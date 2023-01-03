Read full article on original website
Related
Video: James Harden And Joel Embiid “Fight” Over The Last-Second Shot Against The Pelicans
James Harden and Joel Embiid's hilarious fight during the final few seconds against the Pelicans.
BREAKING: Zion Williamson's Injury Status In Pelicans-76ers Game
Zion Williamson has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers.
‘He’s been trash’: Sixers star Joel Embiid gets brutally honest on Tyrese Maxey’s return from injury
Tyrese Maxey is finally back in the lineup for the Philadelphia 76ers following a lengthy injury absence. The 22-year-old ended up sitting out 18 games for the Sixers due to a left foot fracture. At this point, however, it is clear that Maxey is still dealing with a considerable amount of rust after being out for so long.
Sacramento Kings Star De’Aaron Fox Makes Claim About Joel Embiid
Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox notes Joel Embiid as one the league's best centers.
numberfire.com
James Harden (injury management) starting for 76ers on Monday; Shake Milton back to bench
Philadelphia 76ers guard/forward James Harden will start Monday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Harden missed Saturday's game - the second leg of a back-to-back set - due to right foot tendon strain injury management. After getting that rest, he is fully locked and loaded to kick off 2023. He'll immediately start in his return, sending Shake Milton back to the bench.
Pelicans Injury Report: Brandon Ingram’s Status vs. 76ers
Will Brandon Ingram return against the 76ers on Monday?
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 1/3/23
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on January 3, 2023. New Orleans outscored Philadelphia by six points when Zion Williamson was in the game Monday, but a right hamstring strain in the third quarter meant the 2021 NBA All-Star wasn’t on the Wells Fargo Center hardwood during a crucial stretch.
NBA
Game Rewind: Pacers 126, 76ers 129 (OT)
Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 7:00 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center. Two of the hottest teams in the Eastern Conference entered Wells Fargo Center, but only one could continue streaking – and it took all 48 minutes and more to determine which one. Unfortunately for the Indiana Pacers, it...
NBA Twitter reacts to Montrezl Harrell, Sixers beating Pacers in OT
The Philadelphia 76ers, while missing Joel Embiid, were able to hold off the Indiana Pacers at home 129-126 in overtime. Philadelphia led by as many as 13 and they saw that turn into a 4-point deficit with less than a minute remaining, but they were able to rally and come away with the win.
Joel Embiid’s Blunt Assessment on Tyrese Maxey’s Two Games Back
Joel Embiid had an unfiltered assessment of Tyrese Maxey's performances since returning from his injury.
NBA Odds: Rockets vs. Pelicans prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/4/2023
The Houston Rockets (10-27) visit the New Orleans Pelicans (23-14) on Wednesday night. Action tips off at 8:10 ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Rockets-Pelicans prediction and pick. Houston has dropped four straight games to cement them in last place in the Western Conference. The Rockets...
Tyrese Maxey Responds to 76ers Fans’ Warm Welcome Back
Tyrese Maxey is grateful for his "Welcome Back" moment in South Philly.
Comments / 0