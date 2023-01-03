Read full article on original website
What happened to Northeast Ohio mom?
Caroline Tokar says this all began in July of 2017 when their family alerted the Huron County Sheriff's Office they were concerned about Amanda's whereabouts.
Family of Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing residents raise quality of care concerns
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - All Joyce Morris wants is justice for her son. “Don’t his life matter to somebody? It mattered to me. I’m his mother. I was his friend. I want justice,” Morris said. Her 49-year-old son, Terrance Gibbs, died in February while at Divine Rehabilitation...
Feel Good Friday: Wishmakers in Training
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In the rush of exam week just before Christmas, three University of Toledo medical students took a little break to tell 13abc about their efforts to become wish-makers. Rockets for Wishes was born of a “lightbulb moment” in the summer of 2021. “We’re actually...
East Toledo Family Center suffers $20,000+ in damages from pipes breaking
The Governor’s Humanitarian Award seeks to honor those quiet soldiers who promote the welfare of humanity and the elimination of pain and suffering through their own selfless service, often without recognition. Updated: 6 hours ago. Mild south and fog north of today's warm front, and even a few isolated...
Ohio Newlywed Allegedly Killed by Machete-Wielding Man While Working at Dollar Tree: 'Beautiful Soul'
Keris Riebel, 22, who had just gotten married and graduated from college, had a “bright future” ahead of her, said her husband’s aunt A young Ohio woman who had gotten married in October was killed on New Year's Day by a machete-wielding man who came into the Dollar Tree store where she was working, say police. On Sunday at 4:25 p.m., newlywed Keris Riebel, 22, was in the store at 1120 Wyandot Ave. in Upper Sandusky when a man identified as Bethel Bekele, 27, allegedly came in waving a machete, Upper Sandusky...
Metroparks Meetup: Weekly Travel Shows Return
Family Members of Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing Residents Raise Quality of Care Concerns. Ceremony to remember lives lost to violence in Toledo in 2022. A memorial service remembering Toledoans killed in violent situations in 2022 will be held January 18 at St. George Church at 5:00 p.m. The city recorded 64 murders last year.
Local firefighter stresses importance of CPR in wake of Hamlin’s on-field collapse
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Damar Hamlin remains in a Cincinnati hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest during a Monday night football game. When Hamlin went down, health officials began CPR immediately. After the terrifying incident, you may want to brush up on your CPR skills. Cpt. Aaron Hague with Toledo...
Toledo organization to honor lives lost to violence in 2022
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Citizens for Peaceful Toledo Neighborhoods is holding an event to recognize the Toledoans killed in violent situations last year, as well as the families who are mourning their loss. Organizers will announce the upcoming community event at the St. George Antiochian Orthodox Catherdral on Woodley...
ABC News
Dog joins 3-year-old during timeout in sweetest viral photo
A photo of a dog standing beside his 3-year-old owner during a timeout is getting tons of love on social media. Jillian Smith of Norwalk, Ohio, shared the image last month of her son Peyton and their English Mastiff, Dash, onto Facebook where it's been shared 43,000 times. "I just...
Multiple People Indicted In Kidnapping, Murder Of Toledo Teens
Local hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
TOLEDO, Ohio — Traditionally, many of us welcome the new year with celebrations we hope will keep us out of trouble or potentially the hospital, but a lucky few got to celebrate the new year in the hospital with a newborn. And while many took the streets to witness...
Inmate dies at Lucas Co. jail, BCI investigating
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 46-year-old man’s death at the Lucas County Corrections Center Tuesday is being investigated. According to the Lucas Co. Sheriff’s Office, Robert Witcher, 46, was found unconscious in the dayroom area of a housing unit on the sixth floor at 7:10 p.m. Life Squad...
Machete used to murder clerk at Ohio Dollar Tree store; style of knife is becoming weapon of choice for criminals
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — A New Year's Day murder shocked the quiet town of Upper Sandusky when a man armed with a machete killed a recent college graduate. Keris Reibel was working as a cashier at a Dollar Tree store when police say Columbus resident Bethel Berkele walked into the store waving a machete, killing the 22-year-old.
Rescue Marine Delivers Stranded Islanders
While sunshine starts to meander its way through the seascape this afternoon, only a few flights from Port Clinton to the islands succeed in delivering residents and workers. Thus, yesterday and today, Mr. Dunfee and crewman Dustin braved the limited visibility to provide transport. The one-way fee from Miller Boat Line’s Catawba Dock is $100. The National Weather Service dense fog advisory is in place until 4pm today.
Grocery stores, inflation and.... recession?
Benchmark, Basil restaurants at Levis Commons sustain damage after small fire
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Editor's note: the above video was first published on Dec. 26 and is regarding post-Christmas shopping. Two restaurants at Levis Commons in Perrysburg sustained damage Wednesday morning after a small fire broke out. Crews from multiple fire departments responded to Benchmark Restaurant about 9 a.m. after...
Two masked men rob Toledo woman after ATM withdrawal
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a woman reported she was robbed at gunpoint after taking money out of an east Toledo ATM. The woman told police she made a withdrawal from a machine at the Citizens Bank on Main Street in east Toledo shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Prosecutors say deadly Dollar Tree machete attack was random
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - The deadly machete attack on a Dollar Tree employee in Upper Sandusky was random, prosecutors said in court. Bethel Bekele, 27, is facing a murder charge for allegedly attacking and killing Keris Riebel, 22, with a machete on Sunday. The Wyandot County Prosecuting Attorney said...
The family of Alfonzo Carpenter Jr, Toledo’s last homicide victim of 2022, want answers
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The family of Toledo’s last homicide victim is demanding justice. Alfonzo Carpenter Jr., was shot and killed on Berdan and Watson on Dec. 30. He was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital where he later died. Carpenter’s family said they want answers for the senseless...
East Toledoan plans to move away after celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve
TOLEDO, Ohio — A TikTok video of gunfire in east Toledo on New Year's Eve has gone viral with over 500,000 views. The Toledoan who posted the video, Heladio Contreras, said it happens every year, but this year was the worst. In the video, the shots go off for nearly a minute.
