Fog delays arrival, departure of cruise ships at Port Tampa Bay
Dense morning fog delayed the arrival and departure of three cruise ships Monday at Port Tampa Bay.
NEWS: Florida Facing MORE Flight Delays Today
Air travel hasn’t been easy lately. Between weather, staffing issues, and more — we’ve been seeing more delays and cancelations across airports nationwide. Florida has been having a particularly rough go of it lately, and it looks like that isn’t going to change anytime soon. The Federal Aviation Administration has warned Florida flights may not go as planned today — here’s what we know.
Guilty Sea Sports Pub opens in Indian Rocks Beach
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — Guilty Sea Sports Pub, a new sports bar venture from the Loder family, owners of Crabby Bill’s Family Brands, recently opened at 301 Gulf Blvd., following a yearlong renovation. The former Mexican eatery was completely gutted and refurbished from top to bottom before officially...
Family business brings popular Filipino food to Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. - For the Barican's, weekend mornings are filled with food and a little bit of frenzied family time. The family runs "Just Lumpia," which sells Filipino eggs rolls and lumpia at local markets in the Tampa Bay area. "Lumpia is the most popular food in the Philippines. Whenever...
Where To Dine In St Petersburg FL – 13 Best Places In 2023
Regarding the best restaurants in St. Petersburg, Florida, it’s not easy to give you a proper answer since there are many excellent candidates. You may need a few vacations to give all the spots a try. However, I will handle this challenge and give you the best possible list.
Tampa Bay community says wild hogs destroying property
Some Tampa Bay area families tell 8 On Your Side they're afraid to go into their own backyards.
Made in Tampa Bay: Just Lumpia
For the Barican's, weekend mornings are filled with food and a little bit of frenzied family time. The family runs "Just Lumpia," which sells Filipino eggs rolls and lumpia at local markets in the Tampa Bay area.
2022’s Most Confiscated Items At TSA Checkpoint
2022’s most confiscated items at TSA checkpoints is very interesting and one of them happened in Florida. There are things you can bring with you on a plane and there are things you can’t. The TSA put together a list of the 10 craziest things they caught at checkpoints in airports across the country.
'The Mill' closing its staple restaurant in St. Pete due to damage from nearby construction, owners say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The owners of The Mill, which has been in downtown St. Petersburg for almost a decade, say they have made the "heartbreaking" decision to close after suffering damage from nearby construction. "As many of you know there has been construction behind our facility for the last...
Eaglet pushes from inside egg in Southwest Florida nest
A Southwest Florida family of eagles is expecting two eaglets to hatch soon, with one egg showing significant signs one will emerge soon. Courtesy Dick Pritchett Real Estate.
Tampa, St. Pete, Clearwater mayors discuss affordable housing, Rays stadium plans in 'State of the Bay'
TAMPA, Fla. - The mayors of Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater met at the University of South Florida’s St. Pete campus Tuesday to talk about 2023 plans and how they think things across the Tampa Bay area are going. The nonpartisan group Suncoast Tiger Bay hosted the annual luncheon...
South Florida airport lands on TSA's 'Top 10 Catches of 2022'
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — More than 2 million people travel through U.S. airports per day, according to the Transportation Security Administration, but still, some forget what not to bring to an airport. Across nearly 440 airports in the country, TSA narrowed down a list of the top 10 most...
Several North Port seniors lose thousands of dollars to construction scam
NORTH PORT, Fla — Investigators in Sarasota County said they have a warrant out for the arrest of a contractor who allegedly scammed elderly couples out of their money. They said the victims wound up paying thousands of dollars to Sarkis Konsulian to build homes, but he kept asking for more and never finished.
This Central Florida community deemed new 'lightning capital' of U.S., according to report
Central Florida community deemed new 'lightning capital' of U.S. Last year brought not only hundreds of millions of lightning strikes across the U.S., but a violent volcanic eruption in January triggered the most extreme concentration of lightning ever detected, according to Vaisala's annual lightning report. The report tallies cloud-to-cloud, and...
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Launches Limited-Time BOGO Offer on the 2023 Fun Card
Families can start 2023 the right way with buy-one-get-one savings on year-round park admission to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island! For a limited time online, guests can pay for a day, and return again and again for FREE the rest of the year. For the price of a single-day admission to Busch Gardens, the Fun Card provides admission to visit TWO parks, through December 31, 2023. Purchase a Busch Gardens Fun Card for $132.99 and receive an Adventure Island Fun Card for FREE.
Several Florida Cities Mentioned on List of Most "Aggressive" Drivers
Many people used to enjoy driving. When you can sit behind the wheel on an uneventful, monotonous trip on a gorgeous day, the act of driving can actually serve as a stress reliever at times.
Florida Boaters Shocked To See Monkeys Diving Into River: “It Was The Craziest Thing I’ve Ever Heard”
Chalk this up as something you don’t expect to see…. Florida is known for a huge variety of wildlife, which include panthers, alligators, sharks, sting rays, pythons, bobcats, and pretty much every animal you could imagine, including a non-native species that has made their home in the middle of the state.
PHOTO: Incredibly Rare ‘Fogbow’ Appears Over Florida Coast
Florida residents were treated with a rare weather phenomenon in the sky yesterday as the new year began. According to reports, a “fogbow” arched over areas of the Sunshine State. Sure, we’ve all heard – and seen – a rainbow. But how many have set eyes on the...
Anna Maria Island offers a taste of the simple life on Florida's Gulf Coast
Anna Maria Island, a seven-mile stretch of silver sand on Florida's Gulf Coast, has built a devoted following despite, or perhaps because of, its location between the better-known and more touristy towns of Clearwater and Sarasota. Free of high-rise developments and full of locally owned boutiques and businesses, the barrier...
