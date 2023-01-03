Read full article on original website
Auto insurance rates continue to increase throughout the country
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Americans have seen a rise in their auto insurance rates. Since 2013, the average auto insurance rate is up over 20 percent. Even safe drivers rates are going up. Eight years without an accident, Isaac Geiger wants to know where his money is going. "Any...
Narcan vending machine added outside of Parkview Randallia Hospital
A new Narcan vending machine was just made available in the last week outside the emergency room entrance at Parkview Randallia Hospital.
New pergola at J K O’Donnell’s expected to open this summer
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A popular downtown watering hole plans to build a pergola behind its restaurant, allowing more clients the chance to enjoy a brew and other pub activities outdoors. J K O’Donnell’s Irish Ale House filed plans with the Allen County Plan Commission to install a...
Top Restaurants on Living Local 15
We are kicking off this new year with “Best Of” shows. Today we are highlighting the Top Restaurants we’ve visited on the show. Make sure to check out the Farm to Fork experience of Joseph Decuis, experience the Asian-inspired dishes at Nawa, or head to JK O’Donnell’s for a taste of Ireland.
Pet of the Week: 1/3/2023
The Pet of the Week is Clint, a 2-year-old cat. If you are interested in adopting this pet, please contact Fort Wayne Department of Animal Care and Control (260-427-1244).
15 Finds Out: Finished road creates dead end for Fort Wayne florist
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One Fort Wayne business is addressing traffic and safety concerns Wednesday caused by an intersection change on Coldwater Road. What used to be an intersection at Ludwig and Coldwater Roads is now closed off to traffic due to the Ludwig Road Relocation and Coldwater Road Interchange projects. This now causes more traffic down Racquet Drive, which leads to a dead end and just so happens to be the Gassafy Wholesale Florist parking lot.
Fort Wayne woman celebrates reaching century mark
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne woman earned her centenarian title Wednesday as she celebrated her 100th birthday at her nursing home. To celebrate, community members sent in cards to Ruth, which were read to her during her birthday party. “The good Lord has been good to...
Payne Resident Loses Home in Fire Just Prior to the Holiday
Late in the evening of December 23, 2022 a devastating house fire in Payne, OH resulted in the total loss for Paulding County resident, Dennis Stabler. Due to the high winds and sub-zero temperature, fire departments were unable to put the fire out, leading him to lose his home and everything inside. Thankfully he and his dogs were able to make it out safely. A volunteer fireman also sustained a leg injury from a fall.
Child, two adults, and dogs make it out of house fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department says two adults and one child were not hurt when a fire broke out in their Wabash Avenue home. Crews were called around 2:21 a.m. on Wednesday to 1144 Wabash Avenue on reports of a possible structure fire. The...
Auto shop destroyed by fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - a Pettisville family woke up to a nightmare this morning, learning their family business, D-3 Automotive, was engulfed in flames. “I could see the glow in the sky,” said Fire Chief Dave Davis. The goal of the fire department was to contain the flames, so...
Top Stories of 2022
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As we start a new year, we’re taking a quick look back at the top stories of 2022. From weather events to high profile crimes to the death of a beloved basketball star, people turned to WANE 15 for coverage of all the big events as they unfolded.
Philharmonic musicians, management still at odds over contract
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After five hours of negotiations Wednesday, the Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians and management left the latest negotiation meeting empty-handed, prolonging a strike that has lasted for nearly a month. Philharmonic management said recent proposals from the musicians “have moved backwards,” and management believes the...
Squirrel may be to blame for Decatur power outage
DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) Power has been restored to more than 2,000 Indiana Michigan Power customers in the Decatur area after a multi-hours outage. According to an I&M outage map, the electricity went out just after 10:30 a.m. I&M believes an animal, possibly a squirrel, came in contact with a high...
Councilman Geoff Paddock seeks a fourth term on the Fort Wayne City Council
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Councilman Geoff Paddock announced Wednesday that he is seeking a fourth term on the Fort Wayne City Council. Elected in 2011, he represents the Fifth District. Previously, he served a four-year term on the Board of Trustees of the Fort Wayne Community Schools. He has served as Executive Director of the Headwaters Park Flood Control Project since 1993.
Firefighters battle house fire on Fort Wayne’s south side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department FWFD) battled a house fire on Fort Wayne’s south side Wednesday. Numerous fire trucks and police officer were at a house in the 4200 block of Hoagland Avenue near Lexington Avenue as first responders worked to quell the fire.
Parkview heart doctor shares risk factors for athletes
Dr. Bill Collis from the Parkview Heart Institute discussed Commotio Cordis and other heart complications athletes may experience with WANE 15 on Tuesday.
Parkview announces first Allen County baby born in 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The first baby born at one of Parkview’s Allen County hospitals in 2023 was a girl. For privacy reasons, there were not many details released. However, Parkview representatives did say that the first baby of 2023 was named. Leilani Rue. The adorable baby...
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Indiana Lake
Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
Lima Godfather’s Pizza closes
LIMA — Another local eatery has closed. According to its Facebook page, Godfather’s Pizza, 2525 Elida Road, has closed its doors after serving Lima for 42 years. Godfather’s Facebook page reads, “It has been a pleasure serving the Lima community since 1981. We have closed our doors after 42 years.”
Showers and isolated storms, record warmth Tuesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — A strong storm system spreads rain and isolated thunderstorms from the southwest to the northeast near midnight. Rain continues overnight into Tuesday morning with pockets of heavy rainfall possible. A few spotty showers follow us to around lunchtime. The region will be in the...
