WATCH: Cougar caught on camera using I-90 wildlife crossing
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Washington State Department of Transportation cameras captured a rare cougar crossing early Monday morning.
The camera recorded the animal using a wildlife undercrossing along Interstate 90, just a few miles east of Snoqualmie.
WSDOT spent years creating bridges, overpasses and underpasses to allow wildlife to safely cross the high-traffic roads.
There is one overcrossing and ten undercrossings along the I-90 corridor.
The agency says this is only the second time a cougar has used this path.
About 4,000 wildlife use the structures each year.
