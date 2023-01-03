ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williams Bay, WI

Prep Hoops: Big Foot rolls over Williams Bay

By DAILY NEWS STAFF
Beloit Daily News
Beloit Daily News
 2 days ago

WALWORTH, Wis.—A solid first half combined with consistent offense helped the Big Foot boys basketball team take down rival Williams Bay 62-40 on Friday night.

The Chiefs (5-4) were coming off a 64-38 loss to Sauk Prairie from the night before, and they seemed poised to shake off that rust early on as they jumped out to a 38-22 lead at halftime.

The second half proved to be a little closer, but Big Foot still outscored Williams Bay 24-18 to roll on to victory.

Junior Hudson Torrez had a solid night as he scored 12 points with three treys while also contributing six rebounds and five assists.

Senior Eli Gerdes led the team with 19 points while also grabbing five rebounds. Senior Evan Penniman had a nice night on both ends of the court, racking up 13 points while also nabbing eight rebounds.

The Chiefs will next face a tough-test in 8-1 Beloit Turner, who they will play Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Beloit.

• PARKVIEW 56, ALBANY 37: A strong second half from the Vikings and a huge game from freshman Aiden Crane propelled them to a solid win over the Comets on Thursday night in Orfordville.

Parkview’s defense was strong early, but Albany’s three-point game kept them in it as they knocked down five on the way to an 18-point first half.

Crane had eight points in the first half as the Vikings held a 24-18 advantage at halftime, but he lit up the scoreboard in the second half to surge Parkview ahead.

Crane hit four treys in a 15-point second half, and senior Rusty Klitzman and junior Greyson Cramer each had six points as the Vikings scored 32 points on their way to victory.

Crane led the team with 22 points while senior Ethan Koss led Albany with 11.

• GIRLS BASKETBALL: BIG FOOT 50, WILLIAMS BAY 35: The Big Foot girls basketball team ended 2022 by ending a five-game losing streak when they knocked off Williams Bay 50-35 on Friday afternoon.

The Chiefs (2-8) provided stout defense from the very start, holding the Bulldogs (4-6) to just 18 points in the first half while the offense surged ahead with 26 points.

It was a balanced effort from Big Foot’s offense as senior Estella Harvey and junior Lizzie Lueck each put up seven points while senior Sydney Wilson scored six.

The second half was much of the same as the Chiefs’ defense only allowed 17 points while the offense scored 24.

Wilson scored nine points in the second half as she led the team with 15 points. Lueck finished with nine points and junior Addie Larson scored nine while going 5-of-10 on free throws.

Margaret Higgins led Williams Bay with 18 points while AnnMarie Cates had 12 off of four treys.

PARKVIEW 56, ALBANY 37

Albany… 18 19—37

Parkview……….24 32—56

ALBANY (fg ft-fta pts)—Baaken 2 2-2 8, Koss 3 4-5 11, Zurfluh 1 1-2 4, Roth 3 0-0 6, Sertle 3 0-0 8. Totals: 12 7-9 37.

PARKVIEW (fg ft-fta pts)—Cramer 4 0-2 8, Redman 1 0-0 2, Cronin 1 0-0 2, Butzler 1 0-0 3, Klitzman 3 0-0 8, Crane 9 0-0 22, Pomplun 5 1-2 11. Totals: 24 1-4 56.

3-pointers: Albany 6 (Baaken 2, Sertle 2, Zurfluh, Koss). Park 7 (Crane 4, Klitzman 2, Butzler). Fouled out: None. Total fouls: Albany 6, Park 12.

BIG FOOT 50, WILLIAMS BAY 35

Williams Bay…18 17—35

Big Foot…………26 24—50

WILLIAMS BAY (fg ft-fta pts)—McKean 1 0-0 2, Higgins 8 2-2 18, Brown 0 1-3 1, Pape 0 2-3 2, Cates 4 0-0 12. Totals: 13 5-9 35.

BIG FOOT (fg ft-fta pts)—Gonzalez 3 0-0 6, Harvey 2 2-3 7, Lueck 3 3-6 9, Larson 2 5-10 9, Andersen 2 0-0 4, Wilson 7 1-2 15. Totals: 19 11-21 50.

