For much of his Ohio State career, quarterback C.J. Stroud faced scrutiny for his unwillingness to scramble when lanes opened. On several occasions, Stroud showed he had the ability to carry the ball with grace. During his true freshman, the Buckeye signal caller took a 48-yard carry to the house against Michigan State. As recently as this season, Stroud turned to his legs against Northwestern — churning out 79 yards on six attempts — while whipping winds and rain impacted his ability to throw. But, he never provided a consistent threat with his legs, opting to extend plays but hardly taking off on runs.

