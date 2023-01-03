Read full article on original website
Smart Praises Buckeyes Following Peach Bowl
After stunning Ohio State with a furious fourth-quarter comeback in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart shared a long hug with Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud before celebrating with his team. While Stroud gave the vaunted Bulldogs defense all it could handle, Smart understood just how...
Ohio State Cornerback JK Johnson Entering Transfer Portal
According to several reports, Ohio State redshirt freshman cornerback JK Johnson entered his name into the transfer portal on Tuesday. After playing in just two games as a true freshman, Johnson appeared in all 13 games this season for Ohio State and made five starts for the Buckeyes, filling in at several junctions when cornerbacks Denzel Burke and Cameron Brown were on the mend, though he did not appear in Ohio State’s most recent loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff.
Stroud’s Use Of Legs Opened Up Offense In Peach Bowl
For much of his Ohio State career, quarterback C.J. Stroud faced scrutiny for his unwillingness to scramble when lanes opened. On several occasions, Stroud showed he had the ability to carry the ball with grace. During his true freshman, the Buckeye signal caller took a 48-yard carry to the house against Michigan State. As recently as this season, Stroud turned to his legs against Northwestern — churning out 79 yards on six attempts — while whipping winds and rain impacted his ability to throw. But, he never provided a consistent threat with his legs, opting to extend plays but hardly taking off on runs.
Assistant Director Of Strength And Conditioning Niko Palazeti Takes Job At Cincinnati
Ohio State lost a key member of its strength and conditioning program Wednesday. Assistant director of strength and conditioning Niko Palazeti announced that he had taken a job as Cincinnati’s new director of football performance. “Coaching at The Ohio State University has been a privilege of a lifetime,” Palazeti...
Knowles: ‘We Didn’t Finish The Journey’
For all the strides Ohio State’s defense made from last year to this one, improving in every major defensive category, it fell flat when it mattered most. As had happened a month prior against Michigan, the Buckeyes were gashed by big plays against No. 1 Georgia and ultimately lost, although in a much closer contest.
Ohio State Linebacker Teradja Mitchell Transferring To Florida
Having announced his intention to transfer earlier this season, Ohio State graduate linebacker Teradja Mitchell announced his destination as Florida Jan. 2. In five seasons at Ohio State, Mitchell collected 63 tackles with seven tackles for loss and a pass deflection. Forty-five of those tackles and 4½ tackles for loss came in his 2021 season, as in 2022 Mitchell faded into a special teams role and didn’t record a single takedown. He only played in four games due to a hamstring injury, giving him the ability to redshirt and preserve one final year of eligibility.
Sensabaugh Picks Up Third Consecutive Big Ten Freshman Of The Week Honor
Ohio State forward Brice Sensabaugh picked up his third-consecutive Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor on Tuesday. Sensabaugh led the Buckeyes to a pair of wins over Alabama A&M and Northwestern during the course of the week, producing 21 and 18 points in each game respectively. The freshman phenom averaged 19.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per game while shooting 57.1 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from three during the week.
Day, Harrison Lament Defensive Performance In Peach Bowl
For the second consecutive game, Ohio State allowed more than 500 yards of total offense and 40 points while getting gashed by explosive plays en route to another heartbreaking College Football Playoff loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl. As the Bulldogs racked up 533 yards, keyed by 15 plays...
Ohio State Claims No. 24 Spot In Latest AP Poll
After a two-week hiatus from the AP Poll, Ohio State was ranked No. 24 by the publication on Monday following wins over Alabama A&M and Northwestern. Since falling to North Carolina on Dec. 17, The Buckeyes have won three straight contests by an average margin of 27.0 points. Ohio State has also sported one of the better offensive units in the nation to this point in the season, ranking second in adjusted offensive efficiency — with a mark of 118.3 — by KenPom.
Cotie McMahon Wins Fourth Consecutive Big Ten Freshman Of The Week Award
Ohio State freshman forward Cotie McMahon has gone back-to-back-to-back-to-back, earning her fourth consecutive Big Ten Freshman of the Week award on Monday. In wins over Northwestern and Michigan last week – a pair of victories that have contributed to Ohio State’s program-record matching 15-0 start to begin the season – McMahon finished with 36 points on 15-of-24 shooting (62.5 percent) with seven rebounds, three assists and five steals.
