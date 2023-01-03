Effective: 2023-01-05 05:56:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-05 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crow Wing; Pine; South Aitkin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING Heavy snowfall has ended across the area. Therefore, the Winter Weather Advisory will be allowed to expire. Additional light snow showers are possible this morning with accumulations less than half an inch..

AITKIN COUNTY, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO