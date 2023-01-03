Effective: 2023-01-05 06:12:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-05 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: New Castle DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less then one-half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northern Delaware, southern New Jersey and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE ・ 3 HOURS AGO