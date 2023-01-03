Read full article on original website
chatsports.com
Tuesday Habs Headlines: Canadiens have opportunities to add to rebuild in 2023
In today’s links, first-round picks and trade deadline money available for the Habs, Savard back at practice, 2022 was a big year for women’s hockey, Lindros cheers for Bedard, and more. With two first-round picks for the 2023 NHL Draft and money to spend at the trade deadline,...
NHL
Sharpen Up: January 3, 2023 | Sabres wrap up road trip tonight in D.C.
Before we get into tonight's Buffalo Sabres game, we're keeping Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, his family, his teammates, and all of our friends at the Bills in our thoughts and prayers. Hamlin collapsed on the field during last night's game in Cincinnati. Play was suspended at that time and...
kalkinemedia.com
Islanders Canucks Hockey
Referee Reid Anderson picks up a Vancouver Canucks shirt that was thrown onto the ice by a fan as Vancouver played the New York Islanders during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Detroit Red Wings assign struggling goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to minors
The Detroit Red Wings have taken advantage of carrying three goaltenders to assign Alex Nedeljkovic to the minors. It's a chance for Nedeljkovic, who has not played for the Wings in nearly a month, to get back to the form that prompted the Wings to acquire him in the summer of 2021, and won him last season's starter job.
MLive.com
Red Wings’ Lalonde: Roster decision looms, but young forwards will stay for now
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings are hopeful Robby Fabbri will be cleared to make his season debut Wednesday. Before that happens, they need to clear a roster spot and then take a forward out of the lineup. Coach Derek Lalonde said the young forwards who’ve played well, especially of late, need not worry.
Yardbarker
Penguins’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: San Jose Sharks
Welcome back for another segment of Pittsburgh Penguins’ 2022-23 Trade Targets. After initial stops in the desert with the Arizona Coyotes and among the Rocky Mountains with the Vancouver Canucks, let’s head to test the waters in sunny California, showcasing some San Jose Sharks who could be on the radar of Penguins general manager (GM) Ron Hextall.
Yardbarker
Canadiens Can’t Get Distracted by Useless Anti-Tank Talk
No one really wants to see the Montreal Canadiens get blown out every game. Judging by the way the Washington Capitals stopped celebrating goals en route to their 9-2 victory on New Year’s Eve, maybe not even opponents. However, any argument the Canadiens shouldn’t be tanking for the sake of a high draft pick is unlikely to have an effect on how this season plays out, for the simple reason that’s not what’s going on here, at least not exactly.
MLive.com
Red Wings’ David Perron has flashbacks to teammate’s cardiac arrest following Hamlin’s collapse
DETROIT – When Detroit Red Wings forward David Perron learned that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game in Cincinnati, he was reminded of a similarly frightening incident nearly three years ago. Jay Bouwmeester, Perron’s teammate with the St. Louis Blues, went...
Yardbarker
Canucks’ Thatcher Demko criticizes IIHF refs for making ‘worst call I’ve seen in a long time’
Vancouver Canucks goaltender (and Team USA alumnus) Thatcher Demko took to Instagram to call out the referees at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship for a goaltender interference call they made against the United States during the second period of Wednesday’s semifinal game against Team Canada. The officiating crew...
