A Missouri Pacific Depot in Independence, Missouri was constructed in 1913CJ CoombsIndependence, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Life in the city, the suburb, or the exurb--which appeals to you more?CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The unique and memorable horror-thriller film 'The Birds' was inducted into the National Film RegistryCJ CoombsLee's Summit, MO
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Look: Players Brawl Following College Football Bowl Game On Monday
Monday's ReliaQuest Bowl came to a dramatic end just moments ago. Mississippi State beat Illinois 19-10 in the team's first game since Mike Leach's death. The Bulldogs kicked the game-winning field goal with four seconds left to take a 13-10 lead. Moments later, the MSU defense picked ...
Football World Wants National Championship Game Moved
Few things go together like big college football games and tailgating. Unfortunately, for the biggest college football game of the 2022-23 season, there will be no tailgating. SoFi Stadium announced that tailgating will not be allowed in the parking lots prior to Monday night's game between No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 TCU.
Chris Hatcher's impact on both Sonny Dykes and Kirby Smart
Georgia and TCU will meet for the national championship on Monday. Few know that without a small school called Valdosta State and a coach named Chris Hatcher, the 2023 title game could look a lot different.
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Tee Higgins sends heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after routine tackle at Buffalo Bills game saw him collapse
CINCINNATI Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins sent a heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after a routine tackle during a Buffalo Bills game led to a scary injury. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bills game leaving players and coaches from both teams visibly shaken. “My prayers and thoughts go...
Football World Is Furious With National Title Game Announcement
SoFi Stadium won't allow a sporting tradition before Monday's College Football National Championship. Jake Crain posted an email from the event stating that tailgating is prohibited in the stadium's parking lot. The decision has agitated football fans, some of whom responded as if they'd been deprived of a constitutional right.
Look: Coach Proposes To Girlfriend Following Bowl Game
The ReliaQuest Bowl had just about everything on Monday afternoon. Mississippi State, playing in honor of former coach Mike Leach, topped Illinois in a truly wild finish, somehow covering the spread (+3.5) despite the Illini having the ball with the final seconds ticking off the clock. It was a truly...
Key recruits to watch for Penn State football
Penn State took home the win in the Rose Bowl on Monday to end their season and hand Utah their second straight loss in Pasadena. The Georgia-TCU national championship game is this Monday. After that, it is officially draft season. The Nittany Lions will begin a new era of football, after Sean Clifford played in his last game in the Rose Bowl. Clifford left a positive mark on State College and will be remembered both on and off the field. Now, on top of the Penn State draft prospects, it’s time to start thinking about the future of Penn State football. For one,...
3 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls' win that snapped Brooklyn Nets' 12-game win streak
Here are the three key factors that allowed the Chicago Bulls' to beat the Brooklyn Nets.
NCAA committee proposes major changes for Division I sports, including bigger basketball tournaments
Larger NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments and enhanced welfare for athletes were key points proposed by an NCAA transformation committee.
Sports World Furious With NCAA Tournament Recommendation
There's a chance that the NCAA Tournament could be expanded going forward. According to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, the NCAA Transformation Committee’s final report recommends an expansion of tournaments to include a quarter of the teams around the country. This would mean that the NCAA Tournament would expand...
Notable bets: Mattress Mack and the wildest wagers and betting tales of 2022
David Purdum recaps all the betting action from 2022, including the most notable bets and storylines.
Longhorns Legend Roger Clemens Details Late Coach Cliff Gustafson's Recruiting
Roger Clemens spoke fondly of former coach Cliff Gustafson following his passing on Monday.
