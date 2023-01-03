ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

KUOW

Changes to Washington employment laws and wages in 2023

From changes to minimum wages, ride-share drivers, and employment transparency, new rules for Washington's employers went into effect at the start of 2023. Washington state is joining California, Colorado, and New York City by becoming more transparent about pay in job postings. "With the start of the new year, businesses...
Michelle Northrop

Washington state's minimum wage is the highest in the U.S. at $15.74

Washington state raised its minimum wage on January 1, 2023, to $15.74.Photo byAlexander MilsonUnsplash. Starting January 1, 2023, the minimum wage in Washington state will increase to $15.74 per hour for employees who are 16 and older. That's an 8.6 percent increase or $1.25. The minimum wage was $14.49 per hour in 2022. Minors who are 14 or 15 years old will be able to make $13.38 per hour in 2023, no less than 85% of the minimum wage.
Axios

Cap-and-trade takes effect in Washington state

Two major climate-related laws took effect this week in Washington state: a new cap-and-trade program and a clean fuel standard. Why it matters: Both policies aim to dramatically cut the state's greenhouse gas emissions and reduce the negative impacts of climate change. That's especially needed in light of a new...
KING 5

Realtors back Gov. Inslee's $4 billion housing proposal

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee’s proposal to spend $4 billion on new housing has the support of the state’s realtors. The referendum, proposed by Inslee, a Democrat, last month, would allow the state to borrow $4 billion outside of the state’s debt limit for housing relief.
KATU.com

These new Washington state laws are now in effect

Numerous laws went into effect in Washington state as the clock struck midnight on January 1. KOMO News highlighted some of the key laws to know as 2023 begins:. The minimum wage in Washington state will increase to $15.74 an hour on Jan. 1. Workers who are ages 14 or 15 can be paid $13.38 an hour (85% of the “adult minimum wage”). Washington state’s minimum wage was $13.69 on Jan. 1, 2021, and $14.49 a year ago.
iheart.com

Washington City Named Among The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.

Many Americans are foregoing roommates or delaying marriage plans, meaning they're living alone, according to a study by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau found that 36 million Americans are one-person households or 29% of all households in the country. To see how many Americans...
KGW

How much will Washington's new minimum wage impact the economy?

ANACORTES, Wash. — On Jan. 1, Washington's minimum wage will jump to $15.74 an hour. The $1.25 increase makes it the highest in the nation. Waitress Kaisha Paul works to support her family of three at Anacortes' Rockfish Grill. She's grateful for her pending pay raise but knows it won't go too far.
97 Rock

Liquor Control Preps for Dispensing Social Equity Pot Permits

Back in the summer of 2022, we reported how legislation failed that would have allowed certain people in WA state to obtain pot store licenses based on social equity (race, financial background, ethnic factors, etc). Liquor Control board prepping to begin social equity program. The legislation faced stiff opposition and...
Big Country News

Higher gas prices or a path toward a better future? Here's what you need to know about 2 Inslee-backed climate laws now in effect

OLYMPIA — A new year often brings new laws set to go into effect, and this year brings two of the most controversial: a clean fuels standard and a cap-and-trade program. Both programs passed the Legislature in 2021. They're aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions statewide in an effort to tackle climate change but have resulted in criticism in their effects on prices once they are implemented.
FinanceBuzz

These 10 States Have the Best Public School Systems

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. As...
Chronicle

Higher Gas Prices or a Better Future? Inslee-Backed Climate Laws Effective Today

OLYMPIA — A new year often brings new laws set to go into effect, and this year brings two of the most controversial: a clean fuels standard and a cap-and-trade program. Both programs passed the Legislature in 2021. They're aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions statewide in an effort to tackle climate change but have resulted in criticism in their effects on prices once they are implemented.
KXL

Washington State’s Democratic Party Chair Stepping Down

SEATTLE (AP) – Washington State Democratic Party Chair Tina Podlodowski is leaving the role after six years. The Seattle Times reports Podlodowski leaves after state Democrats in the November midterms maintained their majorities in the state Legislature, won the secretary of state’s office, and scored a somewhat unexpected win in Washington’s 3rd Congressional District.
