Nebraska State

North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Month: 9, Day: 9, Year: 70. (Month: nine; Day: nine; Year: seventy)
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Gov. Ricketts: New year, new administration, same guiding vision

The start of a new year is the time to reflect on how far we've come as a state — as well as to look forward to where Nebraska is heading. Last year was one for the record books. And thanks to the progress we achieved together, Nebraska is stronger than ever.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

North Platte Telegraph. January 1, 2023. Editorial: Recall history on secret ballots for Unicam leaders. Time goes by, as today's start of the new year of 2023 emphasizes. Because of that, it's not surprising that "some things that should not have been forgotten were lost" (to quote the first "Lord of the Rings" movie) when it comes to why our institutions are the way they are.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska Extension offering food safety training course

Nebraska Extension is offering food safety training courses at three locations in west central Nebraska for food handlers and food managers. Nationwide, numerous foodborne illnesses have occurred during the last few years. ost of the reported foodborne illness outbreaks have occurred from food eaten away from home. ServSafe programs are developed by the National Restaurant Association to address the growing food safety concerns of consumers.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Bohac retained as Nebraska National Guard adjutant general

Gov.-elect Jim Pillen announced Wednesday that he will retain Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac as adjutant general of the Nebraska National Guard. Bohac has served as adjutant general since 2013 and has been a member of the Nebraska National Guard since 1982. "General Bohac is a man of character who leads...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Transgender woman convicted of killing ex-girlfriend executed in Missouri

BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was convicted of stalking and killing a former girlfriend, then dumping the body near the Mississippi River in St. Louis. McLaughlin's fate was sealed earlier Tuesday when Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined a clemency request.
MISSOURI STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Snow and ice ring in antlerless deer season

Happy New Year and thank you for being a reader of the North Platte Telegraph and my columns!. Nebraska's late antlerless deer season got underway Jan. 1 and runs until Jan. 15. Our recent snow should be a big help with figuring out the movement of deer where you are hunting and for tracking if you get a shot.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Pillen names interim director for Nebraska Department of Transportation

Jim Pillen, who will take over as Nebraska's next governor Thursday, has named an interim director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Pillen said Monday that longtime department employee Moe Jamshidi will become interim director Thursday. Jamshidi is deputy director of operations at NDOT.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Snow across Nebraska Tuesday; how much more will fall?

With temperatures continuing to drop, it's all snow coming down in Nebraska now. Find out when snow is most likely, how much more is expected, and when it will all come to an end in our updated forecast video.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Letter to the Editor: Secret ballot rule dates to beginning of Unicam

Secret ballot rule dates to beginning of Unicameral. The North Platte Telegraph published an editorial regarding the history of the secret ballot vote in the Nebraska Legislature that has a factual inaccuracy. The editorial "Recall history on secret ballots for Unicam leaders" (Telegraph, Jan. 1) states, "Senators are expected to...
NEBRASKA STATE

