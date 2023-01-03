ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chippewa County, WI

Chippewa County's most wanted

By Chris Vetter Leader-Telegram staff
 2 days ago

CHIPPEWA FALLS — With the start of a new year, here is a look at five open warrants in criminal cases in Chippewa County in recent years. The suspects range in age from 21 to 69. Two of the suspects aren’t likely even in the United States.

Jose Dominguez-Garcia, 25

Dominguez-Garcia was charged in December 2021 first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree intentional homicide of an unborn child and hiding a corpse. He is accused of killing Rosaly Cindy Chavarria Rodriguez, who was 25 at the time she went missing in July 2020. Her body was discovered at a farmhouse in the town of Wheaton on Oct. 14, 2020. She lived in the Lake Delton area. Her body had been stuffed in a suitcase; a DNA profile was used to positively identify the corpse.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on Dec. 15, 2021. Chippewa County Judge James Isaacson signed a warrant for Dominguez-Garcia’s arrest, and the county will extradite him if he’s located.

In an interview last week, now-retired Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk described this as the ony open homicide case during his tenure in office. However, Dominguez-Garcia is likely not in the United States.

Karen Christenson, 69

Christenson, who lived in the town of Wheaton at the time, was charged in October 2020 with first-degree recklessly endangering safety/domestic abuse and substantial battery/domestic abuse. She is accused of stabbing her husband in the chest in their home on Aug. 24, 2020. The victim was stabbed once in the right pectoral area with a “fruit knife,” with the cut one centimeter wide and four centimeters deep. It was considered a non-life-threatening injury; he was treated and released from a nearby hospital. Her husband said she had “been exhibiting paranoid behaviors” in recent years and never left the premises.

However, Christenson barricaded herself in her residence and refused to comply with deputies’ orders to exit the home. She showed a knife through the window that she claimed she used to stab her husband. Officers eventually obtained a search warrant to enter the home, where they were able to apprehend her.

Christenson, who was last living in a motel in Eau Claire, didnt’ show up for a court hearing July 2, 2021, and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Miguel A. Alba Garcia, 34

Alba Garcia, who lived in Cadott at the time, was charged in October 2018 with second-degree sexual assault and burglary of a building or dwelling.

According to the criminal complaint, a 21-year-old woman told police that Alba Garcia entered her house that month, threw her on the bed, disrobed her and had sex with her against her will. A Cadott officer told Judge Steve Gibbs that Alba Garcia is not a U.S. citizen and is here on a work visa and was considered a flight risk.

Alba Garcia didn’t show up for court Oct. 23, 2018, and a warrant was issued for his arrest; that warrant is still active. The county will extradite him back to Wisconsin if he has left the state.

Davyonne Evans, 21

Evans, who was last known living in Eau Claire, was charged in February 2019 with burglary while armed with a dangerous weapon, receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana, theft, criminal damage to property, resisting arrest and bail jumping, stemming from a house break-in in December 2018.

According to the criminal complaint, Lake Hallie-based Lauer Custom Weaponry officials told law enforcement that two firearms were missing from their business: a .22 caliber Ruger model and a tactical AR-15. Later, police were called for a house break-in on North Prairie Street in Chippewa Falls, and officers located the two stolen guns. Police arrested Evans and 19-year-old Nicholas M. Rickey of Chippewa Falls.

Inside the house, the officers found blood spatter on a mat on the floor, door handles and light fixtures. Evans had a cut on the palm of his head.

Evans already had a felony-level conviction for possession with intent to deliver marijuana in Eau Claire County Court and could not be in possession of a firearm.

Evans failed to show up for a court hearing on Aug. 18, 2021, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He had paid a $2,000 cash bond to get released from prison, and that money has now been forfeited.

Kevin C. Walters, 56

Walters, whose last known address was in Chippewa Falls, was charged May 6, 2020, with his sixth drunken-driving offense and resisting or obstructing an officer, stemming from an arrest on Sept. 1, 2019.

Online court records show Walters was convicted of his fifth drunk-driving offense in 2012, and he was ordered to serve one year in jail.

When Walters failed to show up for court in November 2021, Judge Steve Gibbs issued a warrant for his arrest, with extradition if he is located in another state.

Eau Claire, WI
