New Orleans, LA

James Harden (injury management) starting for 76ers on Monday; Shake Milton back to bench

Philadelphia 76ers guard/forward James Harden will start Monday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Harden missed Saturday's game - the second leg of a back-to-back set - due to right foot tendon strain injury management. After getting that rest, he is fully locked and loaded to kick off 2023. He'll immediately start in his return, sending Shake Milton back to the bench.
Pelicans News Around the Web 1/3/23

Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on January 3, 2023. New Orleans outscored Philadelphia by six points when Zion Williamson was in the game Monday, but a right hamstring strain in the third quarter meant the 2021 NBA All-Star wasn’t on the Wells Fargo Center hardwood during a crucial stretch.
Game Rewind: Pacers 126, 76ers 129 (OT)

Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 7:00 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center. Two of the hottest teams in the Eastern Conference entered Wells Fargo Center, but only one could continue streaking – and it took all 48 minutes and more to determine which one. Unfortunately for the Indiana Pacers, it...
