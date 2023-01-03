Read full article on original website
Related
WKYT 27
Consumers begin to feel pinch of Kentucky state sales tax
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several days into the new year and Kentuckians are beginning to feel the growing pains from the change to the state sales tax. Your first paycheck of 2023 should look a little bit bigger as the state income tax was reduced from 5% to 4.5%. However, some retirees and those on a fixed income won’t experience that break.
wymt.com
A breakdown of state income tax cuts and why the parties disagree
Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky’s bordering states like Tennessee and Indiana do not have a state income tax. Kentucky Republicans have a goal to cut the state tax, now at 4.5 percent to zero percent within a decade. “Reducing income taxes has always been a long-term priority for Republicans,” said...
spectrumnews1.com
More than 30 new services now subject to 6% sales tax in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jay Smith is known as the computer guy by his friends and family. “When I was a kid, I saw War Games. I went home and tried to hack into my school on a Commodore 64 just like he did,” said Smith. Smith has...
Tax cuts, maybe medical cannabis: what’s in store for the 2023 Ky. General Assembly
Tax cuts, maybe medical cannabis: what’s in store for the 2023 Ky. General Assembly
Kentucky’s 2023 session begins with focus on income taxes, marijuana
Republican lawmakers are planning to continue marching the state’s income tax to zero, but some activists said the move will only benefit the wealthy.
lakercountry.com
New Kentucky sales tax in effect
The beginning of the new year brings a new sales tax to Kentuckians. The increased sales tax was approved by the legislature as Republican lawmakers look to increase sales tax while lowering income tax. Among the services that will now be taxed in Kentucky are photography, parking, personal fitness training...
fox56news.com
Texas-based entertainment company opening venue in Lexington
A new entertainment center featuring bowling, laser tag, virtual reality and more is set to open soon in Lexington. Texas-based entertainment company opening venue in …. A new entertainment center featuring bowling, laser tag, virtual reality and more is set to open soon in Lexington. Kentucky AG navigates GOP feud...
Kentucky's growing farmland crisis
What does the future of farming look like? Take a peek ahead to 2040.
fox56news.com
Fosters needed for Scott County dogs, humane society to pay expenses
"If there are no open kennels, euthanasia is the only option.”. Fosters needed for Scott County dogs, humane society …. "If there are no open kennels, euthanasia is the only option.”. Best of Spirit of the Bluegrass 2022. FOX 56's Marvin Bartlett gives us a look back on the Best...
fox56news.com
Lexington Public Library offers app coding class
The course is an opportunity to expose young adults to career paths outside of the traditional four-year college. The course is an opportunity to expose young adults to career paths outside of the traditional four-year college. Jan. 4: A growing jackpot, growing pessimism, and …. Here are five things to...
fox56news.com
Kentucky AG navigates GOP feud as he files for governor
Cameron has found himself caught in the middle of the rift between Trump — who has endorsed Cameron’s gubernatorial bid — and McConnell, the attorney general’s home-state political mentor. Kentucky AG navigates GOP feud as he files for governor. Cameron has found himself caught in the...
fox56news.com
Jan. 4: A growing jackpot, growing pessimism, and a truck that's on a roll
Jan. 4: A growing jackpot, growing pessimism, and …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Wednesday, Jan. 4. FOX 56's Marvin Bartlett gives us a look back on the Best of Spirit of the Bluegrass 2022. Louisville man wins big on Powerball. The Louisville...
Permanent income tax reductions went into effect Jan. 1, some Kyians concerned about the impact
Permanent income tax reductions went into effect in Kentucky on Jan. 1. Some residents said they are concerned about the effects the cuts will have on education, affordable housing and public services. House Bill 8, passed last year, reduces the state’s income tax rate by 0.5%. Seth Littrell, communications...
fox56news.com
New MotorMeals program coming to seniors in 5 Kentucky counties
FRENCHBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) — Starting today in five Kentucky counties (Bath, Morgan, Montgomery, Menifee, and Rowan), seniors over 60 will have access to a new food service. Last year, Gateway Area Development District (GADD) handed out 78,000 meals from its centers and home delivery programs. In 2023, they are looking for more, so it is expanding with its MotorMeals program.
Rally in Frankfort for medical marijuana program, decriminalization
The organization called Kentucky NORML was joined by multiple other organizations to lobby marijuana decriminalization and a medical marijuana program.
Organizations want money used for income tax cuts to be spent elsewhere
Members of 28 organizations gathered at the capitol Tuesday morning to ask lawmakers not to lower income taxes any further.
Kentucky legislature should have AHEART, put pandemic windfall to work building affordable housing
FRANKFORT — A proposal by nonprofits working to keep Kentuckians housed is almost touching for its modesty: $150 million as a downpayment on affordable housing seems like the least the legislature could do this session, considering both the enormity of the need and the state’s pandemic windfall. In Eastern Kentucky, flooded homes that were salvageable […] The post Kentucky legislature should have AHEART, put pandemic windfall to work building affordable housing appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
wpsdlocal6.com
New taxes take effect across Kentucky, income taxes reduced
FRANKFORT, KY — With the new year comes new tax changes for Kentuckians. Due to newly-implemented tax changes, community members will have to pay more for popular services in the state. Meanwhile, the state's income tax has been lowered to 4.5 percent. Thirty new categories are now subject to...
TN, VA legislators mull marijuana policy on eve of new sessions
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A year and a half after major marijuana legislation became effective in Virginia, law enforcement and legislators on both sides of the border are confronting the consequences. Virginia decriminalized the possession of marijuana in 2021. Some lawmakers say the decision to allow individuals to grow up to four marijuana plants […]
Wave 3
Changes to sales tax on services in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On January 1, there are changes to sales tax on services in Kentucky. According to the Kentucky Department of Revenue, in the 2022 Kentucky legislation in House Bill 8 there were some changes made to how some services are going to be taxed within the state.
Comments / 1