3-pointers: WB 4 (Cutes 4), BF 1 (Harvey). Fouled out: Cutes. Total fouls: WB 18, BF 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Basketball: Update On Tyler Wahl Injury

Wisconsin basketball picked up another win last night against rival Minnesota 63-60. What was more impressive is that they did it without the help of one of their best players. Tyler Wahl only played nine minutes before exiting with an apparent ankle injury. Other players stepped up and they got the win but long term, the Badgers will need Wahl’s leadership and scoring. After the game, Greg Gard gave an update on the Tyler Wahl injury.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Deacon Hill, former Wisconsin QB, finds new home in B1G West

Deacon Pe’a Hill has a new home for the 2023 season. Hill announced via his Twitter page that he would be transferring to Iowa. The former Wisconsin quarterback announced his intent to enter the portal following a 6-6 finish in Madison. Hill will have 3 years of eligibility remaining...
MADISON, WI
anonymouseagle.com

Marquette Picks Up A Little Ground In The Associated Press Poll

A new Monday on the calendar means a new Associated Press poll for men’s college basketball, and that means a new spot for Marquette. Last week, the Golden Eagles had 12 points in the poll as they dropped out of the top 25. This week, they’re not ranked, but they are moving up. Marquette picked up 20 points in the polling to end up as the unofficial #32 team in the country. MU was at #35 a week ago, so it’s nice to see that they’re closer to the top 25, too. They’re in between Illinois with 21 points — nearly #31! — and Providence as the Friars continue to ascend with 14 points this week.
MILWAUKEE, WI
middletontimes.com

Francois: It’s time to add the shot clock

Former Middleton athletic director Luke Francois, who's now the Superintendent at Waterford High School, believes adding a shot clock would be good for high school basketball. Editor’s Note: The Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association recently conducted a survey asking schools whether they supported the adoption of a 35-second shot clock.
WATERFORD, WI
247Sports

Wake Forest victory at Wisconsin one of the top college basketball road wins of the season

The Demon Deacons are generating a little bit of buzz here in early-January, with a trio of quality wins over Duke, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin. Led by dynamic point guard Tyree Appleby, who is second in the ACC in both scoring and assists, the Demon Deacons have moved to 10-4 overall and 2-1 in the ACC after a 77-75 victory Saturday at Joel Coliseum over Virginia Tech.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

BREAKING: Former Badgers QB Commits To Rival Big Ten School

The Wisconsin Badgers’ future has seemed extremely bright ever since Luke Fickell took over as head coach. Numerous eye-opening commitments has Madison excited about the future of their football team. Four-star quarterbacks, four-star defensive backs, transfer portal commitments and so much more. The Badgers’ team will look much different in 2023 and beyond. However, that doesn’t mean that everyone will stay with Wisconsin. A former Badgers quarterback decided to commit to a rival Big Ten School today.
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Luke Fickell Poaching Big Ten Coach

Luke Fickell is reportedly making waves by landing a Big Ten rival's coach. According to On3's Matt Zenitz, Wisconsin is expected to hire Minnesota's Paul Haynes. It's unclear what role the co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach will serve, but the Badgers named Mike Tressel the defensive coordinator Tuesday. Onlookers are...
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Current Badgers And Fans React To Alternate Uniform Idea That Is Going Viral

It is a new era for the Wisconsin Badgers in Madison. Luke Fickell has brought an excitement to Madison that we haven’t seen in many years. Highlighted by multiple four-star athletes going into 2023, Fickell also brought in an offensive coordinator who wants to throw the ball. Something Wisconsin hasn’t done much of over the last three decades. What could make the excitement for the Wisconsin Badgers go even further? A new look, specifically, a “black out” look.
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com

Intoxicated driver hit in roadway moments after Rock County car crash

A 23-year-old Wisconsin man, later arrested for OWI, was struck by and pinned beneath a car moments after he reportedly slid into the path of an oncoming snow plow Sunday morning. Intoxicated driver hit in roadway moments after Rock …. A 23-year-old Wisconsin man, later arrested for OWI, was struck...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
radiomilwaukee.org

Wisconsin drivers aren’t the worst. But they’re pretty close.

One of the many side effects from the pandemic is that everyone seems to have forgotten how to drive. We now have unbiased proof, as a nationwide insurance comparison platform named Wisconsin as the fourth-worst driving state in the country. A research team at QuoteWizard analyzed 2022 data from more...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis police chase, crash: Menomonee Falls man accused

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A 28-year-old Menomonee Falls man faces multiple charges following a high-speed chase and crash that ended in West Allis on Dec. 15. The accused is Frederick Euell – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree recklessly endangering safety. Vehicle operator flee/elude officer causing damage...
WEST ALLIS, WI
nbc15.com

Watching the next big system

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re kicking off the new year with gray and drizzly but mild weather. After some freezing rain and sleet moved through overnight, there are slick spots on some roadways. I expect roads to improve later in the day as temperatures rise to the upper 30s and lower 40s.
WISCONSIN STATE
Beloit Daily News

Beloit Daily News

Beloit, WI
203
Followers
615
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

Beloit Daily News has proudly been serving the Stateline area since 1848. Published Monday through Friday and 24/7 online at www.beloitdailynews.com

 https://www.beloitdailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy