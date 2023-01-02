ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Football World Wants National Championship Game Moved

Few things go together like big college football games and tailgating. Unfortunately, for the biggest college football game of the 2022-23 season, there will be no tailgating. SoFi Stadium announced that tailgating will not be allowed in the parking lots prior to Monday night's game between No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 TCU.
GEORGIA STATE
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
The Spun

Football World Is Furious With National Title Game Announcement

SoFi Stadium won't allow a sporting tradition before Monday's College Football National Championship. Jake Crain posted an email from the event stating that tailgating is prohibited in the stadium's parking lot. The decision has agitated football fans, some of whom responded as if they'd been deprived of a constitutional right.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Coach Proposes To Girlfriend Following Bowl Game

The ReliaQuest Bowl had just about everything on Monday afternoon. Mississippi State, playing in honor of former coach Mike Leach, topped Illinois in a truly wild finish, somehow covering the spread (+3.5) despite the Illini having the ball with the final seconds ticking off the clock. It was a truly...
STARKVILLE, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Key recruits to watch for Penn State football

Penn State took home the win in the Rose Bowl on Monday to end their season and hand Utah their second straight loss in Pasadena. The Georgia-TCU national championship game is this Monday. After that, it is officially draft season. The Nittany Lions will begin a new era of football, after Sean Clifford played in his last game in the Rose Bowl. Clifford left a positive mark on State College and will be remembered both on and off the field. Now, on top of the Penn State draft prospects, it’s time to start thinking about the future of Penn State football. For one,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

Sports World Furious With NCAA Tournament Recommendation

There's a chance that the NCAA Tournament could be expanded going forward. According to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, the NCAA Transformation Committee’s final report recommends an expansion of tournaments to include a quarter of the teams around the country. This would mean that the NCAA Tournament would expand...

