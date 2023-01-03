Read full article on original website
Learn 5 New Laws Assisting Residence of WA State in 2023
Did Washington State Have Any New Laws Pass for 2023?. It's a brand new year and with the arrival of 2023 welcomes new laws for Washington State residents. More money for workers, more care for the environment and more assistance to the homeless are currently in effect. 1) Minimum Wage.
Changes to Washington employment laws and wages in 2023
From changes to minimum wages, ride-share drivers, and employment transparency, new rules for Washington's employers went into effect at the start of 2023. Washington state is joining California, Colorado, and New York City by becoming more transparent about pay in job postings. "With the start of the new year, businesses...
Washington state's minimum wage is the highest in the U.S. at $15.74
Washington state raised its minimum wage on January 1, 2023, to $15.74.Photo byAlexander MilsonUnsplash. Starting January 1, 2023, the minimum wage in Washington state will increase to $15.74 per hour for employees who are 16 and older. That's an 8.6 percent increase or $1.25. The minimum wage was $14.49 per hour in 2022. Minors who are 14 or 15 years old will be able to make $13.38 per hour in 2023, no less than 85% of the minimum wage.
Washington state's new solution for foster parents and child care
Every year, Washington state struggles to find placements for hundreds of foster care kids. One problem is that a lot of licensed foster parents in Washington can’t take in kids under 5. Washington has about 8,000 children in foster care. The rule barring some parents from taking in kids...
Cap-and-trade takes effect in Washington state
Two major climate-related laws took effect this week in Washington state: a new cap-and-trade program and a clean fuel standard. Why it matters: Both policies aim to dramatically cut the state's greenhouse gas emissions and reduce the negative impacts of climate change. That's especially needed in light of a new...
Realtors back Gov. Inslee's $4 billion housing proposal
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee’s proposal to spend $4 billion on new housing has the support of the state’s realtors. The referendum, proposed by Inslee, a Democrat, last month, would allow the state to borrow $4 billion outside of the state’s debt limit for housing relief.
These new Washington state laws are now in effect
Numerous laws went into effect in Washington state as the clock struck midnight on January 1. KOMO News highlighted some of the key laws to know as 2023 begins:. The minimum wage in Washington state will increase to $15.74 an hour on Jan. 1. Workers who are ages 14 or 15 can be paid $13.38 an hour (85% of the “adult minimum wage”). Washington state’s minimum wage was $13.69 on Jan. 1, 2021, and $14.49 a year ago.
Opinion: Washington State's Minimum Wage Hike is a Disaster for its Young Workers
Starting on January 1, 2023, the minimum wage in Washington state will increase to $15.74 per hour for workers aged 16 and older. This increase, which is nearly 9%, will make Washington's minimum wage the highest in the country, even surpassing California's planned increase to $15.50 per hour.
These high-interest laws go into effect in Washington state in 2023
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A number of new laws go into effect Jan. 1, 2023, in Washington state, including some that will impact jobs and the environment. The state minimum wage for 2022 was $14.49 per hour. Workers 14 or 15 years old may be paid $12.32 per hour. Some...
How much will Washington's new minimum wage impact the economy?
ANACORTES, Wash. — On Jan. 1, Washington's minimum wage will jump to $15.74 an hour. The $1.25 increase makes it the highest in the nation. Waitress Kaisha Paul works to support her family of three at Anacortes' Rockfish Grill. She's grateful for her pending pay raise but knows it won't go too far.
Liquor Control Preps for Dispensing Social Equity Pot Permits
Back in the summer of 2022, we reported how legislation failed that would have allowed certain people in WA state to obtain pot store licenses based on social equity (race, financial background, ethnic factors, etc). Liquor Control board prepping to begin social equity program. The legislation faced stiff opposition and...
Higher gas prices or a path toward a better future? Here's what you need to know about 2 Inslee-backed climate laws now in effect
OLYMPIA — A new year often brings new laws set to go into effect, and this year brings two of the most controversial: a clean fuels standard and a cap-and-trade program. Both programs passed the Legislature in 2021. They're aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions statewide in an effort to tackle climate change but have resulted in criticism in their effects on prices once they are implemented.
Higher Gas Prices or a Better Future? Inslee-Backed Climate Laws Effective Today
Washington State’s Democratic Party Chair Stepping Down
SEATTLE (AP) – Washington State Democratic Party Chair Tina Podlodowski is leaving the role after six years. The Seattle Times reports Podlodowski leaves after state Democrats in the November midterms maintained their majorities in the state Legislature, won the secretary of state’s office, and scored a somewhat unexpected win in Washington’s 3rd Congressional District.
