cornerback Ethan Nation commits to Nebraska

Nebraska’s late push to land a talented cornerback recruit has paid off. Roswell (Ga.) cornerback Ethan Nation hadn’t been on Nebraska’s radar before getting on a plane and heading to Lincoln for an official visit in late December, a trip where Nation saw what he needed to make a decision.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

7-minute scoring drought sinks Nebraska in loss to Michigan State

A scoring drought of over seven minutes sank Nebraska in a 74-56 loss to Michigan State on Tuesday in East Lansing, Michigan. The Huskers went the final 6:34 of the first half without a bucket as the Spartans uncorked a 13-0 run to take a 22-point lead at halftime. Nebraska...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Former Nebraska receiver Zavier Betts enters transfer portal

Former Nebraska receiver and Bellevue West star Zavier Betts is looking to resume his college football career. Multiple outlets reported Tuesday that Betts had entered the transfer portal. The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder sat out last season after leaving the Huskers in March. Betts flashed elite speed and playmaking ability during his...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Huskers begin road swing at Michigan State and search for conference win No. 2

With a conference win now under their belts, the Nebraska men's basketball team now seeks to roll the momentum over as it takes its show on the road. Tuesday night's tilt vs. Michigan State is the first of back-to-back away games, which is part of a larger stretch of NU playing away from its home arena six times in its next nine contests.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Gov. Ricketts: New year, new administration, same guiding vision

The start of a new year is the time to reflect on how far we’ve come as a state — as well as to look forward to where Nebraska is heading. Last year was one for the record books. And thanks to the progress we achieved together, Nebraska is stronger than ever.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

North Platte Telegraph. January 1, 2023. Editorial: Recall history on secret ballots for Unicam leaders. Time goes by, as today’s start of the new year of 2023 emphasizes. Because of that, it’s not surprising that “some things that should not have been forgotten were lost” (to quote the first “Lord of the Rings” movie) when it comes to why our institutions are the way they are.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Snow and ice ring in antlerless deer season

Happy New Year and thank you for being a reader of the North Platte Telegraph and my columns!. Nebraska’s late antlerless deer season got underway Jan. 1 and runs until Jan. 15. Our recent snow should be a big help with figuring out the movement of deer where you are hunting and for tracking if you get a shot.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska Extension offering food safety training course

Nebraska Extension is offering food safety training courses at three locations in west central Nebraska for food handlers and food managers. Nationwide, numerous foodborne illnesses have occurred during the last few years. ost of the reported foodborne illness outbreaks have occurred from food eaten away from home. ServSafe programs are developed by the National Restaurant Association to address the growing food safety concerns of consumers.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

City of Omaha alleges juror in federal civil trial spoke to former Omaha police officer

The City of Omaha is requesting an evidentiary hearing in its bid for a new trial in a federal civil case won by a former Omaha police captain. In filings last week, Deputy City Attorney Michelle Peters alleges that one juror of the eight-person jury “spoke to people about the trial, which was learned by a former Omaha police officer during the trial.”
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Transgender woman convicted of killing ex-girlfriend executed in Missouri

BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was convicted of stalking and killing a former girlfriend, then dumping the body near the Mississippi River in St. Louis. McLaughlin’s fate was sealed earlier Tuesday when Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined a clemency request.
MISSOURI STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Bohac retained as Nebraska National Guard adjutant general

Gov.-elect Jim Pillen announced Wednesday that he will retain Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac as adjutant general of the Nebraska National Guard. Bohac has served as adjutant general since 2013 and has been a member of the Nebraska National Guard since 1982. "General Bohac is a man of character who leads...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Jim Paloucek: Resolutions for state's leaders

In considering today’s opening of the 2023 session of the Nebraska Legislature, one ponders the effectiveness of making New Year’s resolutions for others — specifically elected officials. It is hard to imagine that the success rate could be much worse than for our own about losing weight and getting more exercise. So here goes.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Pillen names interim director for Nebraska Department of Transportation

Jim Pillen, who will take over as Nebraska's next governor Thursday, has named an interim director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Pillen said Monday that longtime department employee Moe Jamshidi will become interim director Thursday. Jamshidi is deputy director of operations at NDOT. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
NEBRASKA STATE

