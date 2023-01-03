Read full article on original website
q957.com
Interstate 90 reopens to eastbound traffic only between Sioux Falls and Mitchell; Remains under No Travel Advisory
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Department of Transportation has announced that Interstate 90 between Sioux Falls and Mitchell has been reopened to eastbound traffic only. The interstate remains closed to westbound traffic at this time. SDDOT anticipates reopening the westbound lanes by mid-day today. Even with...
dakotanewsnow.com
Stranded truckers block traffic while awaiting interstate reopening
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When the interstates shut down, truckers travelling through the area were left with nowhere to go and traffic issues in northern Sioux Falls ensued. After the parking lot at a nearby truck stop filled, many truckers ended up parking on both sides of...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls authorities brief on recent winter storm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls leaders share an update on the cleanup process from the latest winter storm. Chief Jon Thum reminded residents when authorities issue a no-travel advisory, they mean it. Keeping everyone safe is a team effort—authorities ask you to clear about three feet around fire hydrants for first responders, check on your neighbors, and clear your sidewalks, especially with the possibility of schools reopening on Thursday.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls Regional Airport is back up and running after being closed Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Following a lot of cleanup work, the Sioux Falls Regional Airport is back open today. Crews worked around the clock and the first flight arrived around 11 o’clock this morning. The Sioux Falls Regional Airport is back up and running after being closed...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: No travel advised in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department is advising no travel in Sioux Falls until the snowfall and wind subside. Visibility is currently poor with blowing snow, scattered slippery spots and heavy accumulations making travel dangerous. Follow City Sioux Falls and Sioux Falls PD on...
siouxlandnews.com
Parts of I-29, I-90 in South Dakota closed
PIERRE, S.D. — The South Dakota DOT says that I-90 has been closed from Chamberlain (exit 265) to Sioux Falls (Marion Road/exit 395) and I-29 has been closed from the I-29/I-90 Interchange in Sioux Falls to Brookings (exit 132) as of 8:45 a.m. Tuesday. The closure is due to...
KELOLAND TV
Late start for Sioux Falls schools Thursday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Public schools in Sioux Falls will start two hours late on Thursday. After snow days on Tuesday and Wednesday, officials with the Sioux Falls School District said will be a 2-hour late start Thursday. Officials say the extra time should help people drive slowly and leave plenty of space.
kelo.com
Sioux Falls Regional Airport extends closure
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Regional Airport announced in a Facebook post that they are extending their closure through 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The airport says crews are on hand and will be working through the night to reopen by tomorrow. You’re encouraged to check...
Hey Sioux Falls, Here’s When the Plows Are Coming
The major Snow Job, Mother Nature has dumped on the Sioux Empire over the past 48 hours has many Sioux Falls residents asking one question, where's the plow?. The answer is, it's coming soon. Sioux Falls street crews continue to work around the clock clearing emergency and secondary routes in...
KELOLAND TV
Stepping into the street to avoid snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — City crews are working around the clock to clear the streets of snow, but they need your help to make sure sidewalks receive similar treatment. The end of a massive winter storm means the clock is ticking to clear your sidewalk. “It’s important you...
KELOLAND TV
Snow impacting garbage services
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than a foot of fallen snow is impacting garbage removal services in the Sioux Falls area, with many companies opting to postpone residential pickups through the end of the week. Two such companies, Roo’s Sanitation and Cressman Sanitation, Inc., spoke with KELOLAND News...
KELOLAND TV
SFPD: Officers respond to 47 crashes, 35 stranded motorists
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The heavy snow has kept police in Sioux Falls busy. Nearly 12 inches of snow has fallen in many areas of the city since Monday and city and police officials have issued no-travel advisories throughout the city as the snow continues to fall. Sioux...
KELOLAND TV
Crews start clearing residential streets
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The latest round of winter weather dumped snow in Sioux Falls and many other southeast KELOLAND communities. Crews worked on clearing emergency routes in town first, and are now starting on the residential areas. The recent snowfall has been causing problems for people all...
KELOLAND TV
How a couple small businesses decide to close because of bad weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The constant winter weather can take a toll on businesses, especially when they can’t open due to the conditions. We spoke with Alan Grey, the owner of The Rush Bar & Grill, and Sanaa Abourezk, the owner and chef for Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean. Both restaurants were closed yesterday and Sanaa’s was closed today, too.
Minnehaha County Plow Operator Dies While Clearing Roads Tuesday
Tragic news out of the winter storm that swept over southeast South Dakota Tuesday (1/3). While working to clear snow from county roads, a Minnehaha snow plow operator suffered a medical emergency and died. The Minnehaha Country Sheriff's Office says that the operator was helping a deputy sheriff clear a...
KELOLAND TV
Continued snowfall adds extra hours of work
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Battle scars are starting to show for home and business owners who’ve spent countless hours moving snow. And a few people now have their sights set on something else. “I’m tired, I’m sore, my arms hurt, My wrists hurt,” Danae Ketterling said....
dakotanewsnow.com
SDDOT closes parts of I-90 & I-29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Interstate 90 has been closed (eastbound and westbound) from Chamberlain (exit 265) to Sioux Falls (Marion Road/exit 395), and Interstate 29 (northbound and southbound) has been closed from the I-29/I-90 Interchange in Sioux Falls to Brookings (exit 132) as of 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday.
gowatertown.net
No travel advised in Sioux Falls area due to heavy snow, strong winds
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–Lending assistance to several stranded motorists this morning, the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is advising no travel in the county. Strong winds and heavy snow are making travel impossible in some areas. In Sioux Falls, Mayor Paul TenHaken has asked residents to avoid traveling in the...
KELOLAND TV
Digging out; death investigation; garage fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning, it’s Wednesday, Jan. 4. Here’s the latest in news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go. Residents tried to stay ahead of the big snowfall by clearing sidewalks and driveways of snow. Plow drivers are working around the clock to...
KELOLAND TV
Students help with storm cleanup
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s already been a busy winter for snow removal companies. Lately, a lot of them have struggled to find enough workers to clear sidewalks and parking lots. That wasn’t the case today. With school canceled, Arctic Winter Management was able to hire...
