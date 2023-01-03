Read full article on original website
According to the study, sleep hyperhidrosis could raise stroke risk by 70%
Heart disease has been a public health emergency for decades, and despite continuous medical advances, the situation seems unchanged. Many of the causes of this disease, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol, are well understood. However, the involvement of other conditions like night sweats is slightly more ambiguous.
Healthline
Can a Thyroid Disorder Cause Dizziness and Balance Problems?
Left untreated, certain symptoms of hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism, such as heart palpitations or a slowed heart rate, can lead to feelings of dizziness or vertigo. Feelings of dizziness and instability while standing are common symptoms associated with many different health conditions. About 2.6 million people in the United States visit hospitals with complaints of vertigo every year.
Healthline
Type 2 Diabetes: Metformin May Help Reduce the Need for Joint Replacement Surgery
Researchers are reporting that the type 2 diabetes drug metformin can help reduce the need for knee or hip joint replacement in people with the condition. The researchers said there are several possible reasons for metformin reducing the risk for joint replacement surgery, including a reduction in inflammation and better-regulated metabolism.
Medical News Today
Hypertension: 2 blood pressure drugs equally effective in large trial
Hypertension, or high blood pressure, affects more than one billion people worldwide and almost half of all adults in the United States. The condition can increase the risk of heart, brain, kidney, and other diseases. People can often control their blood pressure through regular exercise, eating a healthy diet, and...
Woonsocket Call
Diabetes Specialist John Heary Treats the Cause and Not the Symptom
Dr. John Heary is a type 2 diabetes specialist certified in functional medicine, functional nutrition, and peripheral neuropathy. After witnessing someone close succumb to the disease, he dedicated his life to reversing the progress of diabetes in other people. Type 2 Diabetes is a long-lasting progressive health disease that causes...
Older adults are 40% more likely to get heart disease & cancer if they sleep less than 5 hours a night, says new study
Nearly one-third of human life is spent sleeping. A published article recently conducted a cohort study to determine whether sleep duration correlates with individual chronic diseases common in older adults. For this study expressly, the incidence of an individual's first chronic disease and subsequent mortality were analyzed over a 25-year period. [i]
Doctors to determin if Hamlin suffered brain damage
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamilin remains in critical condition Tuesday night after his heart stopped beating during Monday night's game against the Bengals. The 24-year-old suddently collapsed after making a routine tackle. For a few moments, Hamlin got up after the hit, but then suddenly collapsed. "Now all of a sudden you have a heart that was pumping normally as you think of a heartbeat and now that is essentially quitting."Dr. Camilla Sasson of the American Heart Association in Denver explains after Hamlin's heart stopped beating all blood flow was cut off to his organs. Time is critical."Everything you do on...
Silent heart attacks: half of all heart attacks have no symptoms and increase risk of death from all causes by 34%
Silent heart attacks, which are asymptomatic but still disrupt blood flow to the heart, account for 45% of all heart attacks and triple the risk of death from heart disease, according to a study released Monday.
MedicineNet.com
What Is the Normal Blood Sugar by Age?
Regular monitoring of blood sugar levels helps manage diabetes. Everyone need not check their blood sugar levels daily, but people with type I diabetes should check their blood sugar levels at least four times daily. The blood sugar levels should be checked before meals and at bedtime, and they can...
Blaming Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest on the COVID vaccine is ‘wildly and irresponsibly speculative,’ says expert
Substantial testing is needed to reach a true and complete diagnosis.
How To Quickly Lower Your Blood Sugar
Left untreated, high blood sugar can be dangerous. Learn the fastest ways to treat high blood sugar quickly and when you should see a doctor instead.
scitechdaily.com
Why Does Shingles Lead to Stroke? Scientists Might Have an Answer
Researchers discover a potential explanation for why those who have had shingles are more likely to suffer a stroke. According to recent research from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, scientists looking into why people who have had shingles are at a higher risk of stroke now believe the answer lies within lipid vesicles called exosomes that transport proteins and genetic information between cells.
HealthCentral.com
Can Sleep Apnea Cause Heart Disease?
How sleep apnea affects the heart – including its relationship with high blood pressure and stroke – and what you can do about it. If you have sleep apnea, a condition in which you stop breathing momentarily throughout the night, there’s a good chance it leaves you feeling sleepy during the day. It also has deep implications for your health: Over time, the chronic disorder can raise your risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, heart failure, and stroke.
technologynetworks.com
Cholesterol-Lowering Drugs Associated With Decreased Risk of Bleeding Stroke
People who take cholesterol-lowering drugs called statins may have a lower risk of having a type of stroke called an intracerebral hemorrhage, according to a new study published in the December 7, 2022, online issue of Neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. An intracerebral hemorrhage is caused by bleeding in the brain.
Medical News Today
What is the safest blood thinner for AFib?
Several blood thinners are available to prevent stroke in people with atrial fibrillation (AFib). The safest blood thinner for a person depends on their medical conditions and overall health. One of the main focuses of AFib treatment is to reduce the likelihood of stroke by preventing the formation of blood...
Early Signs of High Cholesterol and How to Manage It
A fatty molecule called cholesterol is present in your blood. Although your body requires cholesterol to produce healthy cells, an excessive amount can raise your chance of developing heart disease.
Researchers found that women under 35 might have higher risk of ischemic stroke than men
According to a large study of 16 international stroke studies, young women under 35 are 44 times more likely to suffer a stroke than men. The results of ischemic strokes, which occur when a blood clot blocks an artery leading to the brain, often are worse for women than they are for men. Ischemic strokes account for 87 percent of all strokes.
Broken Hearts: Loneliness Could Raise Danger From Cardiovascular Disease
Researchers found loneliness, social isolation and living alone were tied to premature death among people with heart disease. The effects of living alone were stronger in Europe, where large numbers of people live on their own. The reasons may range from lack of support to how the body responds to...
