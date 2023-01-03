Read full article on original website
alaskafish.news
January kicks off Alaska fishing
Alaska fish harvests for 2023 are being revealed almost daily by state and federal managers, ranging from salmon to groundfish to crab and herring. Here’s a sampler so far, with some added commentary:. The bulk of Alaska’s seafood by far is taken from fishing grounds ranging from three to...
alaskapublic.org
Warming waters are driving Bering Sea crashes, but Alaska’s fishing industry is quiet on climate
Billions of snow crab disappeared from the Bering Sea in the past few years — a crash that’s devastated Alaska’s crab fishing fleet and a harvest that just two years ago was worth $130 million. Bycatch didn’t kill them. But the issue still dominated discussions last month...
alaskasnewssource.com
Dwindling supply of quality sealskins putting Alaskan’s livelihoods in jeopardy
KETCHIKAN, Alaska (KTUU) - Subsistence hunting is a big part of Alaska Native life and culture, and also a big part of why so many seals are harvested for meat, but instead of saving sealskin, as they normally would, many hunters are not using it. Additionally, there’s a lack of...
kmxt.org
Midday Report January 05, 2023
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Alaska’s job market will continue on a path of recovery this year, but slower than other states. Mary Peltola waits to be sworn in while Republicans struggle to elect a leader. And Anchorage is still hauling snow, and has a long way to go.
radiokenai.com
Alaska Department Of Transportation Updates Highway Cameras
The Alaska Department of Transportation, having dealt with ordering and delivery issues over the past year, has announced the receipt and the continued installation of new cameras for numerous locations within the Alaska highway system. According to the DOT and Alaska 511, contractors are installing (and repairing) cameras and dealing...
beckersdental.com
The state of dentistry in Alaska: 9 stats
What five dental roles earn on average per year in the state:. There are 470 active general dentists in Alaska. Alaska has 317 dental professional shortage areas. Alaska received a score of 27 out of 32 for the extensiveness of its adult Medicaid dental coverage. Alaska was No. 46 on...
alaskasnewssource.com
Mat-Su Assembly resolution urges standardization of marijuana DUI criteria
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskan voters approved the legalization of marijuana in 2014, but uncertainty still remains as to how driving under the influence is enforced. According to the Department of Public Health, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal and unsafe, but there is no legal limit set for impairment.
alaskapublic.org
In northernmost Alaska, a battle is on to limit the damages of permafrost thaw
Nearly 20 feet below the ground of a field of open tundra in the nation’s northernmost community, an icy world gives a picture of the ancient past and the future of this part of the Arctic. Embedded in the walls of a tunnel is frozen peat, its features perfectly...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska has no active warnings or advisories in effect
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mild winter temperatures showed up in Southcentral Alaska mid-week. Anchorage warmed to above average, seeing a high of 31, and wet weather was noted in Seward and Southcentral coasts. Traveling between Anchorage and Seward tonight or early tomorrow could be tough going on the roads, with a sloppy icy mess. Temperatures will go below freezing and it is still possible for snow in the mountains and a mix of rain and snow closer to the coasts overnight and early Thursday.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska is getting a new tallest building — an upgraded air traffic control tower
Work is underway on what will be Alaska’s tallest building. A new air traffic control tower is planned for the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. It’ll stand at 306 feet — 10 feet higher than the current record holder, the ConocoPhillips building in downtown Anchorage. The new...
Are Alaska utilities up to the challenge of climate change and a looming gas crunch?
Last month, I decided to attend a board meeting at Chugach Electric Association, a cooperative that’s Alaska’s largest electric utility and serves more than 90,000 members in and around Anchorage. After I filled out a form, an employee sent me a Zoom link. I responded that I wanted to attend in person, as both a […] The post Are Alaska utilities up to the challenge of climate change and a looming gas crunch? appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Two companies’ dispute over access to Alaska’s next big oil development is now headed to court
ConocoPhillips has sued Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration in an effort to block a state-issued permit that provides a competing company access to its major proposed North Slope oil development. Conoco, represented by attorneys in Anchorage and Pittsburgh, filed its lawsuit Friday, prolonging a fight with the state and Australia-based oil company Santos that’s been […] The post Two companies’ dispute over access to Alaska’s next big oil development is now headed to court appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska celebrates 64th anniversary as a state
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska celebrated its 64th anniversary of statehood on Tuesday. The Last Frontier shed its status as a territory on Jan. 3 of 1959 when Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the proclamation admitting Alaska as the 49th State of the union. The land of Alaska was purchased by...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:. Alaskans seeking food stamps run into a huge backlog. No House...
alaskapublic.org
State workers say chronic understaffing caused food stamp backlog
Thousands of Alaskans have been waiting without food stamps for months due to a backlog in the Division of Public Assistance. In December, Health Commissioner Heidi Hedberg said the backlog was caused by a 2021 cyberattack and a huge influx of paperwork after the state ended its public health emergency. But sources inside and outside the division say the problem goes back much further. They blame the backlog on chronic understaffing and say deep workforce cuts in 2021 sent the division into chaos.
alaskasnewssource.com
Warm and active weather contributing to avalanche danger across Southcentral Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For several hours now, many across Southcentral Alaska are continuing to see temperatures remain above freezing. This extended period of warmth that Southcentral is seeing could lead to slick and slushy conditions on the road. While no records look to be in jeopardy, 2023 will continue the warm trend, which is where we ended December of last year.
thealaska100.com
3 Alaska trips you need to take in 2023
After several years of staying home, next year is shaping up to be the year of travel. Here are three Alaska vacations at the top of our list:. • Seward, Alaska – There’s something so peaceful about staying in a beach-side cabin with mountains right outside of your door. Check out Miller’s Landing and Salted Roots for idyllic accommodations.
Exploring the Delicious and Diverse Cuisine of Alaska's Food Streets
Food streets in Alaska offer a wide variety of delicious and unique dining options. In Anchorage, the 4th Avenue Market Place is a popular food street, with a variety of local and international cuisine, including seafood, pizza, and Mexican food. The Alaska Wild Berry Products store and café is also a must-visit, with a variety of locally made jams, jellies, and other treats.
hawaiinewsnow.com
The Hawaii rainbow license plate will soon be retired
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - That iconic rainbow on Hawaii license plates will soon be a thing of the past. The city confirms the rainbow plates will be retired. There’s no timeline yet on when new plates will be issued and it’s not clear how the process of choosing a new design will work.
