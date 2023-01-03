ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
carolinajournal.com

Big-city newspapers mount assault on North Carolina’s poultry industry

Last month, The Charlotte Observer and Raleigh News and Observer launched a full-frontal assault on North Carolina’s booming poultry industry. The coordinated reporting from the papers charged that the industry is “cloaked in secrecy,” even as the Charlotte and Raleigh newspapers themselves decline to share much detail about the special interests that funded the hit pieces.
CHARLOTTE, NC
mhscattalk.com

Raleigh Lawyer Killed In A Murder-Suicide

Goldsboro police are investigating a shooting that happened inside the Riddle and Brantley law firm in Goldsboro. The shooting happened on Monday, Dec. 19 before 4:15 p.m. Investigators say that two bodies were found in the office. The victim of the shooting has been identified as Patrick White who is...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Athens Drive Magnet High School investigates threat, racial slur found written on table

Principal Steve Mares of Athens Drive Magnet High School sent out a message to parents Wednesday morning about a threat that's being investigated at the school. "Because I want to keep you informed, I would like you to be aware of an incident that we are investigating," Mares said in a message sent to parents. "We recently discovered a threat to our campus that had been posted on social media. This has been reported to the Raleigh Police Department, and we are working closely with them and the Wake County Public School System (WCPSS) Security team to investigate."
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

1 juvenile and 4 adults wounded in Durham shooting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A juvenile was among five people who were wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon in Durham, North Carolina, the city’s police department said in a news release. The child and one of the adults suffered life-threatening injuries, while the other three adults sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said. All five victims […]
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Florida man who shot at Nash County deputies gets 10 years in prison

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man convicted in a 2021 shootout with Nash County deputies has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison. In August, a federal jury found Jarred Javon Ford, of St. Petersburg, Florida, guilty of illegally possessing a gun and shooting at Nash County deputies several times during a February 2021 traffic stop on Interstate 95. Ford still faces attempted murder charges from the state.
NASH COUNTY, NC
alamancenews.com

Police in Burlington seek clues to early Tues. morning shooting

Police in Burlington are trying to get to the bottom of a shooting that occurred along the 900 block of Chandler Avenue on Tuesday. According to the city’s police department, this nonfatal shooting was initially reported to the authorities at about 6:15 a.m. Officers went on to discover a single male victim at the scene with a gunshot wound to the foot. The victim has since been rushed to an area hospital for treatment.
BURLINGTON, NC
WRAL

Hundreds say they bought tickets for event that never happened

Mitch McCoy said the first sign something was wrong, was when he and his wife went to check in at the promised registration site, Ugly Monkey Party Bar in downtown Raleigh. Mitch McCoy said the first sign something was wrong, was when he and his wife went to check in at the promised registration site, Ugly Monkey Party Bar in downtown Raleigh.
RALEIGH, NC
Axios Raleigh

The 9 biggest developments in Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill in 2023

More cranes are coming to the Triangle's skylines in 2023, from our downtowns to our suburbs. Why it matters: The secret is out about our region — at least among developers taking advantage of the area's growing population and increasing economic might. We've rounded up some the biggest projects taking shape this year — from Raleigh's Warehouse District to Chatham County.Of note: This isn't an exhaustive list and construction timelines often change. American Tobacco Campus Phase II Description: Capitol Broadcasting is beginning its ambitious expansion of the American Tobacco Campus, demolishing the old University Ford property in downtown Durham to...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Family, friends react to death of Greensboro woman over weekend

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman started 2023 with her dream house, family, husband and job, but less than two hours into the new year, she was gone. Natasha Walker was shot and killed near Parkway Street and Cridland Road early Sunday morning. Family members say she died trying to help someone else. They […]
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy