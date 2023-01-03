ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

chatsports.com

Tuesday Habs Headlines: Canadiens have opportunities to add to rebuild in 2023

In today’s links, first-round picks and trade deadline money available for the Habs, Savard back at practice, 2022 was a big year for women’s hockey, Lindros cheers for Bedard, and more. With two first-round picks for the 2023 NHL Draft and money to spend at the trade deadline,...
NHL

Sharpen Up: January 3, 2023 | Sabres wrap up road trip tonight in D.C.

Before we get into tonight's Buffalo Sabres game, we're keeping Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, his family, his teammates, and all of our friends at the Bills in our thoughts and prayers. Hamlin collapsed on the field during last night's game in Cincinnati. Play was suspended at that time and...
BUFFALO, NY
kalkinemedia.com

Islanders Canucks Hockey

Referee Reid Anderson picks up a Vancouver Canucks shirt that was thrown onto the ice by a fan as Vancouver played the New York Islanders during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
ELMONT, NY
Yardbarker

Penguins’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: San Jose Sharks

Welcome back for another segment of Pittsburgh Penguins’ 2022-23 Trade Targets. After initial stops in the desert with the Arizona Coyotes and among the Rocky Mountains with the Vancouver Canucks, let’s head to test the waters in sunny California, showcasing some San Jose Sharks who could be on the radar of Penguins general manager (GM) Ron Hextall.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Canadiens Can’t Get Distracted by Useless Anti-Tank Talk

No one really wants to see the Montreal Canadiens get blown out every game. Judging by the way the Washington Capitals stopped celebrating goals en route to their 9-2 victory on New Year’s Eve, maybe not even opponents. However, any argument the Canadiens shouldn’t be tanking for the sake of a high draft pick is unlikely to have an effect on how this season plays out, for the simple reason that’s not what’s going on here, at least not exactly.
DENVER, CO

