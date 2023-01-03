ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County, OH

13abc.com

Feel Good Friday: Wishmakers in Training

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In the rush of exam week just before Christmas, three University of Toledo medical students took a little break to tell 13abc about their efforts to become wish-makers. Rockets for Wishes was born of a “lightbulb moment” in the summer of 2021. “We’re actually...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

East Toledo Family Center suffers $20,000+ in damages from pipes breaking

The Governor’s Humanitarian Award seeks to honor those quiet soldiers who promote the welfare of humanity and the elimination of pain and suffering through their own selfless service, often without recognition. Updated: 6 hours ago. Mild south and fog north of today's warm front, and even a few isolated...
TOLEDO, OH
People

Ohio Newlywed Allegedly Killed by Machete-Wielding Man While Working at Dollar Tree: 'Beautiful Soul'

Keris Riebel, 22, who had just gotten married and graduated from college, had a “bright future” ahead of her, said her husband’s aunt A young Ohio woman who had gotten married in October was killed on New Year's Day by a machete-wielding man who came into the Dollar Tree store where she was working, say police. On Sunday at 4:25 p.m., newlywed Keris Riebel, 22, was in the store at 1120 Wyandot Ave. in Upper Sandusky when a man identified as Bethel Bekele, 27, allegedly came in waving a machete, Upper Sandusky...
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
13abc.com

Metroparks Meetup: Weekly Travel Shows Return

Family Members of Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing Residents Raise Quality of Care Concerns. Ceremony to remember lives lost to violence in Toledo in 2022. A memorial service remembering Toledoans killed in violent situations in 2022 will be held January 18 at St. George Church at 5:00 p.m. The city recorded 64 murders last year.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo organization to honor lives lost to violence in 2022

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Citizens for Peaceful Toledo Neighborhoods is holding an event to recognize the Toledoans killed in violent situations last year, as well as the families who are mourning their loss. Organizers will announce the upcoming community event at the St. George Antiochian Orthodox Catherdral on Woodley...
TOLEDO, OH
ABC News

Dog joins 3-year-old during timeout in sweetest viral photo

A photo of a dog standing beside his 3-year-old owner during a timeout is getting tons of love on social media. Jillian Smith of Norwalk, Ohio, shared the image last month of her son Peyton and their English Mastiff, Dash, onto Facebook where it's been shared 43,000 times. "I just...
NORWALK, OH
13abc.com

Multiple People Indicted In Kidnapping, Murder Of Toledo Teens

TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Local hospitals welcome first babies of 2023

TOLEDO, Ohio — Traditionally, many of us welcome the new year with celebrations we hope will keep us out of trouble or potentially the hospital, but a lucky few got to celebrate the new year in the hospital with a newborn. And while many took the streets to witness...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Inmate dies at Lucas Co. jail, BCI investigating

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 46-year-old man’s death at the Lucas County Corrections Center Tuesday is being investigated. According to the Lucas Co. Sheriff’s Office, Robert Witcher, 46, was found unconscious in the dayroom area of a housing unit on the sixth floor at 7:10 p.m. Life Squad...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
putinbaydaily.com

Rescue Marine Delivers Stranded Islanders

While sunshine starts to meander its way through the seascape this afternoon, only a few flights from Port Clinton to the islands succeed in delivering residents and workers. Thus, yesterday and today, Mr. Dunfee and crewman Dustin braved the limited visibility to provide transport. The one-way fee from Miller Boat Line’s Catawba Dock is $100. The National Weather Service dense fog advisory is in place until 4pm today.
PORT CLINTON, OH
13abc.com

Grocery stores, inflation and.... recession?

TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Two masked men rob Toledo woman after ATM withdrawal

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a woman reported she was robbed at gunpoint after taking money out of an east Toledo ATM. The woman told police she made a withdrawal from a machine at the Citizens Bank on Main Street in east Toledo shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Prosecutors say deadly Dollar Tree machete attack was random

UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - The deadly machete attack on a Dollar Tree employee in Upper Sandusky was random, prosecutors said in court. Bethel Bekele, 27, is facing a murder charge for allegedly attacking and killing Keris Riebel, 22, with a machete on Sunday. The Wyandot County Prosecuting Attorney said...
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH

