ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Bears Draft Pick Scenarios Headed Into Week 18

By Matt Berklan
On Tap Sports Net
On Tap Sports Net
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H4Wco_0k1TdZ7i00

Here are all the draft pick scenarios for the Chicago Bears headed into Week 18.

With one week left in the NFL, Chicago Bears fans are ready to move on to the offseason. When the Bears shifted to the Ryan Poles/Matt Eberflus era, fans knew this year wouldn't be competitive. All eyes have been on the 2023 offseason. The Bears are currently slotted to have roughly $120 million in cap space. As the season progressed this year, there is now the possibility of having a top 4 pick. It all depends on Week 18 if the Bears get No. 1, somewhere in between, or pick No. 4. Here are the scenarios.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NcYLv_0k1TdZ7i00

Photo: Tankathon

View the original article to see embedded media.

Bears Get Pick 1

- Bears Loss vs. Vikings

- Texans Win at Colts

All Bears fans are hoping for this scenario but it will be tough. The Bears have to lose but it sounds like Matt Eberflus will be starting Justin Fields . Also according to Brad Biggs , Vegas is adjusting as if the Minnesota Vikings will be resting their starters. With only two wins, the Houston Texans are locked into finishing no worse than the second pick. They face the Indianapolis Colts, who are the fifth-worst team in the NFL at 4-11-1. With a top 2 pick guaranteed, former Bears head coach Lovie Smith may push the Texans to end the season on a high note with a win. The Texans vs. Colts game will get a lot of attention from Bears fans.

Bears Get Pick 2

- Bears Loss vs. Vikings

- Texans Loss at Colts

If the Bears were to extend their losing streak to 10 games, it will lock them into at least the second pick. The Texans will likely continue their struggles coming off a 31-3 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bears Get Pick 3

- Bears Win vs. Vikings

- Texans Loss at Colts

- Broncos Win vs. Chargers and Cardinals Loss at 49ers OR Broncos Loss vs. Chargers and Cardinals Win at 49ers

The Bears may try and take advantage of the Vikings possibly resting players and try and pull off a win. This could be a high note that Coach Eberflus may want to ride into the offseason and ignore a better draft position. It would slightly impact the Bears' draft position and give control to other teams. The two teams currently behind the Bears are the Denver Broncos (who traded their pick to the Seahawks) and the Arizona Cardinals who are both 4-12. If either of these teams wins and the other loses, the Bears are moving back one spot to No. 3.

Bears Get Pick 4

- Bears Win vs. Vikings

- Texans Loss at Colts

- Broncos Win vs. Chargers AND Cardinals Win at 49ers

While a lot of crazy has to happen, this is possible. Again, the Bears would have to beat the Vikings. This could be easier than thought if the Bears don't rest anyone and the Vikings rest their starters for the playoffs. Now, the Broncos would have to beat the Los Angeles Chargers. The Broncos did give the AFC-leading Kansas City Chiefs a challenge last week and came up short. While the Charges have secured a playoff birth, they have to worry about the Ravens ,who are on their heels for seeding.

Also, the Cardinals would have to beat the red-hot 49ers. The Cardinals have had four different quarterbacks start the past four weeks. It is unlikely that inconsistency beats routine winning like that, but there have been crazier outcomes before.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
Athlon Sports

Look: Tom Brady's Message For Damar Hamlin Is Going Viral

Tom Brady is offering prayers for Bills safety Damar Hamlin as the NFL world awaits further updates on his status.  Brady sent out a tweet on Tuesday morning offering his perspective on the situation.  He says it puts playing the game he loves into perspective, considering it could be ...
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Opening Point Spread Released

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers both handled their business as the Lions took down the Chicago Bears and the Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings. With those wins, both the Packers and Lions are still alive when it comes to the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and they just so happen to play each other in the final game of the season. The Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers opening point spread has been released.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game

The NFL is disputing what announcer Joe Buck said about plans to resume the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The league took criticism from many fans and media personalities for taking so long to officially suspend the game following the Damar Hamlin medical emergency (the league made... The post NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers game time announced

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions handled their business against the Chicago Bears and their final home game of the 2022 regular season. With the wind, the Lions moved to eight and eight on the season, and they kept their playoff hopes alive. Up Next for the Lions, is a must-win matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Just moments ago, the Lions learned what time they will be playing the Packers in Week 18.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Derek Carr Commanders’ ‘No. 1 Target’ - Coach Gruden

The Washington Commanders took a lot of grief from fans and media when they traded for quarterback Carson Wentz this past offseason. Considered a man nobody wanted, Wentz was jettisoned from his second team in as many years and was seeking yet another opportunity to resurrect his once-promising career. Along...
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

Cowboys make another move at WR, but it’s not Odell Beckham Jr.

For a good part of the past two months, the Dallas Cowboys have toyed around with the idea of signing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. amid his recovery from the torn left ACL he suffered back in February. However, Beckham still hasn’t progressed far enough in his recovery, leading to the Cowboys’ pursuit of other options at WR.
DALLAS, TX
KSNT News

Monday Night Football suspended after scary collapse

CINCINNATI (KSNT) – Monday Night Football with the Bills at the Bengals has been suspended. With just under six minutes remaining in the first quarter, Bills safety Damar Hamlin made a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin stood up after the tackle, then fell to the ground untouched. Medical personnel soon came out, […]
CINCINNATI, OH
On Tap Sports Net

On Tap Sports Net

Chicago, IL
458
Followers
741
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

All Chicago sports, all the time!

 https://ontapsportsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy