ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Church Hill, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Johnson City Press

Knittel fires up 35 in hot-shooting Falcons' win over Wolves

BLOUNTVILLE — An impressive fourth-quarter shooting performance propelled the Volunteer boys basketball team to another win. The Falcons (13-5) nailed 27 of 59 shots, getting a game-high 35 points from Andrew Knittel, and whipped West Ridge 66-48 at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex on Tuesday.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Tusculum alumna scholarship endowment supports arts students

GREENEVILLE — A music teacher whose passion for the subject inspired students she taught for about 35 years paid it forward with a planned gift for a newly established scholarship that will support Tusculum University students participating in the arts. Alumna Janet Sell graduated from Tusculum in 1968 with...
GREENEVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Conley Victor Oaks

Conley Victor Oaks, 43, Unicoi passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022 in the Franklin Woods Community Hospital. He was a native of Johnson City but had lived most of his life in Unicoi. Conley was a son of the late Roger and Linda Ayers Oaks. Conley was a member of Buffalo Freewill Baptist Church in Unicoi. He loved watching Moonshiners on TV and loved all types of 18 Wheelers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his aunt, Jewell Fender and his uncles, Sammy Oaks, Fred Ayers, Rob Ayers and Raymond Ayers.
UNICOI, TN
Johnson City Press

You're invited: Jonesborough students unveil new school mascot

As Jonesborough Elementary and Jonesborough Middle School prepare to merge into one K-8 school after the completion of the new building, the Student Advisory Council at the current middle school asked to update the school logo and mascot. Students at both schools voted on the presented entries, and the winner...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Mr. Darrell Harris

GRAY - Mr. Darrell Harris, 64, of Gray, passed away Friday December 30, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Darrell was a lifelong resident of Gray. He was the son of the late James & Lillian Harris.
GRAY, TN
Johnson City Press

Harry E. Harman

Harry E. Harman, 81, Johnson City, passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022. Harry was a native and lifelong resident of Johnson City. He was the son of the late Harry Estel and Joyce Smith Harman.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

William “Bill” Edward Stanley

JOHNSON CITY - William “Bill” Edward Stanley, 64, of Johnson City, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Johnson City, he was the son of the late Norman and JoAnn Smith Stanley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Margaret Denton.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU: Complete financial aid documents as New Year begins

As the New Year begins, officials at East Tennessee State University urge current and potential college students to make sure they are putting themselves in the running for financial aid opportunities. “We know the financial aid process can seem intimidating,” said Catherine Morgan, director of the Office of Financial Aid...
Johnson City Press

ETSU’s University Chorale announces tour of East Tennessee

The award-winning East Tennessee State University Chorale, under the direction of Dr. Alan Stevens, is touring much of the region in early January. The Chorale is the premier auditioned choral ensemble in the ETSU Department of Music. The ensemble has a long tradition of excellence, including tours both within the United States and abroad. In the summer of 2022, they won the Grand Prix Championship of the Bratislava International Music Agency Competition.
Johnson City Press

Elizabethon Planning Commission to consider Snap-on plant expansion

ELIZABETHTON — The Snap-on Tools toolmaking factory in Elizabethton is preparing for a major expansion of the facility and will present the preliminary site plans to the Elizabethton Regional Planning Commission for preliminary approval tonight. The site plan is for a 25,350-square-foot addition to the factory at 2195 State...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Jan. 5

Jan. 5, 1888: The Comet reported, “Mrs. J. C. Thompson, of Locust Mount, who is about removing to New Market, her former home, desires to return her sincere thanks for the sympathy and kindness extended to her in her trouble and great bereavement and especial deep felt gratitude for the many attentions lavished upon her husband during his long affliction.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Most customers from power outage back online, electric provider says

Thousands of customers who experienced a widespread power outage across Kingsport and Sullivan County were back online by early Wednesday morning, a spokeswoman for Appalachian Power, said. "We got all but a few customers back on by 1 a.m.," Teresa Hall said. "Our transmission and distribution field crews continued to...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Washington County commissioners prepare for a 'busy' new year

The chairman of the Washington County Commission expects he and his colleagues will have a “busy agenda” in the new year. Commissioner Greg Matherly, who is also longest-serving member of the board, believes dealing with the county’s tight labor force will continue to be a challenge for both government and business leaders alike in 2023.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

WCSO asks for public’s help in identifying suspect

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is suspected of robbing Crossroads Country Store. According to Sheriff Keith Sexton, on Dec. 28, a burglary occurred at the store on Tenn. Highway 81 South in Washington County.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Pound man arrested in stabbing case

WISE – A Pound man faces wounding and attempted murder charges after his arrest Tuesday for an alleged attack on a woman. According to a release on the Wise County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Kerry Wynn, age unavailable, Main Street, was arrested after deputies and emergency personnel responded to a 911 call of a woman near Roberts Brothers Tire in Pound screaming and bleeding.
POUND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy