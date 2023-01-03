Read full article on original website
Cult of Mac
Why now is the best time to buy an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max
Now is the “sweet spot” to get an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max. Apple has almost caught up with demand, but a growing crisis in China might impact production of the top-tier iOS handsets. So if you’ve been waiting for the right time to order one, this...
Digital Trends
The 5 worst iPhones of all time
Apple debuted the original iPhone in 2007, and we’ve come a long way, as demonstrated by 2022’s iPhone 14 lineup. There are 38 total iPhones that have come out in 15 years, and more coming with each year that passes. But as great as the iPhone is as...
iPhone in 2023 — iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Ultra, iPhone SE 4 and more
iPhones remain a big part of Apple's business. Here's what could happen to the iPhone in 2023, from new phones in the fall to a potential iPhone SE update.
Apple Watch finds GPS independence from iPhone at last
Apple Watch has had its own GPS since the Series 2 arrived six years ago. However, the watch has also relied on the iPhone’s GPS when possible. That changes with the latest round of Apple Watch models. Apple has documented that the latest three models of Apple Watch will...
Apple Insider
Amazon's $269 deal on Apple's iPad 9th Generation is back
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Black Friday pricing has returned on Apple's iPad 9th Generation, with limited inventory available at the year's best $269.99 price. If you've been waiting for Apple's iPad 9th Generation to dip back to $269.99,...
Phone Arena
Need a replacement battery for your iPhone or iPad? Better do it before March 1st!
Apple's support page titled "iPhone Battery Service" (via 9to5Mac) contains some bad news hidden in the fine print. On the page Apple writes, "Effective March 1, 2023, the out-of-warranty battery service fee will be increased by $20 for all iPhone models prior to iPhone 14." So the estimated $69 price to replace iPhone 13 models will be raised to $89. Replacing the batteries on the iPhone 14 series already costs $99 and this price will not be changed.
The Best Months of 2023 To Buy a TV and Other Electronics
Keeping up with technology can feel like an arduous task sometimes. It often seems like the minute you buy a new smartphone or HDTV, the manufacturer then releases an even newer model, thereby...
9to5Mac
SwitchBot adds HomeKit support to multiple products through the new Matter-compatible Hub
One of the promises of Matter is to create an open ecosystem of smart home products that you can use with your preferred platform, meaning products won’t have to be designed for HomeKit, but rather all Matter-compatible products will work with HomeKit. The SwitchBot Hub 2 is designed to work with Matter and will enable other products in the SwitchBot ecosystem to integrate with HomeKit. The first product to be released with this capability will be the SwitchBot Curtain. Read on to learn more about SwitchBot’s HomeKit integration.
hypebeast.com
Apple Is Bumping Up the Price of Battery Replacements for Older iPhone Models
Those with an iPhone 13 or any earlier-dated model should consider replacing the battery in their device soon. Beginning on March 1, Apple will be raising the price of battery replacements for older devices by $20 USD. The increase was noticed by 9to5Mac after Apple updated the information on its...
Phone Arena
New Qi2 wireless charging standard unveiled, based on Apple's MagSafe
Somebody check up hell has frozen, because iPhones are getting USB-C ports while Android is officially getting MagSafe... sort of!. The WPC (Wireless Power Consortium), the body behind the Qi wireless charging standard, has unveiled a second revision that hopes to bring all the current major wireless standards under one umbrella. As per the WPC, Qi2 is expected to be introduced later this year, with Qi2 chargers and phones reportedly expected just in time for the 2023 Holiday shopping craze.
9to5Mac
Kensington unveils the QuietType Pro Silent Mechanical Keyboard
Kensington announced its latest products at CES this year, with the most compelling new product for Mac users being the QuietType Pro Silent Mechanical Keyboard. The company also highlighted its recent Thunderbolt 4 dock and USB-C portable dock with built-in Qi charging. MK7500F QuietType Pro Silent Mechanical Keyboard. Kensington says...
Apple Insider
iPhone coming after Samsung's last bastion - the South Korean government
Apple's iPhone may be a threat to Samsung's smart phone strangle-hold on South Korean businesses and government offices, if a local security regulator follows through. Firms and public institutions in South Korea are currently required to use phones made the country's Samsung company, but a new report says Apple'siPhone could be allowed from February.
CNET
Snag a Grade A Refurbished 2022 iPhone SE for as Low as $300
Looking for a great phone on a limited budget? You can get your hands on a grade A refurbished iPhone SE (2022) for as low as $300 at Woot -- that's a $129 savings compared with a brand new model from the Apple Store. Grab the 64GB, 128GB or 256GB version of the SE now through Jan. 10 while supplies last.
Belkin announces eco-friendly lineup of its most popular chargers for iPhone, iPad, and Mac
Belkin has announced an overhaul for its most popular chargers at CES. After two years of work, the company has figured out how to use up to 75% post-consumer recycled plastics for its top-selling charging products. Belkin shared the news in a press release along with showing off the new...
Digital Trends
14-inch MacBook Pro is $400 off in Best Buy’s 1-day flash sale
Whenever Apple deals go online, such as in Best Buy’s flash sale to end the year, shoppers are always on the lookout for discounts on MacBooks. If you’re one of them, here’s your chance because the retailer has slashed the price of the 14-inch model of the 2021 Apple MacBook Pro with a 512GB SSD by $400, bringing its price down to $1,599 from its original price of $1,999. You’ll want to hurry if you’re interested in the offer though, because discounts on MacBooks rarely last until the end of the sale as stocks run out first.
9to5Mac
Zens launches 2-in-1 MagSafe plus Watch Travel Charger, 4-in-1 Charging Station, more
Zens has launched three new multi-device chargers with official MagSafe support and more. The 2-in-1 Travel Charger is a clever compact way to power up iPhone and Apple Watch on the go. And the new 4-in-1 Charging Station offers power for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and AirPods in a sleek design.
Plugable launches 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Quad Dock with 100W charging, 2.5Gb Ethernet, and lots of USB-A
Plugable has launched its first Thunderbolt 4 dock and more today at CES. The new device features 2.5 Gb Ethernet, UHS-II SD slots, 100W passthrough charging, and a lot of love for those still using USB-A devices. Plugable says the new Thunderbolt 4 Quad Dock leverages Intel’s Goshen Ridge chipset...
Microsoft shares lag Big Tech peers as growth worries prompt UBS downgrade
Jan 4 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) underperformed big technology peers on U.S. exchanges on Wednesday as its shares fell 5.3% following a downgrade by brokerage UBS on worries over slowing growth for its cloud services and Office suite.
What to expect from Apple in 2023
Apple had a safe but steady year, does it have any surprises in store for 2023?
