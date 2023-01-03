Read full article on original website
These are this year’s winning designs of Window Wonderland Contest in Downtown Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The votes are in! The Seventh annual Window Wonderland Contest winners are Peace, Love, & Cupcakes, Soup R Salads and the Onondaga County Central Library. Thousands of people in Downtown Syracuse voted for their favorite window display in the Window Wonderland Contest with 5,510 votes, beating last year’s total of 3,277. […]
Town blocks planned $100M development; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 4)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 50; Low: 42. Cloudy and mild with some showers. See 5-day forecast. A musician, a coach, a mom: Meet the 18 people killed in Syracuse in 2022: There were 18 homicides in Syracuse in 2022, ranging in age from an 11-month-old baby, who died after ingesting fentanyl, to a 52-year-old man killed in his apartment building. Remember the victims and their stories.
Syracuse spring maker is bouncing into new home on city’s North Side
Syracuse, N.Y. — A longtime Syracuse spring maker plans to move into the manufacturing building being vacated by Specialty Welding & Fabricating Inc. Midstate Spring, which has been making custom springs and wire forms since its founding in Syracuse in 1939, said it plans to move into Specialty Welding’s building at 1025 Hiawatha Blvd. E. in the spring of 2023.
A musician, a coach, a mom: Meet the 18 people killed in Syracuse in 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. — On a sunny Sunday morning last January, Raouf Muharram was on the phone with his wife in Egypt and told her he would speak to her again soon before hanging up. Fifteen minutes later, Muharram, 32, was dead. When his wife of nine years tried to...
Lotte completes purchase of Bristol Myers Squibb’s pharmaceutical plant in East Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- South Korean conglomerate Lotte has completed its $160 million purchase of Bristol Myers Squibb’s pharmaceutical plant in East Syracuse. As part of the transaction, the newly formed Lotte Biologics has offered all employees at the site employment within its business, Bristol said in a statement announcing completion of the transaction. Bristol employed more than 450 people at the site.
UPDATE: Dog dumped in Auburn soon to be adopted
AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After NewsChannel 9 aired that Ani the Pitbull was dumped in Fleming Park, viewers took the problem into their own hands. Back on December 29, 2-year-old Ani was abandoned in Auburn and then left in the hands of the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York.
14-hour standoff in Syracuse ends with arrest; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 3)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 48; Low: 40. Windy and mild with some rain. See 5-day forecast. Syracuse Police block off an area near a Shuart Avenue home that was the site of a 14-hour standoff on Monday. (Rylee Kirk photo)
Waterville, NY’s Automotive Pioneer Frank Snell
The Waterville Times reported that “Frank Snell, who has been building an automobile during the past few months, had it far enough toward completion to give it trial on Tuesday. It ran nicely but was rather too fast for everyday use on our roads. He is remedying the defect.”
VIDEO: Remarkable Predator Freed from NY Trap
With teeth that sharp, the only choice was to call a professional. Video was recently released by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC) showing a special rescue mission with a very happy ending. The Wrong Animal was Caught. The NYDEC shared that they were contacted by a hunter...
Baldwinsville teen's season to remember with the Syracuse football team
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — A 16-year-old Baldwinsville teen who has cerebral palsy, became an official member of the Syracuse football team through Team Impact in August. Team Impact is a non-profit organization that pairs children facing serious illness and disability with college athletic teams across the country. Becoming involved with...
Cover Story – Dr. Kathryn Anderson: From Minnesota to Thailand to Syracuse, new health commissioner focused on improving public health
Dr. Kathryn Anderson began her role as the county health commissioner in early November 2022, succeeding Dr. Indu Gupta who served the Onondaga county for more than seven years. The role is one Dr. Anderson is immensely passionate about but not one she expected taking when moving her family to Syracuse in 2019.
Interim principal appointed at Notre Dame Junior/Senior High School in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – A new interim principal was appointed recently at Notre Dame Junior/Senior High School in Utica. Richard F. Ambruso will serve as principal through June 2024. Ambruso started his career at Notre Dame in 1978 when he worked as a teacher and varsity coach. Throughout his career, Ambruso has also provided services in parochial, institutional, public, nonprofit and private educational consulting. He was also an adjunct professor at SUNY Oswego.
Harry C. Fowler Jr. – December 25, 2022 Featured
Harry C. Fowler Jr., 67, of Oswego Town died Sunday December 25, 2022 after a sudden attack, at the Oswego Hospital. He was born in Oswego the son of the late Harry “Hap” and Martha “Polly” Fowler Sr. Harry received his Master’s degree in engineering from...
Central NY town nixes $100 million project that called for 278 apartments, townhomes
Cicero, NY – The Cicero Town Board has voted against a zone change in a bustling part of the municipality, essentially blocking a project that included 278 apartments and townhomes. The Apex at Metro North was proposed for 32 acres behind EchoPark Automotive, near Wegmans and Walmart on Brewerton...
Breeze Airways is offering Syracuse flyers airfare as low as $44
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A new low-fare airline is offering Syracuse travelers flights from Charleston, Las Vegas and Tampa for as low as $44 one way. Breeze Airways, founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, is a “Seriously Nice™” low-fare airline that is promoting three popular destinations that Syracuse residents can check off from their 2023 […]
Man possibly armed with gun leads to standoff in Syracuse neighborhood
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police have issued a shelter in place for neighbors who live near the 400 block of Shuart Avenue off of Teall Avenue for a possible standoff. NewsChannel 9 has a crew on the scene where more than a dozen Syracuse Police officers are responding....
Weekend Market Syracuse celebrates its grand opening
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Just because it’s the start of a new year, doesn’t mean the holiday shopping has to end. Neighbors in Syracuse were able to visit downtown Syracuse for the grand opening of the Weekend market. Located on 124 East Jefferson Street, Weekend Market is an antique market featuring multiple local vendors and […]
Woman who graduated from Liverpool High School killed in murder-suicide
Danville, Virginia, — A woman who graduated from Liverpool High School was killed in a murder-suicide on New Year’s Eve in Virginia, police said. Cheyna Nicole Haberer, 32, originally from Syracuse and the Liverpool area, was found dead at 9:23 p.m. Saturday in a home she shared with Jamison Enrique Braxton-Sears in Danville, Virginia, according to a news release from the Danville Police Department. Danville is a city of 42,590 on the Virgina-North Carolina line.
Owners of sick pets have limited options for care
AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Laurie Cederquist has always had pets. She just adopted her dachshund, Coco, but had a 10-year-old cat named Lola. Cederquist said Lola didn’t have a regular vet because she says Lola wasn’t very friendly. Last month Lola started breathing very rapidly and Cederquist...
Does slow start to winter mean more of the same for CNY?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We are into early January and Syracuse has had just barely 20” of snow for the season, less than half of normal and the ground is bare. Here are some numbers that aren’t too pleasant for winter enthusiasts going forward. We looked back...
