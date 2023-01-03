WATCH: Cougar caught on camera using I-90 wildlife crossing

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Washington State Department of Transportation cameras captured a rare cougar crossing early Monday morning.

The camera recorded the animal using a wildlife undercrossing along Interstate 90, just a few miles east of Snoqualmie.

WSDOT spent years creating bridges, overpasses and underpasses to allow wildlife to safely cross the high-traffic roads.

There is one overcrossing and ten undercrossings along the I-90 corridor.

The agency says this is only the second time a cougar has used this path.

About 4,000 wildlife use the structures each year.

©2023 Cox Media Group