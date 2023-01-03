ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
disneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: Florida Facing MORE Flight Delays Today

Air travel hasn’t been easy lately. Between weather, staffing issues, and more — we’ve been seeing more delays and cancelations across airports nationwide. Florida has been having a particularly rough go of it lately, and it looks like that isn’t going to change anytime soon. The Federal Aviation Administration has warned Florida flights may not go as planned today — here’s what we know.
FLORIDA STATE
Beach Beacon

Guilty Sea Sports Pub opens in Indian Rocks Beach

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — Guilty Sea Sports Pub, a new sports bar venture from the Loder family, owners of Crabby Bill’s Family Brands, recently opened at 301 Gulf Blvd., following a yearlong renovation. The former Mexican eatery was completely gutted and refurbished from top to bottom before officially...
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, FL
fox13news.com

Family business brings popular Filipino food to Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. - For the Barican's, weekend mornings are filled with food and a little bit of frenzied family time. The family runs "Just Lumpia," which sells Filipino eggs rolls and lumpia at local markets in the Tampa Bay area. "Lumpia is the most popular food in the Philippines. Whenever...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Made in Tampa Bay: Just Lumpia

For the Barican's, weekend mornings are filled with food and a little bit of frenzied family time. The family runs "Just Lumpia," which sells Filipino eggs rolls and lumpia at local markets in the Tampa Bay area.
995qyk.com

2022’s Most Confiscated Items At TSA Checkpoint

2022’s most confiscated items at TSA checkpoints is very interesting and one of them happened in Florida. There are things you can bring with you on a plane and there are things you can’t. The TSA put together a list of the 10 craziest things they caught at checkpoints in airports across the country.
TAMPA, FL
10NEWS

South Florida airport lands on TSA's 'Top 10 Catches of 2022'

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — More than 2 million people travel through U.S. airports per day, according to the Transportation Security Administration, but still, some forget what not to bring to an airport. Across nearly 440 airports in the country, TSA narrowed down a list of the top 10 most...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
thrillgeek.com

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Launches Limited-Time BOGO Offer on the 2023 Fun Card

Families can start 2023 the right way with buy-one-get-one savings on year-round park admission to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island! For a limited time online, guests can pay for a day, and return again and again for FREE the rest of the year. For the price of a single-day admission to Busch Gardens, the Fun Card provides admission to visit TWO parks, through December 31, 2023. Purchase a Busch Gardens Fun Card for $132.99 and receive an Adventure Island Fun Card for FREE.
TAMPA, FL
travelweekly.com

Anna Maria Island offers a taste of the simple life on Florida's Gulf Coast

Anna Maria Island, a seven-mile stretch of silver sand on Florida's Gulf Coast, has built a devoted following despite, or perhaps because of, its location between the better-known and more touristy towns of Clearwater and Sarasota. Free of high-rise developments and full of locally owned boutiques and businesses, the barrier...
FLORIDA STATE

