Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could blow away iPhone 14 Pro Max — here's why
Galaxy S23 Ultra rumors point to several ways Samsung's flagship could beat the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
CNET
Why Apple Hasn't Released the iPhone Fold... Yet
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's new iPhone 14 line includes some of the biggest hardware updates made in years, including the iPhone 14 Pro's redesigned cutout for Dynamic Island's contextual notifications and an iPhone 14 Plus model. But among the changes, Apple has not yet confirmed if a rumored foldable iPhone is in development. This is particularly curious as Samsung continues to refine its foldable phone lineup with the release of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 back in August.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 may ship with twice the base storage of the iPhone 14
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung is rumored to announce the Galaxy S23 series on February 1. As we get closer to that date, more and more leaks about the device are surfacing online. In the last few weeks, leaks have revealed the Galaxy S23's various color options, its improved cooling system, and that Samsung has started testing One UI 5.1, which could launch alongside its next flagship smartphone lineup. A new rumor now indicates that the Korean giant might bump the Galaxy S23's base storage to 256GB—double that of the iPhone 14 lineup.
Samsung's MicroLED TVs will be the future of television... eventually
If you thought mini-LED TVs were great, prepare to have your eyes well and truly popped
The Verge
Samsung takes on Apple and LG with its own 5K display for creative pros
Samsung’s 2023 monitor plans don’t just include Odyssey gaming screens and a new version of its Smart Monitor: the company is also directly coming after Apple and LG with a 27-inch, color-accurate 5K monitor called the ViewFinity S9. Samsung says the 5120x2880 IPS display has a matte finish to reduce glare and covers 99 percent of the DCI-P3 wide color gamut.
Phone Arena
Samsung's super-low-cost Galaxy A14 5G is official with high-res screen and Android 13
The race for the title of best budget phone in 2023 is heating up from the very early stages of the year, with Samsung's Galaxy A14 5G formally (and surprisingly discreetly) unveiled today en route to a US release via AT&T as soon as next week. Despite the international existence...
Phone Arena
Samsung’s cheapest Galaxy tablet gets upgraded to Android 13
One of Samsung’s most affordable Android tablets, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite becomes an even more appealing deal after the South Korean company commenced the Android 13 update rollout early this week. After a couple of great Galaxy Tab A7 Lite deals that Amazon, Best Buy, and even Samsung,...
CNET
CES 2023 Live Blog: LG's Wireless TV, Powerful Asus Laptops, Nvidia Chips and More
Get all the details from LG, Asus and Nvidia's CES keynotes, with more to come. CES 2023 is upon us. The next few days will see a flood of news and press conferences spanning everything from smartphones to PCs and headphones at the world's largest consumer electronics show. We'll be all over the announcements.
Phone Arena
Samsung showcases a 2,000-nit smartphone display at CES 2023
Samsung showed off a 2,000-nit AMOLED display at this year's CES, painting a brighter future (quite literally) for smartphone displays. The panel in question is the first OLED to receive the highest 2,000-nit luminance verification, the UDR (Ultra Dynamic Range) mark, from UL Solutions, a global safety science company. “The...
Samsung unveils two QD-OLED TV ranges for 2023, 77-inch screen size also confirmed
Samsung's premium S95C and step-down S90C ranges will both offer a 77-inch model for the very first time.
Engadget
Samsung bets on MicroLED and 8K for its premium 2023 TVs
Four years after introducing The Wall at CES 2018, Samsung is poised to take its MicroLED technology mainstream. At CES 2023, the company announced it would offer 50-, 63-, 76-, 89-, 101-, 114- and 140-inch MicroLED models, greatly expanding the amount of choice consumers have when it comes to the new display technology. Samsung didn’t provide pricing and availability information for the expanded line, but the company claims the new models are its most affordable MicroLED TVs to date. Since a few of the sets are smaller than any of the MicroLED TVs Samsung has offered in the past, you also won’t need to pay for a professional to install them in your home.
9to5Mac
Apple TV+ hires veteran Disney exec Ricky Strauss as new head of marketing
Apple has hired veteran Disney executive Ricky Strauss, to take up the role as the new head of marketing for its streaming service Apple TV+. The appointment follows the departure of prior marketing head Chris Van Amburg, in September. Strauss will be based out of Apple’s worldwide video offices in...
Samsung’s Camera Assistant app will soon work with more Galaxy devices
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. In October, Samsung launched the Camera Assistant app in beta as a Good Lock module for the Galaxy S22 series, letting you tweak some important camera settings. This includes turning off Auto HDR, prioritizing faster shutter speeds, disabling Auto lens switching, and more. It is rare for an Android smartphone manufacturer to expose such camera settings to the end user, so this was a welcome move from Samsung. The Korean giant has now confirmed that Camera Assistant's availability will expand to other Galaxy devices once the app exits beta.
Phone Arena
iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus might score the iPhone 14 Pro's 48MP camera system
The iPhone 15 might score a rather significant camera upgrade later this year, says Jeff Pu of Haitong Intl Tech Research. The analyst expects that the super high-res 48MP camera that debuted on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in 2022 will trickle down to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, which are expected in September 2023.
Phone Arena
The OnePlus 11 is out with fresh design, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and the best haptics on Android
This story is developing, we will be adding more information as we get it... The first phone with the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset for the year is out and it is none other than a handset in the OnePlus 11 series. The phone has already been previewed in various leaks and it is now getting announced in China, just in time before the local New Year celebrations, then will appear for the rest of the world a few weeks later.
The Verge
Samsung ViewFinity S9 first look: a sleek alternative to Apple’s Studio Display
Samsung announced its ViewFinity S9 monitor earlier this week. With a 5K (5120 x 2880) resolution and stylish aluminum enclosure, it seems like Samsung is trying to square off with Apple’s Studio Display — likely for a lower price — and LG’s high-resolution monitors. I had a chance to check out the ViewFinity S9 up close at Samsung’s First Look event here at CES 2023, and my first impressions were quite positive.
The Verge
LG’s funky new Gram 16 has hidden touchpads and dynamic LEDs
In recent memory, LG’s Gram laptops have been incredibly straightforward. There’s been a Gram 17 — which we’ve really liked in the past — a Gram 16, a Gram 15, and a Gram 14 (with some slight variations here and there). They’ve always been basically the same package: incredibly, unbelievably, mind-numbingly light devices with excellent battery life and otherwise unremarkable chassis.
Apple Insider
Zens announces charging products for Apple devices at CES 2023
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — At CES 2023, Zens revealed a host of new charging devices to celebrate the new year, including a charging station foriPad and iPhones with MagSafe. The Dutch company is releasing what it calls the...
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 launch as upgraded ANC TWS earbuds with first-gen Dynaudio tuning, spatial audio and LHDC 5.0
Accessory Android Audio Launch OnePlus Software Wearable. The new Buds Pro 2 have launched with a design along the signature bulbous lines of their predecessors; however, their main specs and features will bring waves of déjà vu to those who have ever seriously considered buying the Enco X2s from OnePlus' parent company OPPO.
9to5Mac
Here’s why the iPhone 14 Plus is a commercial failure despite being a good smartphone
Apple this year introduced four new iPhone models, but the strategy was quite different from previous years. This time, the differences between iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models are more significant. At the same time, the iPhone mini was replaced by the iPhone 14 Plus – but it seems that this model is just as much of a commercial failure as the mini version. But why is that?
