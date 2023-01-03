Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Rally car legend Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A 55-year-old man from Park City has died after a snowmobile accident in the Mill Hollow area of Wasatch County. According to a Facebook post from the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, Kenneth Block was riding a snowmobile on a steep slope at approximately 2 p.m. Monday when the vehicle upended and landed on top of him.
Utah resort employee dies after chairlift ejects him
Park City, Utah — An employee at a Utah ski resort died Monday after being ejected from a chairlift that was shaken by a tree that fell onto a lift cable, resort officials and police said. It was the second death at the resort in as many days, CBS...
Utah resort employee identified in fatal tree fall accident
At least three government agencies are, or will, ask questions about how a tree fell onto a ski lift, killing a Utah ski resort employee Monday.
KSLTV
Investigation continues after Park City ski patrol employee falls to death off lift
PARK CITY, Utah — The investigation into the death of a Park City Mountain Resort ski patrol worker continued Tuesday. The 29-year-old man — identified Wednesday as Christian Helger of Millcreek, Utah — died Monday after he fell off a chair on the Short Cut chairlift. “There...
Rally driver, Park City local Ken Block killed in snowmobile accident
The Wasatch County Sheriff's Office said Block was riding with a group in the Mill Hollow area but alone on a steep slope when his snowmobile upended and landed on him. Block is survived by his wife and three children, one of whom is also a driver.
Confusing incident leads to police handcuffing Salt Lake City driver
One Salt Lake City woman didn't know her car's license plates were switched until she was handcuffed in the back of a police vehicle.
Park Record
Park City Mountain employee killed in lift accident (updated)
A Park City Mountain employee died Monday morning following a fall from a chairlift after a tree fell on the lift line. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 4 identified him as 29-year-old Christian Helger, a resident of Millcreek. Around 10:45 a.m., a tree fell on the resort’s...
Video emerges of chairlift altercation at Park City Mountain
PARK CITY, Utah – TownLift previously reported that on Monday, December 26, two people reportedly got into a physical argument on the Saddleback Lift at Park City Mountain Resort, according […]
KSLTV
Salt Lake police officer charged with aggravated assault, pinning driver with truck
SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake police officer is now facing a felony charge accusing him of injuring another driver during an off-duty confrontation in Ogden. Thomas Edward Caygle, 37, of Clearfield, was charged Wednesday in 2nd District Court with aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; and negligently operating a vehicle resulting in injury, a class A misdemeanor.
Family, colleagues react to death of Utah man killed in plane crash
Nathan Ricks was a retired executive of Provo-based company Nu Skin, and the company wrote that “his influence continues to be felt by Nu Skin teams around the world.”
kpcw.org
Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez and Chief Deputy Frank Smith
Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez and Chief Deputy Frank Smith talk about Smith taking over if Martinez becomes a U.S. Marshal this spring. Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
Victim of Provo Airport plane crash identified
The man who was killed in a small plane crash at the Provo Municipal Airport on Monday, Jan. 2, was identified by Provo Airport officials on Tuesday.
eastidahonews.com
Man dies at Utah ski resort
PARK CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — A skier died at a Park City area ski resort Sunday, Park City fire officials said. Emergency responders received a call sometime between 11 a.m. and noon Sunday reporting the incident. The deceased man, identified as being in his 70s, did not die of...
KSLTV
Little Cottonwood Canyon reopens after avalanche control work; Sundance closed Monday
SALT LAKE CITY — Crews with the Utah Department of Transportation have reopened Little Cottonwood Canyon after finishing avalanche mitigation work, and Sundance Mountain Resort announced it will remain closed Monday due to power outages. UDOT closed Little Cottonwood Canyon Sunday as a massive winter storm hit Utah, dropping...
Semi-truck struck by train, splits in half in Summit County
A semi-truck was struck by a train after it rolled off the road and onto the tracks around 3:45 p.m. on Jan. 1, according to Utah Highway Patrol.
Child rescued from near-drowning at Little America Hotel
A 2-year-old is expected to survive after being rescued from nearly drowning at a downtown Salt Lake City hotel pool.
Park Record
Sheriff’s Report: Stolen vehicle located through cellphone tracking
Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies located a stolen vehicle on Dec. 26 after its owner tracked the car using his cellphone. A man reported his vehicle was stolen out of Salt Lake City earlier in the day, and he was tracking his phone that was left inside the vehicle, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The phone’s location indicated it was in a grocery store parking lot in Kimball Junction.
kjzz.com
4 snowmobilers buried alive in snow for 'several hours' prior to rescue mission
DUCHESNE, Utah (KUTV) — Four people experienced an unforgettable start to the New Year when they were snowmobiling through Wasatch County Sunday afternoon and reportedly became buried alive in the freshly fallen snow. Representatives of Wasatch County Search and Rescue said crews were dispatched to the Strawberry River area...
kjzz.com
Strangers in Utah surprise 9-year-old boy with gifts after no one shows to birthday party
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Strangers in Utah stepped up to help after family and friends did not show up to a West Valley boy's birthday party. 9-year-old Jaydenn's birthday was on New Year's Eve. His mother said she sent out invitations to family and friends early in December, but still no one came to their home to celebrate.
