Sunrise Smart Start: Hamlin update, D&C closing printing facility
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today's Sunrise Smart Start for January 5, 2023.
rochesterfirst.com
News 8 Celebrates: Happy Birthday Kiesha!
ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Happy Birthday Kiesha! This was sent in with the message “We have missed you so much! Love, From your cold-nose friend and your entire work family.”. ———————————————- We’d like to...
rochesterfirst.com
A slow start for snow in Rochester so far this season, so where is it?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Now that the first month of winter is behind us, we still have 2-3 more months (give or take) to go before things get too warm around here to support any good snows. From a climatological standpoint, Rochester typically averages the most measurable snow from November to March, and occasionally that lingers into the month of April. This just means all the more opportunity to see some flakes fly around here as the winter treks on.
RIT to receive $2M in funding to upgrade semiconductor fabrication lab
The funding was secured by Congressman Joe Morelle, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
rochesterfirst.com
Sister of Pittsford overdose victim hoping to make change, spread awareness
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — One Pittsford teen is speaking out after tragedy struck her family just before Thanksgiving when her older sister died due to an accidental fentanyl overdose. Paige Gibbons sadly passed away Sunday, November 20. Her younger sister, Brooke, describes Paige as her best friend, and as...
