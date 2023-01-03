ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasatch County, UT

KSLTV

Rally car legend Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A 55-year-old man from Park City has died after a snowmobile accident in the Mill Hollow area of Wasatch County. According to a Facebook post from the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, Kenneth Block was riding a snowmobile on a steep slope at approximately 2 p.m. Monday when the vehicle upended and landed on top of him.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Park City man dies in snowmobile accident

PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Park City Mountain employee killed in lift accident (updated)

A Park City Mountain employee died Monday morning following a fall from a chairlift after a tree fell on the lift line. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 4 identified him as 29-year-old Christian Helger, a resident of Millcreek. Around 10:45 a.m., a tree fell on the resort’s...
PARK CITY, UT
KSLTV

Salt Lake police officer charged with aggravated assault, pinning driver with truck

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake police officer is now facing a felony charge accusing him of injuring another driver during an off-duty confrontation in Ogden. Thomas Edward Caygle, 37, of Clearfield, was charged Wednesday in 2nd District Court with aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; and negligently operating a vehicle resulting in injury, a class A misdemeanor.
OGDEN, UT
kpcw.org

Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez and Chief Deputy Frank Smith

Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez and Chief Deputy Frank Smith talk about Smith taking over if Martinez becomes a U.S. Marshal this spring. Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
eastidahonews.com

Man dies at Utah ski resort

PARK CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — A skier died at a Park City area ski resort Sunday, Park City fire officials said. Emergency responders received a call sometime between 11 a.m. and noon Sunday reporting the incident. The deceased man, identified as being in his 70s, did not die of...
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Sheriff’s Report: Stolen vehicle located through cellphone tracking

Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies located a stolen vehicle on Dec. 26 after its owner tracked the car using his cellphone. A man reported his vehicle was stolen out of Salt Lake City earlier in the day, and he was tracking his phone that was left inside the vehicle, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The phone’s location indicated it was in a grocery store parking lot in Kimball Junction.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT

