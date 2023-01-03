ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Denver

Doctors to determin if Hamlin suffered brain damage

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamilin remains in critical condition Tuesday night after his heart stopped beating during Monday night's game against the Bengals. The 24-year-old suddently collapsed after making a routine tackle. For a few moments, Hamlin got up after the hit, but then suddenly collapsed. "Now all of a sudden you have a heart that was pumping normally as you think of a heartbeat and now that is essentially quitting."Dr. Camilla Sasson of the American Heart Association in Denver explains after Hamlin's heart stopped beating all blood flow was cut off to his organs. Time is critical."Everything you do on...
wtatennis.com

‘Just terrible’: Pegula on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin

Jessica Pegula said she “felt sick” watching the chilling scene involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday Night Football. During the opening quarter between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin collapsed shortly after making a tackle on Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins. CPR was administered on the...
The Independent

NFL: Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin escorted to hospital after collapsing on field

Buffalo Bills star Damar Hamlin was rushed to hospital in an ambulance after he “suffered a cardiac arrest” on the field.The NFL star, 24, collapsed following a hit against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.He required CPR and a defibrillator before being taken away and footage shows an ambulance driving off from the Paycor Stadium under police escort.“Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals,” the Bills tweeted after the incident.“He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More NFL: Damar Hamlin surrounded by Buffalo Bills players after ‘suffering cardiac arrest’ on pitchBuffalo Bills players surround Damar Hamlin after star ‘suffers cardiac arrest’Pele’s coffin arrives at Santos stadium for football legend’s wake
The Spun

NFL World Is Praying For Bills Safety Damar Hamlin

A terrifying scene unfolded early in Monday night's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle in the first quarter. He stayed down for several minutes as concerned players from both teams cried. The NFL world sent their prayers...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans cancel player media availability following Bills S Damar Hamlin medical emergency

The Houston Texans canceled all media availability for players and team meetings Tuesday. The move comes in response to the NFL coming to a standstill following the medical emergency of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. During the first quarter of the Bills’ game with the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, Hamlin collapsed to the ground after getting up from making a tackle. Hamlin required CPR and was carried via ambulance to a nearby hospital where he remains in the intensive care unit in critical condition.
HOUSTON, TX
WKYC

See how the Pro Football Hall of Fame is showing support for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills

CANTON, Ohio — In an effort to show their support for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills, the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton has illuminated in blue, red and white. It comes after Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Monday Night Football. The Bills say Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and remains in the hospital in critical condition.
CANTON, OH
News-Herald

Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin Hospitalized: What Experts Know About Cardiac Arrest

TUESDAY, Jan. 3, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin threw himself into the path of a Cincinnati Bengals ball carrier, taking a hard hit to the chest that sent both NFL players to the ground. Hamlin, 24, stood to dust himself off, took two steps — and then fell flat on his back, limp and unresponsive. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following the tough tackle in Monday...
KOKI FOX 23

Fantasy Football: Week 18 Quarterback rankings

For those of you still competing in fantasy leagues through Week 18, below you'll find our analysts' positional rankings. Obviously fantasy football seems particularly inconsequential right now, however. Our thoughts are still very much with Buffalo's Damar Hamlin as well as his family, friends and teammates. Everything else related to football (and certainly to fantasy) is far less important today.
KOKI FOX 23

Processing Damar Hamlin's injury, the league's response and what happens next

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. On Monday night, the NFL world was shaken to its core as Buffalo Bills second-year safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a hit with Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins. Emergency medical personnel performed CPR on Hamlin on the field and he was transported immediately to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he has remained in critical condition ever since. Shortly thereafter, the game was suspended indefinitely and the NFL later announced it would not be resumed at least for a week, if at all.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills vs. Patriots: Wednesday injury reports

DB Marcus Jones (concussion) TE Jonnu Smith (concussion) CB Jonathan Jones (chest) WR Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) WR DeVante Parker (concussion) Notes: Mills, Marcus Jones, Jonathan Jones not play last week, per Patriots Wire. Buffalo Bills (12-3) Did not practice. N/A. Limited participation. CB Taron Johnson (concussion) Full practice. QB Josh...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy