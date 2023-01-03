Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Bengals Players Disrespecting the Bills Before Tonight’s Game
The Buffalo Bills will play the most important game of the season tonight, when they play at the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. The game features the 12-3 Bills and the 11-4 Bengals, marking the first time in 25 years that a Monday Night Football game matched up two teams with a combined 23 wins or more.
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
NFL Game Postponed After Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin Collapses on Field
The Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals was postponed after Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, was given CPR and then taken away by ambulance. The 24-year-old safety was hospitalized in critical condition, with the NFL saying in a statement, “Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available.”More from The Hollywood ReporterNFL Says Bills-Bengals Game Will Not Resume Play This Week Following Damar Hamlin HospitalizationDisney Analyst: Spinning Off ESPN, ABC Is "Best Path Forward"Georgia's Senate Runoff Brings an Advertising Bonanza to TV, But...
Houston Texans donate $10,003 to GoFundMe for Buffalo Bills S Damar Hamlin
The Houston Texans donated $10,003 to the GoFundMe for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The 24-year-old went into cardiac arrest following a tackle made on Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins on Monday Night Football in Week 17 at Paycor Stadium. Hamlin needed CPR, was taken off the field via an ambulance to a nearby hospital, and remains in the intensive care unit in critical condition.
NFL teams switch profile pictures in honor of Bills' Damar Hamlin
NFL teams are rallying around the Buffalo Bills and safety Damar Hamlin. Each of the 32 teams' Twitter profile pictures feature Hamlin's No. 3 jersey.
‘Just terrible’: Pegula on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin
Jessica Pegula said she “felt sick” watching the chilling scene involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday Night Football. During the opening quarter between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin collapsed shortly after making a tackle on Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins. CPR was administered on the...
Cowboys show support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin after collapse on field
DALLAS — Dallas Cowboys players are showing their support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after a horrific incident during Monday night's game. During the first quarter, Hamlin collided with Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins during a tackle. Hamlin got back onto his feet but then soon collapsed and remained motionless.
Bills-Bengals MNF suspended after injury to Damar Hamlin
The Cincinnati Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills on “Monday Night Football” has been suspended until further notice after an injury to Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin. Hamlin suffered a scary injury with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter after making a tackle. An ambulance entered the field...
Central Texas Buffalo Bills fan reacts to Damar Hamlin injury
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Donnie Snider, of Killeen, says he’s been a Buffalo Bills fan for decades, and says Monday night’s injury to Damar Hamlin was hard to watch, though he says if any organization can come through the tragedy, it’s the Bills. Snider has been trying...
Fans can now place bets as Bengals get ready to take on Bills in Monday Night Football
Fans will be watching the big Monday night matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, and now that sports betting is legal in the state, they can also bet on it. Entering Monday night, the Bengals and Bills couldn't be hotter: The Bengals have won seven consecutive games,...
Damar Hamlin Injury: NFL Makes Announcement on Bills-Bengals Game, Week 18 Schedule
The Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was postponed due to Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffering a cardiac arrest on the field. As Hamlin remains in the hospital, the NFL gave an update on when the game will be played and the schedule for the final week of the regular season. The league said that the Bills-Bengals game will resume this week. And as of Tuesday afternoon, no changes have been named to the Week 18 schedule.
Plenty on the line tonight for both Bills and Bengals
The football world has but one game to watch tonight, and it’s the potentially-epic Monday Night Football showdown between the 12-3 Buffalo Bills and the 11-4 Cincinnati Bengals. The game features elite players on both sides of the ball, headlined by MVP-candidate quarterbacks Josh Allen and Joe Burrow, and will showcase two teams with excellent chances at representing the AFC in Super Bowl LVII.
