Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-anticipated restaurant chain opens new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
Wake County Libraries Extend Opening HoursJames TulianoWake County, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RaleighTed RiversRaleigh, NC
Cary Residents Invited to Share Input on New Community CentersJames TulianoCary, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DurhamTed RiversDurham, NC
Related
carolinajournal.com
Big-city newspapers mount assault on North Carolina’s poultry industry
Last month, The Charlotte Observer and Raleigh News and Observer launched a full-frontal assault on North Carolina’s booming poultry industry. The coordinated reporting from the papers charged that the industry is “cloaked in secrecy,” even as the Charlotte and Raleigh newspapers themselves decline to share much detail about the special interests that funded the hit pieces.
cbs17
Minister giving away books in hopes of curbing gun violence in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — When Minister Paul Scott isn’t organizing or speaking at events you can often find the Durham activist walking around the city with a backpack full of books. “I give these books out for free,” said Scott. For the past four months, he’s been...
50,000 people to lose jobs in NC when recession hits in late 2023, economist warns
CARY – Fifty thousand workers in North Carolina “could lose their jobs” in a coming recession later this year, N.C. State economist Dr. Mike Walden warned Wednesday. And the rapidly growing Triangle won’t escape without harm, he stressed. To put that number in perspective, that total...
wraltechwire.com
In Raleigh, a ‘sobering’ recession could mean ‘tremendous opportunity,’ says exec
RALEIGH – Looking ahead to 2023 is a sobering exercise, said Brian Leary, the chief operating officer at Highwoods Properties, who spoke to an audience at the Launch 2023 event in downtown Raleigh on Wednesday. “It is sobering,” said Leary, noting that the year ahead projects to be one...
North Carolina men among several charged in various neo-Nazi plots against power substations in 2020, 2021
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — At least two groups of men with neo-Nazi ties have been charged or convicted in connection to plans to attack power substations, and some of those men have ties to North Carolina. The plots were uncovered in 2020 and 2021, and covered numerous states. Three men pleaded guilty to a […]
Nearly half 911 operational positions are vacant in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — WRAL News has been reporting on staffing issues at the Durham 911 Center for more than a year and a half. Durham Reporter Sarah Krueger found that - despite acknowledgment of the problem from city leaders - the vacancies are increasing. New numbers posted this week...
cbs17
Racial slur, threat scribbled on table at Raleigh school under investigation
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — “The investigation is underway and we do have leads,” the principal of a magnet high school in west Raleigh told parents in an announcement on Tuesday afternoon. The announcement came from Principal Steve Mares after a written threat, including a racial slur was...
mhscattalk.com
Raleigh Lawyer Killed In A Murder-Suicide
Goldsboro police are investigating a shooting that happened inside the Riddle and Brantley law firm in Goldsboro. The shooting happened on Monday, Dec. 19 before 4:15 p.m. Investigators say that two bodies were found in the office. The victim of the shooting has been identified as Patrick White who is...
cbs17
Raleigh motorcyclist death now a homicide investigation, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who was thrown from a motorcycle in a wreck on New Year’s Day has died and Raleigh police say the investigation has now turned into a homicide. Friends and family told CBS 17 the man who died was 37-year-old Jonas Padilla. CBS...
Athens Drive Magnet High School investigates threat, racial slur found written on table
Principal Steve Mares of Athens Drive Magnet High School sent out a message to parents Wednesday morning about a threat that's being investigated at the school. "Because I want to keep you informed, I would like you to be aware of an incident that we are investigating," Mares said in a message sent to parents. "We recently discovered a threat to our campus that had been posted on social media. This has been reported to the Raleigh Police Department, and we are working closely with them and the Wake County Public School System (WCPSS) Security team to investigate."
cbs17
Durham organization works to guide teens in the world of entrepreneurship, financial literacy
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Destiny Alexander is passionate about where she’s from. “This community right here, East Durham, Wellons Village, is the community I was raised in. It is the community where both of my parents still reside,” she said. She’s also passionate about the teenagers she...
1 juvenile and 4 adults wounded in Durham shooting, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A juvenile was among five people who were wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon in Durham, North Carolina, the city’s police department said in a news release. The child and one of the adults suffered life-threatening injuries, while the other three adults sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said. All five victims […]
cbs17
Raleigh police look to connect with community one step at a time with new ‘Walk with a Cop’ program
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — We are only three days into the new year and Raleigh police are continuing to make strides to make a difference in the city. Tuesday, patrol units who work in the southwest part of the city went to Pullen Park to make new connections with a new operation called “Walk with a Cop.”
cbs17
Florida man who shot at Nash County deputies gets 10 years in prison
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man convicted in a 2021 shootout with Nash County deputies has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison. In August, a federal jury found Jarred Javon Ford, of St. Petersburg, Florida, guilty of illegally possessing a gun and shooting at Nash County deputies several times during a February 2021 traffic stop on Interstate 95. Ford still faces attempted murder charges from the state.
alamancenews.com
Police in Burlington seek clues to early Tues. morning shooting
Police in Burlington are trying to get to the bottom of a shooting that occurred along the 900 block of Chandler Avenue on Tuesday. According to the city’s police department, this nonfatal shooting was initially reported to the authorities at about 6:15 a.m. Officers went on to discover a single male victim at the scene with a gunshot wound to the foot. The victim has since been rushed to an area hospital for treatment.
WRAL
Hundreds say they bought tickets for event that never happened
Mitch McCoy said the first sign something was wrong, was when he and his wife went to check in at the promised registration site, Ugly Monkey Party Bar in downtown Raleigh. Mitch McCoy said the first sign something was wrong, was when he and his wife went to check in at the promised registration site, Ugly Monkey Party Bar in downtown Raleigh.
The 9 biggest developments in Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill in 2023
More cranes are coming to the Triangle's skylines in 2023, from our downtowns to our suburbs. Why it matters: The secret is out about our region — at least among developers taking advantage of the area's growing population and increasing economic might. We've rounded up some the biggest projects taking shape this year — from Raleigh's Warehouse District to Chatham County.Of note: This isn't an exhaustive list and construction timelines often change. American Tobacco Campus Phase II Description: Capitol Broadcasting is beginning its ambitious expansion of the American Tobacco Campus, demolishing the old University Ford property in downtown Durham to...
Experts predict major slowdown for housing market in 2023
Real estate experts are anticipating a major slowdown in the housing market in 2023. Already in central North Carolina, homes for sale are staying on the market for longer than in previous months.
Why didn't ShotSpotter sensors notify Durham police of Sunday's mass shooting?
DURHAM, N.C. — ShotSpotter technology has been available for only two weeks in parts of Durham -- but didn't activate during a mass shooting over the weekend. WRAL News spent the day looking into why the ShotSpotter didn't activate. The shooting on North Miami Boulevard occurred within the area...
Family, friends react to death of Greensboro woman over weekend
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman started 2023 with her dream house, family, husband and job, but less than two hours into the new year, she was gone. Natasha Walker was shot and killed near Parkway Street and Cridland Road early Sunday morning. Family members say she died trying to help someone else. They […]
Comments / 1