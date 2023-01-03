SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls leaders share an update on the cleanup process from the latest winter storm. Chief Jon Thum reminded residents when authorities issue a no-travel advisory, they mean it. Keeping everyone safe is a team effort—authorities ask you to clear about three feet around fire hydrants for first responders, check on your neighbors, and clear your sidewalks, especially with the possibility of schools reopening on Thursday.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 21 HOURS AGO