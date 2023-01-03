Prep Hoops: Big Foot rolls over Williams Bay

WALWORTH, Wis.—A solid first half combined with consistent offense helped the Big Foot boys basketball team take down rival Williams Bay 62-40 on Friday night.

The Chiefs (5-4) were coming off a 64-38 loss to Sauk Prairie from the night before, and they seemed poised to shake off that rust early on as they jumped out to a 38-22 lead at halftime.

The second half proved to be a little closer, but Big Foot still outscored Williams Bay 24-18 to roll on to victory.

Junior Hudson Torrez had a solid night as he scored 12 points with three treys while also contributing six rebounds and five assists.

Senior Eli Gerdes led the team with 19 points while also grabbing five rebounds. Senior Evan Penniman had a nice night on both ends of the court, racking up 13 points while also nabbing eight rebounds.

The Chiefs will next face a tough-test in 8-1 Beloit Turner, who they will play Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Beloit.

• PARKVIEW 56, ALBANY 37: A strong second half from the Vikings and a huge game from freshman Aiden Crane propelled them to a solid win over the Comets on Thursday night in Orfordville.

Parkview’s defense was strong early, but Albany’s three-point game kept them in it as they knocked down five on the way to an 18-point first half.

Crane had eight points in the first half as the Vikings held a 24-18 advantage at halftime, but he lit up the scoreboard in the second half to surge Parkview ahead.

Crane hit four treys in a 15-point second half, and senior Rusty Klitzman and junior Greyson Cramer each had six points as the Vikings scored 32 points on their way to victory.

Crane led the team with 22 points while senior Ethan Koss led Albany with 11.

• GIRLS BASKETBALL: BIG FOOT 50, WILLIAMS BAY 35: The Big Foot girls basketball team ended 2022 by ending a five-game losing streak when they knocked off Williams Bay 50-35 on Friday afternoon.

The Chiefs (2-8) provided stout defense from the very start, holding the Bulldogs (4-6) to just 18 points in the first half while the offense surged ahead with 26 points.

It was a balanced effort from Big Foot’s offense as senior Estella Harvey and junior Lizzie Lueck each put up seven points while senior Sydney Wilson scored six.

The second half was much of the same as the Chiefs’ defense only allowed 17 points while the offense scored 24.

Wilson scored nine points in the second half as she led the team with 15 points. Lueck finished with nine points and junior Addie Larson scored nine while going 5-of-10 on free throws.

Margaret Higgins led Williams Bay with 18 points while AnnMarie Cates had 12 off of four treys.

PARKVIEW 56, ALBANY 37

Albany… 18 19—37

Parkview……….24 32—56

ALBANY (fg ft-fta pts)—Baaken 2 2-2 8, Koss 3 4-5 11, Zurfluh 1 1-2 4, Roth 3 0-0 6, Sertle 3 0-0 8. Totals: 12 7-9 37.

PARKVIEW (fg ft-fta pts)—Cramer 4 0-2 8, Redman 1 0-0 2, Cronin 1 0-0 2, Butzler 1 0-0 3, Klitzman 3 0-0 8, Crane 9 0-0 22, Pomplun 5 1-2 11. Totals: 24 1-4 56.

3-pointers: Albany 6 (Baaken 2, Sertle 2, Zurfluh, Koss). Park 7 (Crane 4, Klitzman 2, Butzler). Fouled out: None. Total fouls: Albany 6, Park 12.

BIG FOOT 50, WILLIAMS BAY 35

Williams Bay…18 17—35

Big Foot…………26 24—50

WILLIAMS BAY (fg ft-fta pts)—McKean 1 0-0 2, Higgins 8 2-2 18, Brown 0 1-3 1, Pape 0 2-3 2, Cates 4 0-0 12. Totals: 13 5-9 35.

BIG FOOT (fg ft-fta pts)—Gonzalez 3 0-0 6, Harvey 2 2-3 7, Lueck 3 3-6 9, Larson 2 5-10 9, Andersen 2 0-0 4, Wilson 7 1-2 15. Totals: 19 11-21 50.

3-pointers: WB 4 (Cutes 4), BF 1 (Harvey). Fouled out: Cutes. Total fouls: WB 18, BF 15.