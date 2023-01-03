ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Investors Likely at Start of Historic Accumulation Phase, According to Messari CEO Ryan Selkis

Crypto intelligence firm Messari founder and CEO Ryan Selkis says that on-chain signals are flashing a buy signal for Bitcoin (BTC). In an interview with the financial publication Barron’s, Selkis says that the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) indicator suggests investors are in the early days of a long-term accumulation phase, exhibiting behavior that’s similar to when it bottomed out in previous bearish cycles.
u.today

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 31

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptoglobe.com

$XRP Whales Move Over 200 Million Tokens After Rapid Accumulation Period

Whales on the $XRP Ledger have been moving a significant amount of tokens over the last few days after rapidly accumulating a significant percentage of the cryptocurrency’s supply over the past five weeks. As reported by Daily Hodl, whale monitoring service Whale Alert has flagged $XRP transactions moving more...
cryptoglobe.com

Crypto Community Predicts $XRP Price Increase as Whale Holdings Surge

The cryptocurrency community is predicting that the price of $XRP will move up in the near future to finish January close to the $0.40 mark, which would mean the cryptocurrency’s price would rise 14.3% from its current $0.346 level. The figures come from CoinMarketCap’s price estimate feature, which saw...
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: SHIB climbing to $1 depends on…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) has fallen by around 65% since the collapse of the Terra ecosystem in May this year. The now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX also had a particularly adverse impact on the Shiba Inu (SHIB) coin. With the end of 2022 dawning, SHIB was trading at $0.00000807 on the charts. With a market capitalization of $4.7 billion, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the 17th largest cryptocurrency today. SHIB is the second-most popular memecoin too, trailing only Dogecoin (DOGE).
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth

Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
NASDAQ

Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in Early 2023

In a note titled "The financial market surprises of 2023" Standard Chartered has predicted that the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) could fall by another 70% to $5,000 in the new year due to rising interest rates and a continued sell-off in the tech sector. On the other hand, venture...
NEWSBTC

Billion-Dollar Hedge Fund Is Betting Against Bitcoin And Grayscale, Not Just USDT

The pressure continues to mount on Grayscale with its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) and parent company Digital Currency Group. And as Ram Ahluwalia, CEO and co-founder of crypto-native investment advisor Lumida, pointed out in a recent thread, two new characters, Valkyrie Investments and Fir Tree have entered the “Shakespearean drama.”
dailyhodl.com

XRP Whales Moves Over 200,000,000 Tokens As Ripple Unlocks Escrow Funds: On-Chain Data

XRP whales are making major waves, moving over 200 million tokens to start the new year. According to new data from whale-surveying platform WhaleAlert, 70,000,000 XRP were moved from an unknown wallet to crypto exchange Bitstamp yesterday in two separate transactions. “40,000,000 XRP (13,485,157 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to...
cryptopotato.com

Erik Voorhees Predicts When the Next Bitcoin Bull Market Will Start

ShapeShaft’s CEO claimed bitcoin could rise to $40,000 by this summer if macroeconomic conditions improve. Erik Voorhees – CEO of ShapeShaft and an outspoken proponent of bitcoin – believes it could take between six months and three years before the next crypto bull run occurs. He also...
cryptoglobe.com

Founder of Crypto Capital Venture: $ADA Will Be ‘A Top Altcoin To Hold in 2023’

On Sunday (1 January 2023), Dan Gambardello, Founder of Crypto Capital Venture, as well as the host of the very popular YouTube channel “Crypto Capital Venture”, shared his Cardano ($ADA) prediction for 2023. Gambardello told his over 238K Twitter followers:. On 13 May 2022, when $ADA was trading...
crowdfundinsider.com

Bitcoin Adoption Still in Early Growth Phase as Relatively Small Percentage of People Invested in Crypto-Assets: Report

The Bitcoin market has evolved “dramatically” since its launch in 2009, according to an update from Kraken. The team at Kraken notes that what was once an “intimately small” group of tech enthusiasts has grown into a global community of investors. Some 40 million crypto wallet addresses now reportedly “hold bitcoin in varying amounts; a percentage of which belong to major institutional investors that were once too wary to dip their feet in the industry.”
u.today

SHIB Burn Rate Jumps as Community Removes Another Massive Lump of Shiba Inu

dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Positioned for Major Move Up As BTC Could Soon Flash Big Reversal Signal: Crypto Strategist

A closely followed crypto strategist says one crucial technical indicator could signal the end of Bitcoin’s (BTC) bear market. Crypto analyst Kevin Svenson tells his 118,900 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s weekly relative strength index (RSI), which measures the ratio of down-moves to up-moves is close to taking out its diagonal resistance, indicating that BTC bulls are starting to gather some momentum.

