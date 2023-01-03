Chicago Bears Draft Pick Scenarios Headed Into Week 18

Here are all the draft pick scenarios for the Chicago Bears headed into Week 18.

With one week left in the NFL, Chicago Bears fans are ready to move on to the offseason. When the Bears shifted to the Ryan Poles/Matt Eberflus era, fans knew this year wouldn't be competitive. All eyes have been on the 2023 offseason. The Bears are currently slotted to have roughly $120 million in cap space. As the season progressed this year, there is now the possibility of having a top 4 pick. It all depends on Week 18 if the Bears get No. 1, somewhere in between, or pick No. 4. Here are the scenarios.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Bears Get Pick 1

- Bears Loss vs. Vikings

- Texans Win at Colts

All Bears fans are hoping for this scenario but it will be tough. The Bears have to lose but it sounds like Matt Eberflus will be starting Justin Fields . Also according to Brad Biggs , Vegas is adjusting as if the Minnesota Vikings will be resting their starters. With only two wins, the Houston Texans are locked into finishing no worse than the second pick. They face the Indianapolis Colts, who are the fifth-worst team in the NFL at 4-11-1. With a top 2 pick guaranteed, former Bears head coach Lovie Smith may push the Texans to end the season on a high note with a win. The Texans vs. Colts game will get a lot of attention from Bears fans.

Bears Get Pick 2

- Bears Loss vs. Vikings

- Texans Loss at Colts

If the Bears were to extend their losing streak to 10 games, it will lock them into at least the second pick. The Texans will likely continue their struggles coming off a 31-3 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bears Get Pick 3

- Bears Win vs. Vikings

- Texans Loss at Colts

- Broncos Win vs. Chargers and Cardinals Loss at 49ers OR Broncos Loss vs. Chargers and Cardinals Win at 49ers

The Bears may try and take advantage of the Vikings possibly resting players and try and pull off a win. This could be a high note that Coach Eberflus may want to ride into the offseason and ignore a better draft position. It would slightly impact the Bears' draft position and give control to other teams. The two teams currently behind the Bears are the Denver Broncos (who traded their pick to the Seahawks) and the Arizona Cardinals who are both 4-12. If either of these teams wins and the other loses, the Bears are moving back one spot to No. 3.

Bears Get Pick 4

- Bears Win vs. Vikings

- Texans Loss at Colts

- Broncos Win vs. Chargers AND Cardinals Win at 49ers

While a lot of crazy has to happen, this is possible. Again, the Bears would have to beat the Vikings. This could be easier than thought if the Bears don't rest anyone and the Vikings rest their starters for the playoffs. Now, the Broncos would have to beat the Los Angeles Chargers. The Broncos did give the AFC-leading Kansas City Chiefs a challenge last week and came up short. While the Charges have secured a playoff birth, they have to worry about the Ravens ,who are on their heels for seeding.

Also, the Cardinals would have to beat the red-hot 49ers. The Cardinals have had four different quarterbacks start the past four weeks. It is unlikely that inconsistency beats routine winning like that, but there have been crazier outcomes before.