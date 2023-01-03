US Virgin Islands Attorney General FIRED After Suing JPMorgan Chase, Accusing Bank Of 'Facilitating' Jeffrey Epstein Abuse

MEGA

US Virgin Islands Attorney General Denise George was fired after suing JPMorgan Chase for allegedly "turning a blind eye" to Jeffrey Epstein 's sex crimes as he owned a private island in the territory where he abused underage girls.

RadarOnline.com can confirm that George accused JPMorgan of "knowingly providing and pulling the levers through which [Epstein's] recruiters and victims were paid."

"Human trafficking was the principal business of the accounts Epstein maintained at JPMorgan," she stated in the complaint , which alleged the financial giant concealed "wire and cash transactions that raised suspicion of a criminal enterprise whose currency was the sexual servitude" of girls and women in the Virgin Islands.

George said the filing on December 27 was the latest "ongoing effort" to bring accountability to those who helped facilitate Epstein's crimes.

The explosive 30-page lawsuit is seeking unspecified damages.

RadarOnline.com previously learned the estate of Epstein had agreed to pay roughly $105 million to the U.S. Virgin Islands. The amount was to settle claims that the disgraced financier used the territory for his sex trafficking operation.

"This settlement restores the faith of the People of the Virgin Islands that its laws will be enforced, without fear or favor, against those who break them," the then-Virgin Islands Attorney General shared in a news release. "We are sending a clear message that the Virgin Islands will not serve as a haven for human trafficking ."

Reports have since surfaced claiming that USVI Governor Albert Bryan Jr. was upset that George did not notify him about the December 27 suit which also claimed JPMorgan "financially benefited from this participation."

A statement on New Year's Day read, "I relieved Denise George of her duties as attorney general this weekend."

"I thank her for her service to the people of the Territory during the past four years as Attorney General and wish her the best in her future endeavors," added Bryan.

Bryan's spokesman told DailyMail.com that reports claiming the JPMorgan suit was the reason for George's dismissal were "not entirely accurate." The governor's spokesman added, "I am not at liberty to discuss details on personnel matters."

As we previously reported, convicted criminal Epstein was found dead in his jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. His death was ruled a suicide.

Disgraced socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has since been sentenced to 20 years behind bars for her role in Epstein's crimes.

JP Morgan declined to comment amid numerous reports on the lawsuit.

Meanwhile, the bank has not yet responded to the allegations in the filing.