Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
Bitcoin (BTC) Investors Likely at Start of Historic Accumulation Phase, According to Messari CEO Ryan Selkis
Crypto intelligence firm Messari founder and CEO Ryan Selkis says that on-chain signals are flashing a buy signal for Bitcoin (BTC). In an interview with the financial publication Barron’s, Selkis says that the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) indicator suggests investors are in the early days of a long-term accumulation phase, exhibiting behavior that’s similar to when it bottomed out in previous bearish cycles.
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 31
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
$XRP Whales Move Over 200 Million Tokens After Rapid Accumulation Period
Whales on the $XRP Ledger have been moving a significant amount of tokens over the last few days after rapidly accumulating a significant percentage of the cryptocurrency’s supply over the past five weeks. As reported by Daily Hodl, whale monitoring service Whale Alert has flagged $XRP transactions moving more...
Crypto Community Predicts $XRP Price Increase as Whale Holdings Surge
The cryptocurrency community is predicting that the price of $XRP will move up in the near future to finish January close to the $0.40 mark, which would mean the cryptocurrency’s price would rise 14.3% from its current $0.346 level. The figures come from CoinMarketCap’s price estimate feature, which saw...
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: SHIB climbing to $1 depends on…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) has fallen by around 65% since the collapse of the Terra ecosystem in May this year. The now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX also had a particularly adverse impact on the Shiba Inu (SHIB) coin. With the end of 2022 dawning, SHIB was trading at $0.00000807 on the charts. With a market capitalization of $4.7 billion, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the 17th largest cryptocurrency today. SHIB is the second-most popular memecoin too, trailing only Dogecoin (DOGE).
Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth
Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in Early 2023
In a note titled "The financial market surprises of 2023" Standard Chartered has predicted that the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) could fall by another 70% to $5,000 in the new year due to rising interest rates and a continued sell-off in the tech sector. On the other hand, venture...
Where to invest your money in 2023 after rough year-end in the markets
University of San Diego finance professor Dan Roccato shared some market insights and investing tips for the New Year of 2023 on "Fox & Friends" on Monday.
Billion-Dollar Hedge Fund Is Betting Against Bitcoin And Grayscale, Not Just USDT
The pressure continues to mount on Grayscale with its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) and parent company Digital Currency Group. And as Ram Ahluwalia, CEO and co-founder of crypto-native investment advisor Lumida, pointed out in a recent thread, two new characters, Valkyrie Investments and Fir Tree have entered the “Shakespearean drama.”
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Says He’s Stacking More Bitcoin (BTC), Warns of Regulations Crushing Altcoins
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki says he’s buying more Bitcoin (BTC) at current prices as the king crypto trades in the depths of the bear market. In a tweet to his 2.3 million followers, the best-selling author explains his thesis behind investing in Bitcoin. Kiyosaki says that...
Cathie Wood's Ark funds plow another $19 million into Tesla stock after Elon Musk's EV maker missed delivery targets
Cathie Wood's flagship fund ARKK continued to keep buying the dip in Tesla after the stock fell Tuesday thanks to missing its forecasts for vehicle deliveries.
XRP Whales Moves Over 200,000,000 Tokens As Ripple Unlocks Escrow Funds: On-Chain Data
XRP whales are making major waves, moving over 200 million tokens to start the new year. According to new data from whale-surveying platform WhaleAlert, 70,000,000 XRP were moved from an unknown wallet to crypto exchange Bitstamp yesterday in two separate transactions. “40,000,000 XRP (13,485,157 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to...
XRP Showing ‘Strong Bullish Cases’ As Whales Rapidly Accumulate: Crypto Insights Firm
Crypto analytics firm Santiment says XRP is signaling bullishness as whales rapidly accumulate the token. According to Santiment, XRP is setting the stage for a possible price surge to start off 2023, potentially triggered by a short squeeze. A short squeeze happens when an unusual amount of traders are trying...
Erik Voorhees Predicts When the Next Bitcoin Bull Market Will Start
ShapeShaft’s CEO claimed bitcoin could rise to $40,000 by this summer if macroeconomic conditions improve. Erik Voorhees – CEO of ShapeShaft and an outspoken proponent of bitcoin – believes it could take between six months and three years before the next crypto bull run occurs. He also...
Founder of Crypto Capital Venture: $ADA Will Be ‘A Top Altcoin To Hold in 2023’
On Sunday (1 January 2023), Dan Gambardello, Founder of Crypto Capital Venture, as well as the host of the very popular YouTube channel “Crypto Capital Venture”, shared his Cardano ($ADA) prediction for 2023. Gambardello told his over 238K Twitter followers:. On 13 May 2022, when $ADA was trading...
Bitcoin Adoption Still in Early Growth Phase as Relatively Small Percentage of People Invested in Crypto-Assets: Report
The Bitcoin market has evolved “dramatically” since its launch in 2009, according to an update from Kraken. The team at Kraken notes that what was once an “intimately small” group of tech enthusiasts has grown into a global community of investors. Some 40 million crypto wallet addresses now reportedly “hold bitcoin in varying amounts; a percentage of which belong to major institutional investors that were once too wary to dip their feet in the industry.”
DCG on tight deadline, new Binance acquisition, Silvergate lawsuit, Solana pumps – CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Dec. 22 is dominated by lawsuits, bankruptcies, and acquisitions as the top people in the industry duke it out on a big day for the bear market in this CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Gemini co-founder Cameron Winklevoss accused Digital Currency Group...
SHIB Burn Rate Jumps as Community Removes Another Massive Lump of Shiba Inu
Bitcoin Positioned for Major Move Up As BTC Could Soon Flash Big Reversal Signal: Crypto Strategist
A closely followed crypto strategist says one crucial technical indicator could signal the end of Bitcoin’s (BTC) bear market. Crypto analyst Kevin Svenson tells his 118,900 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s weekly relative strength index (RSI), which measures the ratio of down-moves to up-moves is close to taking out its diagonal resistance, indicating that BTC bulls are starting to gather some momentum.
