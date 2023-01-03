Thousands of Alaskans have been waiting without food stamps for months due to a backlog in the Division of Public Assistance. In December, Health Commissioner Heidi Hedberg said the backlog was caused by a 2021 cyberattack and a huge influx of paperwork after the state ended its public health emergency. But sources inside and outside the division say the problem goes back much further. They blame the backlog on chronic understaffing and say deep workforce cuts in 2021 sent the division into chaos.

