Conley Victor Oaks, 43, Unicoi passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022 in the Franklin Woods Community Hospital. He was a native of Johnson City but had lived most of his life in Unicoi. Conley was a son of the late Roger and Linda Ayers Oaks. Conley was a member of Buffalo Freewill Baptist Church in Unicoi. He loved watching Moonshiners on TV and loved all types of 18 Wheelers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his aunt, Jewell Fender and his uncles, Sammy Oaks, Fred Ayers, Rob Ayers and Raymond Ayers.

UNICOI, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO